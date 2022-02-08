PHUKET TEST & GO

My Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
683 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
My Beach Resort - Image 0
My Beach Resort - Image 1
My Beach Resort - Image 2
My Beach Resort - Image 3
My Beach Resort - Image 4
My Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 40 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the My Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and My Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Pool Access 38
฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe Pool View 38
฿19,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Premier Seaview Studio 48
฿27,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Premier Seaview 48
฿23,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Escape to My Beach Resort Phuket, a 5-star SHA+ (Plus) resort nestled on a private beach at Cape Panwa. Nestled on a tranquil and secluded bay with panoramic views and sunsets that dazzle, My Beach Resort Phuket is recognised by the Michelin Guide for three consecutive years, from 2019-2021, and recently awarded with Tripadvisor's Traveler Choice 2021.

Guestrooms at the resort are positioned upon a gently sloping hillside, where each of the 82 rooms each have their own perks from spectacular sea views to pool access and lush mountain privacy. In full view of the Andaman Sea, dining and drinking at My Beach Resort is a delight for the senses. Relish the distinctive flavors of Southern Thai cuisine, with dishes crafted with locally sourced fresh ingredients, bursting with savor and aroma of Ti or “south” in Thai language. At My Bar and My Lounge, sip on refreshing beverages while taking in breathtaking panoramic sea views at sunset.

The serene, hideaway location of My Beach Resort is a special place which has avoided crowds and is only 15 minutes from Phuket Town and the island's main shopping district. Phuket International Airport is approximately 45 minutes' drive from the resort.

Whether you are planning a complete 14-night visit to Phuket or a shorter getaway, we have packages to make your stay more memorable.

Amenities / Features

  • Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort
  • Two infinity-edge swimming pools
  • Fitness room with panoramic ocean views
  • Three restaurants and bars
  • In-Room Dining
  • Parking
  • Airport transfer (at an additional charge)
  • Laundry and dry cleaning service (at an additional charge)
  • Currency Exchange
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at My Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR My Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

105 Soi Ao-Yon Khaokhad, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

X10 Seaview Suites at Panwa Beach
8.9
rating with
159 reviews
From ฿-1
Panwa Boutique Beachfront
7.9
rating with
432 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Phuket Beach Resort
8.6
rating with
1183 reviews
From ฿-1
Bandara Villas Phuket
8.7
rating with
1121 reviews
From ฿-1
Kantary Bay Hotel Phuket
8.8
rating with
523 reviews
From ฿-1
Amatara Wellness Resort
8.8
rating with
926 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Panwa Hotel
8.5
rating with
1089 reviews
From ฿-1
Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel
9.1
rating with
1660 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU