Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 78 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 64 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel , und Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Fitness erlaubt
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Zimmer 48m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Familiensuiten
- Fitness erlaubt
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Twothree, ein Vier-Sterne-Boutique-Hotel in der Innenstadt von Bangkok (Sukhumvit), bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Medical Hospital ein Erlebnispaket für einen langen Aufenthalt zu einem unwiderstehlichen Preis.
Freuen Sie sich auf geräumige Unterkünfte mit einem Flachbild-TV, eine Klimaanlage sowie stilvolle Zimmer und Suiten mit einem Sitzbereich und einem Kühlschrank.
Sonderangebot!! Buchungszeitraum: 1. Juni - 31. Juli 2021 Aufenthalt bis 31. Oktober 2021 kostenlos 1. SWAB am Anreisetag 1
Zusätzliche Person (Erwachsener) Rabatt auf THB 30.000.-
Kinder im Alter von 3-15 Jahren Ermäßigung auf THB 23.000.-
Babyalter bis 2 Jahre Rabatt auf THB 15.000.-
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- Wi-Fi Internet
- · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
- · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
- · 24-Stunden-Bereitschaftsdienst
Ergebnis
3.4/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 14 Bewertungen
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Value for money
- Comfortable
- Organized and systematic
It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
- the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
- there were lots of ants on the coffee table
- i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
- the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
- hope there’s more options on TV channel
i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…
we should go paperless as much as we could
4.4 Superior Room
สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า
4.7 Superior Room
Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv Negative
I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Great hotel
- Very clean
- Nice rooms
- Good food
- Easy transport from the airport
Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv Negative
Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Cleaning
- Workers
- The space of the room
- The bed
- The bathroom
- The food
- I liked everything
First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything
2.9 Superior Room
Positiv Negative
- Pillow smells very bad.
- Refund super slow.
If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.
3.8 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly stuff
- Various types of food
- Able to order from Delivery app
- Fast respond
- Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
- I got a room with no view
Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..
2.0 Superior Room
Positiv Negative
- Keine sauberen Betten gutes Essen schlecht für das Geld, das Sie bezahlen
Zwei drei Hotel ist viel zu teuer. Ist kein Sternehotel, Hotel hatte jahrelang keine Wartung. Die Küche war geschlossen, also Essen in einem Plastikbehälter. Überhaupt keine frische Luft und kein Balkon, also nie wieder
4.0 Superior Room
Positiv
- Gute Kommunikation, die Angestellten sind nett und hilfsbereit, gut sind nett
Gut über die Leitung zu kommunizieren, sparen Sie die Interaktion, jede Menge tägliches Essen und sie sind nett. Mitarbeiter sind hilfsbereit
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels