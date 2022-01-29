BANGKOK TEST & GO

二三一家温馨的酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
通过
950条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 78 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 24
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政客房 48
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐

Twothree 是曼谷市中心（素坤逸路）的一家四星级精品酒店，与世界医疗医院合作，以不可抗拒的价格提供长期住宿体验套餐。

宽敞的住宿配有平面电视和空调，时尚的客房和套房设有休息区和冰箱。

特价促销！！预订期：2021 年 6 月 1 日至 7 月 31 日，入住至 2021 年 10 月 31 日，抵达当天免费提供第一次 SWAB 额外的人（成人）折扣为 30,000 泰铢。- 3-15 岁儿童优惠至 23,000 泰铢。- 婴儿年龄至 2 岁可优惠至 15,000 泰铢。-

便利设施/功能

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Modern contemporary room with large glass front & window
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package"(Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meal a day from our selectable menus for Sandbox Package (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • Wi-Fi网路
  • · 43-inch TV with True Vision package & NHK
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Relaxing area at outdoor pool area (For 7/10/14days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14days)
  • ·24小时待命护理服务
🇵🇭Anna Rodriguez- Dela Cruz

评论于 29/01/2022
到达 15/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Value for money
  • Comfortable
  • Organized and systematic
负面的
  • Food is not that great

It was a smooth check in and check put process. The swabbing was efficient and comfortable. Everyone was very polite and kind.

🇹🇭Mintra Thunyaluck

评论于 18/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
3.3 Superior Room
正数     
  • housekeeper treated us like family which was very nice to feel like home in hotel isolation.
  • the bed is comfy and lighting is great making the room feel cozy and less lonely.
负面的
  • there were lots of ants on the coffee table
  • i smelled some cigarettes coming into my room or when i opened the door but I wasn’t sure.
  • the hotel seems old to me so the air con in my room didn’t feel fresh and clean.
  • hope there’s more options on TV channel

i dont think 7-day quarantine makes much sense for locals as they could be home isolation in their responsibilities as an option. we took a test on the day of arrival which was just up to 72 hours after the test before the flight then we had another test on the 4th night if i am not mistaken and needed to stay for a couple night…

we should go paperless as much as we could

🇹🇭Chanyarat

评论于 06/01/2022
到达 21/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room

สะดวก สบาย ห้องกว้าง เตียงนุ่มนอนสบายมาก มีมุมนั่งเล่น คือดีงาม ห้องน้ำกว้าง ของใช้ครบ แต่ท่อน้ำในห้องน้ำมีตัน ระบายช้า

🇺🇸T

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 24/12/2021
0.5 Superior Room
正数     
负面的
  • Everything

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇺🇸T

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 24/12/2021
1.2 Superior Room
负面的
  • โรงแรมไม่มีข้อดี

จ่ายอีกสักหน่อย พักที่อื่นเถ่อะค่ะ ห่างไกลจากมืออาชีพ ติดต่อยาก ต้องโทรตามเพื่อทำการจอง ทั้งๆ ที่ส่งข้อมูลตามลิงค์ ไม่มีการตอบ email กลับเมื่อสอบถามข้อมูลใดๆ เครื่องลง 23.30 กว่าลูกค้าทุกคนจะได้ขึ้นรถประมาณตี 1.30 ไม่มีชื่อแฟนเราด้วยซ้ำและ เจ้าหน้าที่แจ้งว่า รถไม่พอ ลูกค้าเยอะ ซึ่งทางเจ้าหน้าที่ท่าอากาศยาน แจ้งแล้วว่าคนขับไม่พอกับปริมาณลูกค้า แต่ทางโรงแรมไม่มีการเพิ่มเติม ทั้งๆ ที่การจองห้องพัก ต้องจองก่อน ทางโรงแรมต้องทราบอยู่แล้ว แทนที่จะได้ตรวจโควิดภายในคืนนั้นและ ผลออกจะได้ไปทำอย่างอื่น เราจองร้านอาหาร จ่ายไปแล้ว จองโรงแรม ซึ่ง ถ้าเช็คอินไม่ทัน ก็ศูนย์เงินไป โรงแรมให้จ่ายค่าเร่งเคสเองทั้งที่ไม่ใช่ความผิดลูกค้า 2,700 ทำไมเราต้องเสียเงินตรงนี้เพราะความไม่โปรของโรงแรม ทางเจ้าของควรพิจารณาค่ะ ถ้าไม่มีการอบรมหรือเตรียมการอย่างเหมาะสม ให้ทางผู้ประกอบการอื่นทำหน้าที่แทนดีกว่าค่ะ

🇹🇭Boonyalak Charoenkitkan

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 07/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Love the boutique style hotel. Good feature & very comfortable. Fast internet. TV has a very good program selections. Overall is very good.

🇨🇭Patrik Tobias Steiner

评论于 19/12/2021
到达 03/12/2021
3.3 Superior Room
正数     
  • Great staff
负面的
  • Nothing

I come again to the same hotel if is needed to do again. We hope that we will soon live again normal

🇬🇧Alison

评论于 16/12/2021
到达 30/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Great hotel
  • Very clean
  • Nice rooms
  • Good food
  • Easy transport from the airport
负面的
  • Nothing

Great hotel. Rooms was big and bed really comfortable. Easy to find the transport to the hotel. Staff were great and everyone was friendly.

🇹🇭Naviga

评论于 19/11/2021
到达 02/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
正数     
  • Price is reasonable
负面的
  • Food not enough

Long wait at the airport. Got PCR test immediately when I got there. Good service but the food is so little. I need more food.

🇪🇸Consuelo Bonache

评论于 16/11/2021
到达 11/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Cleaning
  • Workers
  • The space of the room
  • The bed
  • The bathroom
  • The food
  • I liked everything
负面的
  • Everything perfect

First of all, lovely staff, cleaning a 10, very clean sheets very comfortable bed, we liked the treatment very much we felt very comfortable the beautiful hotel and the food a lot of song and very good. I would repeat again. Thanks for everything

🇹🇭Vilawan Luampraphatsorn

评论于 12/10/2021
到达 26/09/2021
2.9 Superior Room
正数     
  • Food.
负面的
  • Pillow smells very bad.
  • Refund super slow.

If you come and the government changes anything about the quarantine please take note this hotel will do everything very slow. Since they already knew that the government change from 14 days to 10 days. The should have prepared in advance that they have to refund. But nope. Super slow. Already one week still no refund.

🇹🇭Zakariya Sitae

评论于 23/09/2021
到达 08/09/2021
3.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • Friendly stuff
  • Various types of food
  • Able to order from Delivery app
  • Fast respond
负面的
  • Receiving call too much (after each meal they call and ask our opinion regarding food) it good but too much
  • I got a room with no view

Overall i can rate 8/10 which is good so far . And thank you…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

🇳🇱Christiaan vos

评论于 17/05/2021
到达 02/05/2021
2.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • 员工友善
负面的
  • 没有干净的床铺好食物不利于您所付的钱

两三间酒店太贵了，不是星级酒店，酒店多年没有维修，厨房是封闭的，所以食物装在一个塑料容器中。根本没有新鲜空气，也没有阳台，因此再也不会

🇬🇧Hau Yan Wong

评论于 10/03/2021
到达 22/02/2021
4.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • 良好的沟通，员工乐于助人，乐于助人

通过电话进行良好的沟通可以节省互动，减少日常食物选择的负担，而且它们很好。员工乐于助人

地址/地图

100 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmit), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

