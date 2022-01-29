合計AQホテルの部屋 78 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 64最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
トゥースリーアホームリーホテル
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- フィットネスを許可
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
役員室 48m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
バンコクのダウンタウン（スクンビット）にあるトゥースリー4つ星ブティックホテルは、ワールドメディカルホスピタルと共同で、魅力的な価格で長期滞在体験パッケージを提供しています。
広々とした客室には薄型テレビ、エアコン、スタイリッシュな客室とスイート、シーティングエリア、冷蔵庫が備わっています。
特別昇進！！予約期間：2021年6月1日から7月31日まで2021年10月31日まで無料の最初のSWAB到着日
追加の人（大人）が30,000バーツに割引されます。-
3〜15歳の子供は23,000バーツに割引されます。-
2歳までの乳児年齢は15,000バーツに割引されます。-
アメニティ/機能
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- Wi-Fiインターネット
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- ・介護サービスによる24時間待機
トゥースリーアホームリーホテル
トゥースリーアホームリーホテル
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Value for money
- Comfortable
- Organized and systematic
It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.
3.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
- the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
- there were lots of ants on the coffee table
- i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
- the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
- hope there’s more options on TV channel
i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…
we should go paperless as much as we could
4.4 Superior Room
สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า
4.7 Superior Room
Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.
3.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great hotel
- Very clean
- Nice rooms
- Good food
- Easy transport from the airport
Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Cleaning
- Workers
- The space of the room
- The bed
- The bathroom
- The food
- I liked everything
First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything
2.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Pillow smells very bad.
- Refund super slow.
If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly stuff
- Various types of food
- Able to order from Delivery app
- Fast respond
- Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
- I got a room with no view
Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..
2.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- あなたが支払うお金に悪いきれいなベッド良い食べ物はありません
トゥースリーホテルは高すぎる。スターホテルではない、ホテルは何年もメンテナンスがなかった。キッチンは閉鎖されていたので、プラスチックの容器に入った食べ物。新鮮な空気もバルコニーもないので、二度とありません
4.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- 良いコミュニケーション、スタッフは素晴らしくて親切、良いは素晴らしい
相互作用、毎日の食べ物の選択の負荷を保存し、それらは素晴らしいです。スタッフは親切です