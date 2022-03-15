Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

Located in the lovely area of Panwa Cape, Panwa Boutique Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, romance, sightseeing hub of Phuket. With its location just 8 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. For those of you who want to venture out, Ton Aow Yon Waterfall, Ao Yon Beach, Khao-Khad View Tower are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Panwa Boutique Beach Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour security, postal service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room, free welcome drink to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Panwa Boutique Beach Resort hits the spot in many ways.

