Twee Drie Een huiselijk hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
950 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 78 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Twee Drie Een huiselijk hotel Twee Drie Een huiselijk hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior kamer 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive room 48
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Twothree, een viersterrenboetiekhotel in het centrum van Bangkok (Sukhumvit), biedt in samenwerking met World Medical Hospital een ervaringspakket voor lang verblijf tegen een onweerstaanbare prijs.

Het beschikt over ruime accommodatie met een flatscreen-tv, airconditioning, stijlvolle kamers en suites met een zithoek en een koelkast.

Speciale promotie!! Boekingsperiode: 1 juni - 31 juli 2021 verblijf tot 31 oktober 2021 gratis 1e SWAB bij aankomstdatum Extra persoon (volwassenen) korting tot THB 30.000,- Kinderen van 3-15 jaar korting tot THB 23.000,- Babyleeftijd tot 2 jaar korting tot THB 15.000,-

Voorzieningen / functies

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • Wi-Fi internet
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24-uurs verpleegdienst
Score
3.4/5
Gemiddelde
Gebaseerd op 14 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
3
Zeer goed
5
Gemiddelde
3
Arm
1
Vreselijk
2
Als u te gast was bij Twee Drie Een huiselijk hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇵🇭Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz

Beoordeeld op 29/01/2022
Aangekomen 15/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Value for money
  • Comfortable
  • Organized and systematic
Minpunten
  • Food is not that great

It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.

🇹🇭Mintra Thunyaluck

Beoordeeld op 18/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
3.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
  • the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
Minpunten
  • there were lots of ants on the coffee table
  • i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
  • the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
  • hope there’s more options on TV channel

i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…

we should go paperless as much as we could

🇹🇭Chanyarat

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 21/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room

สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า

🇺🇸T

Beoordeeld op 24/12/2021
Aangekomen 24/12/2021
0.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
Minpunten
  • Everything

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇺🇸T

Beoordeeld op 24/12/2021
Aangekomen 24/12/2021
1.2 Superior Room
Minpunten
  • โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇹🇭Boonyalak Charoenkitkan

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 07/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.

🇨🇭Patrik Tobias Steiner

Beoordeeld op 19/12/2021
Aangekomen 03/12/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great staff
Minpunten
  • Nothing

I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal

🇬🇧Alison

Beoordeeld op 16/12/2021
Aangekomen 30/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great hotel
  • Very clean
  • Nice rooms
  • Good food
  • Easy transport from the airport
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.

🇹🇭Naviga

Beoordeeld op 19/11/2021
Aangekomen 02/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Price is reasonable
Minpunten
  • Food not enough

Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.

🇪🇸Consuelo Bonache

Beoordeeld op 16/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Cleaning
  • Workers
  • The space of the room
  • The bed
  • The bathroom
  • The food
  • I liked everything
Minpunten
  • Everything perfect

First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything

🇹🇭Vilawan Luampraphatsorn

Beoordeeld op 12/10/2021
Aangekomen 26/09/2021
2.9 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Food.
Minpunten
  • Pillow smells very bad.
  • Refund super slow.

If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.

🇹🇭Zakariya Sitae

Beoordeeld op 23/09/2021
Aangekomen 08/09/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly stuff
  • Various types of food
  • Able to order from Delivery app
  • Fast respond
Minpunten
  • Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
  • I got a room with no view

Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇳🇱Christiaan vos

Beoordeeld op 17/05/2021
Aangekomen 02/05/2021
2.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Vriendelijk personeel
Minpunten
  • Geen schoon bedden goed eten slecht voor het geld je betaalt

Two three hotel is veel te duur .is geen sterren hotel , hotel jaren geen onderhoud gehad .de keuken was dicht dus voedsel in een plastic bakje . Totaal geen frisse lucht en geen balkon dus nooit meer

🇬🇧Hau Yan Wong

Beoordeeld op 10/03/2021
Aangekomen 22/02/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Goede communicatie, personeel is aardig en behulpzaam, goed is aardig

Goed om via de lijn te communiceren, behalve de interactie, veel keuze aan dagelijks eten en ze zijn aardig. Het personeel is behulpzaam

Adres / kaart

100 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmit), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

