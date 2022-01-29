총 AQ 호텔 객실 78 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 64 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 투 쓰리 어 홈리 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 투 쓰리 어 홈리 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 룸 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 피트니스 허용
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
임원실 48m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
방콕 시내(수쿰빗)에 위치한 Twothree 4성급 부티크 호텔은 World Medical Hospital과 협력하여 저렴한 가격에 장기 체류 경험 패키지를 제공합니다.
에어컨이 완비된 평면 TV를 갖춘 넓은 객실과 휴식 공간과 냉장고를 갖춘 세련된 객실과 스위트룸을 제공합니다.
특별 프로모션!! 예약 기간: 2021년 6월 1일 - 7월 31일 2021년 10월 31일까지 숙박 도착일에 1차 SWAB 무료 제공
추가 인원(성인)은 THB 30,000까지 할인됩니다.-
3-15세 어린이는 THB 23,000로 할인됩니다.-
2세까지의 유아 연령은 THB 15,000로 할인됩니다.-
어메니티 / 특징
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- Wi-Fi 인터넷
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · 24 시간 간호 서비스 대기
투 쓰리 어 홈리 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 투 쓰리 어 홈리 호텔모든 리뷰보기
3.7 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Value for money
- Comfortable
- Organized and systematic
It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.
3.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
- the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
- there were lots of ants on the coffee table
- i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
- the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
- hope there’s more options on TV channel
i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…
we should go paperless as much as we could
4.4 Superior Room
สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า
0.5 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ
ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ
เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ
เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม
ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ
1.2 Superior Room
네거티브
จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ
ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ
เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ
เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม
ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ
4.7 Superior Room
Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.
3.3 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great hotel
- Very clean
- Nice rooms
- Good food
- Easy transport from the airport
Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Cleaning
- Workers
- The space of the room
- The bed
- The bathroom
- The food
- I liked everything
First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything
2.9 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Pillow smells very bad.
- Refund super slow.
If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly stuff
- Various types of food
- Able to order from Delivery app
- Fast respond
- Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
- I got a room with no view
Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..
2.0 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
2 개 3 개 호텔은 너무 비싸고, 별 호텔이 아니고, 호텔은 몇 년 동안 유지 관리가 없었습니다. 신선한 공기도없고 발코니도 없어 다시는 안 돼
4.0 Superior Room
긍정적
- 좋은 의사 소통, 직원들은 친절하고 도움이되며, 좋은 것이 좋습니다.
선을 통해 의사 소통하는 것이 좋으며 상호 작용을 저장하고 매일 음식을 선택하면 좋습니다. 직원이 도움이됩니다