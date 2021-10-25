Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にカンタリーベイホテルプーケット 直接連絡し、 カンタリーベイホテルプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

改装され、プーケットタウンから約15分の海岸沿いに位置するカンタリーベイホテルプーケットは、設備の整った簡易キッチン、専用バルコニー、ダイニングとリビングエリアを備えた非標準のホテルの客室を提供しています。ケープホテルとカンタリーホテルの体験を定義する一流のホテルサービスと施設がここであなたを待っています。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。滞在中は、敷地内のスイミングプールを楽しんだり、同じホテルファミリーのメンバーであるケープパンワホテルアンドスパまでシャトルバスで2分、プライベートビーチ、スイミングプール、スパ、ウォータースポーツを楽しむことができます。カンタリーベイホテルプーケットには、数多くの各国料理のレストランと美しく整備された庭園があり、夜の散歩に最適です。ベイサイドプールは海の壮大な景色を誇っています。カンタリーベイホテルプーケットのご予約は、安全なオンライン予約フォームをご利用ください。

アメニティ/機能 カンタリーベイホテルの特徴

Spacious, newly-renovated Suites (50-120 sq.m.) with fully equipped kitchenette

Washing machine is available in One Bedroom Suite

Free wifi throughout the resort with in-room LAN line connection

Access to Cape Panwa’s facilities with 300-metre private beach

Year-round swimming conditions

Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children’s games room and playground

Water sports facilities include: water skiing; paddle board, sea kayaking and snorkelling equipment

Full Covid-19 protection measures in place

Choices of bars and restaurants

Nearest to Phuket town (12 kms.)

追加のメリットには次のものがあります

Fully equipped Business Centre, secretarial assistance and IT service

Daily Shuttle bus service to Phuket Shopping Centre (Phuket Central Festival) and Bangkok International Hospital

Multi-language liaison officers (English / French / German / Chinese / Japanese)

15% F&B discount (excluding Alcohol Beverage, Half/Full Board and Room Service)

スコア 4.7 /5 優れた に基づく 1 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい 🇪🇸 Silvia に到着しました 17/10/2021 4.7 Studio Suite ポジティブ The hotel is small and cozy. Room is big and very comfortable, the terrace was awesome. ネガ None Really enjoyable place, the room and the views were outstanding. Thanks to the staff for all the attentions