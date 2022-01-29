BANGKOK TEST & GO

Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
950 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 78 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel , und Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Zimmer 48
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Twothree, ein Vier-Sterne-Boutique-Hotel in der Innenstadt von Bangkok (Sukhumvit), bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Medical Hospital ein Erlebnispaket für einen langen Aufenthalt zu einem unwiderstehlichen Preis.

Freuen Sie sich auf geräumige Unterkünfte mit einem Flachbild-TV, eine Klimaanlage sowie stilvolle Zimmer und Suiten mit einem Sitzbereich und einem Kühlschrank.

Sonderangebot!! Buchungszeitraum: 1. Juni - 31. Juli 2021 Aufenthalt bis 31. Oktober 2021 kostenlos 1. SWAB am Anreisetag 1 Zusätzliche Person (Erwachsener) Rabatt auf THB 30.000.- Kinder im Alter von 3-15 Jahren Ermäßigung auf THB 23.000.- Babyalter bis 2 Jahre Rabatt auf THB 15.000.-

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • · 24-Stunden-Bereitschaftsdienst
Ergebnis
3.4/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 14 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
3
Sehr gut
5
Durchschnittlich
3
Arm
1
Schrecklich
2
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇵🇭Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Value for money
  • Comfortable
  • Organized and systematic
Negative
  • Food is not that great

It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.

🇹🇭Mintra Thunyaluck

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2022
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
  • the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
Negative
  • there were lots of ants on the coffee table
  • i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
  • the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
  • hope there’s more options on TV channel

i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…

we should go paperless as much as we could

🇹🇭Chanyarat

Bewertet am 06/01/2022
Angekommen um 21/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room

สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า

🇺🇸T

Bewertet am 24/12/2021
Angekommen um 24/12/2021
0.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
Negative
  • Everything

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇺🇸T

Bewertet am 24/12/2021
Angekommen um 24/12/2021
1.2 Superior Room
Negative
  • โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇹🇭Boonyalak Charoenkitkan

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 07/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.

🇨🇭Patrik Tobias Steiner

Bewertet am 19/12/2021
Angekommen um 03/12/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Great staff
Negative
  • Nothing

I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal

🇬🇧Alison

Bewertet am 16/12/2021
Angekommen um 30/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Great hotel
  • Very clean
  • Nice rooms
  • Good food
  • Easy transport from the airport
Negative
  • Nothing

Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.

🇹🇭Naviga

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 02/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Price is reasonable
Negative
  • Food not enough

Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.

🇪🇸Consuelo Bonache

Bewertet am 16/11/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Cleaning
  • Workers
  • The space of the room
  • The bed
  • The bathroom
  • The food
  • I liked everything
Negative
  • Everything perfect

First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything

🇹🇭Vilawan Luampraphatsorn

Bewertet am 12/10/2021
Angekommen um 26/09/2021
2.9 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Food.
Negative
  • Pillow smells very bad.
  • Refund super slow.

If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.

🇹🇭Zakariya Sitae

Bewertet am 23/09/2021
Angekommen um 08/09/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly stuff
  • Various types of food
  • Able to order from Delivery app
  • Fast respond
Negative
  • Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
  • I got a room with no view

Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇳🇱Christiaan vos

Bewertet am 17/05/2021
Angekommen um 02/05/2021
2.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Personal freundlich
Negative
  • Keine sauberen Betten gutes Essen schlecht für das Geld, das Sie bezahlen

Zwei drei Hotel ist viel zu teuer. Ist kein Sternehotel, Hotel hatte jahrelang keine Wartung. Die Küche war geschlossen, also Essen in einem Plastikbehälter. Überhaupt keine frische Luft und kein Balkon, also nie wieder

🇬🇧Hau Yan Wong

Bewertet am 10/03/2021
Angekommen um 22/02/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Gute Kommunikation, die Angestellten sind nett und hilfsbereit, gut sind nett

Gut über die Leitung zu kommunizieren, sparen Sie die Interaktion, jede Menge tägliches Essen und sie sind nett. Mitarbeiter sind hilfsbereit

Adresse / Karte

100 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmit), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

