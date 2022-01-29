รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 78 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant ห้องซูพีเรีย 24 m² ฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟ 48 m² ฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ซื้อ 7-Eleven

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

Twothree โรงแรมบูติกระดับสี่ดาวใจกลางกรุงเทพฯ (สุขุมวิท) ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลเวิลด์เมดิคอล ขอเสนอแพ็คเกจประสบการณ์การเข้าพักระยะยาวในราคาที่ไม่อาจต้านทานได้ ให้บริการห้องพักกว้างขวางพร้อมทีวีจอแบน เครื่องปรับอากาศ ห้องพักและห้องสวีททันสมัย พร้อมพื้นที่นั่งเล่นและตู้เย็น โปรโมชั่นพิเศษ!! ระยะเวลาการจอง: 1 มิถุนายน - 31 กรกฎาคม 2564 เข้าพักจนถึง 31 ตุลาคม 2564 ฟรี SWAB ครั้งแรกเมื่อมาถึง เสริม (ผู้ใหญ่) ลดเหลือ 30,000.- เด็กอายุ 3-15 ปี ลดเหลือ 23,000.- เด็กโต ถึง 2 ขวบ ลดเหลือ 15,000.-

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ · Package inclusive COVID test

· Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window

· 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

· 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi

· 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK

· Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date

· Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)

· Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)

· Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)

·บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

คะแนน 3.4 /5 เฉลี่ย ขึ้นอยู่กับ 14 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 3 ยอดเยี่ยม 5 ดีมาก 3 เฉลี่ย 1 แย่ 2 แย่มาก Two Three A Homely Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Two Three A Homely Hotel ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇵🇭 Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room แง่บวก Value for money

Comfortable

Organized and systematic เชิงลบ Food is not that great It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind. 🇹🇭 Mintra Thunyaluck มาถึงเมื่อ 01/01/2022 3.3 Superior Room แง่บวก housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.

the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely. เชิงลบ there were lots of ants on the coffee table

i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.

the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.

hope there’s more options on TV channel i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night… we should go paperless as much as we could 🇹🇭 Chanyarat มาถึงเมื่อ 21/12/2021 4.4 Superior Room สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า 🇺🇸 T มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021 0.5 Superior Room แง่บวก เชิงลบ Everything จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ 🇺🇸 T มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021 1.2 Superior Room เชิงลบ โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ 🇹🇭 Boonyalak Charoenkitkan มาถึงเมื่อ 07/12/2021 4.7 Superior Room Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good. 🇨🇭 Patrik Tobias Steiner มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021 3.3 Superior Room แง่บวก Great staff เชิงลบ Nothing I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal 🇬🇧 Alison มาถึงเมื่อ 30/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room แง่บวก Great hotel

Very clean

Nice rooms

Good food

Easy transport from the airport เชิงลบ Nothing Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly. 🇹🇭 Naviga มาถึงเมื่อ 02/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room แง่บวก Price is reasonable เชิงลบ Food not enough Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food. 🇪🇸 Consuelo Bonache มาถึงเมื่อ 11/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room แง่บวก Cleaning

Workers

The space of the room

The bed

The bathroom

The food

I liked everything เชิงลบ Everything perfect First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything 🇹🇭 Vilawan Luampraphatsorn มาถึงเมื่อ 26/09/2021 2.9 Superior Room แง่บวก Food. เชิงลบ Pillow smells very bad.

Refund super slow. If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund. 🇹🇭 Zakariya Sitae มาถึงเมื่อ 08/09/2021 3.8 Superior Room แง่บวก Friendly stuff

Various types of food

Able to order from Delivery app

Fast respond เชิงลบ Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much

I got a room with no view Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 🇳🇱 Christiaan vos มาถึงเมื่อ 02/05/2021 2.0 Superior Room แง่บวก พนักงานเป็นกันเอง เชิงลบ ไม่มีเตียงที่สะอาดอาหารไม่ดีสำหรับเงินที่คุณจ่าย โรงแรมสองสามแห่งแพงเกินไปไม่ใช่โรงแรมระดับดาวโรงแรมไม่มีการบำรุงรักษาเป็นเวลาหลายปีห้องครัวปิดดังนั้นอาหารในภาชนะพลาสติก ไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์เลยและไม่มีระเบียงอีกเลย 🇬🇧 Hau Yan Wong มาถึงเมื่อ 22/02/2021 4.0 Superior Room แง่บวก การสื่อสารที่ดีพนักงานน่ารักและช่วยเหลือดีเป็นคนดี ดีในการสื่อสารทางไลน์บันทึกการโต้ตอบมีอาหารประจำวันให้เลือกมากมายและเป็นสิ่งที่ดี พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดี

