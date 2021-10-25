PHUKET TEST & GO

カンタリーベイホテルプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

523レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にカンタリーベイホテルプーケット 直接連絡し、 カンタリーベイホテルプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

改装され、プーケットタウンから約15分の海岸沿いに位置するカンタリーベイホテルプーケットは、設備の整った簡易キッチン、専用バルコニー、ダイニングとリビングエリアを備えた非標準のホテルの客室を提供しています。ケープホテルとカンタリーホテルの体験を定義する一流のホテルサービスと施設がここであなたを待っています。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。滞在中は、敷地内のスイミングプールを楽しんだり、同じホテルファミリーのメンバーであるケープパンワホテルアンドスパまでシャトルバスで2分、プライベートビーチ、スイミングプール、スパ、ウォータースポーツを楽しむことができます。カンタリーベイホテルプーケットには、数多くの各国料理のレストランと美しく整備された庭園があり、夜の散歩に最適です。ベイサイドプールは海の壮大な景色を誇っています。カンタリーベイホテルプーケットのご予約は、安全なオンライン予約フォームをご利用ください。

アメニティ/機能

  • カンタリーベイホテルの特徴
  • Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette
  • Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite
  • Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection
  • Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach
  • Year-round swimming conditions
  • Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground
  • Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
  • Choices of bars and restaurants
  • Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)
  • 追加のメリットには次のものがあります
  • Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service
  • Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital
  • Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)
  • 15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)
スコア
4.7/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
カンタリーベイホテルプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す カンタリーベイホテルプーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

🇪🇸Silvia

でレビュー 25/10/2021
に到着しました 17/10/2021
4.7 Studio Suite
ポジティブ     
  • The hotel is small and cozy. Room is big and very comfortable, the terrace was awesome.
ネガ
  • None

Really enjoyable place, the room and the views were outstanding. Thanks to the staff for all the attentions

住所/地図

31/11 Mu 8, Sakdidej Rd., Cape Panwa, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

