My Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 40 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the My Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and My Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Pool Access 38 m² ฿22,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe Pool View 38 m² ฿19,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults Premier Seaview Studio 48 m² ฿27,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults Premier Seaview 48 m² ฿23,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,950 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Escape to My Beach Resort Phuket, a 5-star SHA+ (Plus) resort nestled on a private beach at Cape Panwa. Nestled on a tranquil and secluded bay with panoramic views and sunsets that dazzle, My Beach Resort Phuket is recognised by the Michelin Guide for three consecutive years, from 2019-2021, and recently awarded with Tripadvisor's Traveler Choice 2021. Guestrooms at the resort are positioned upon a gently sloping hillside, where each of the 82 rooms each have their own perks from spectacular sea views to pool access and lush mountain privacy. In full view of the Andaman Sea, dining and drinking at My Beach Resort is a delight for the senses. Relish the distinctive flavors of Southern Thai cuisine, with dishes crafted with locally sourced fresh ingredients, bursting with savor and aroma of Ti or “south” in Thai language. At My Bar and My Lounge, sip on refreshing beverages while taking in breathtaking panoramic sea views at sunset. The serene, hideaway location of My Beach Resort is a special place which has avoided crowds and is only 15 minutes from Phuket Town and the island's main shopping district. Phuket International Airport is approximately 45 minutes' drive from the resort. Whether you are planning a complete 14-night visit to Phuket or a shorter getaway, we have packages to make your stay more memorable.

Amenities / Features Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort

Two infinity-edge swimming pools

Fitness room with panoramic ocean views

Three restaurants and bars

In-Room Dining

Parking

Airport transfer (at an additional charge)

Laundry and dry cleaning service (at an additional charge)

Currency Exchange

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels