총 AQ 호텔 객실 69 침실
파트너 병원 Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 434 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 로얄 스위트 호텔 방콕 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 로얄 스위트 호텔 방콕 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 스위트 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 베드룸 스위트 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 베드룸 스위트 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok에서 야간 구금으로 하루에 몇 시간 동안 테라스에있는 넓고 편안한 공간에서 사생활을 경험하세요.
어메니티 / 특징
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- 24 시간 간호 서비스 대기
- 간호사 감독을 통한 일일 건강 모니터링
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- SIXT 리무진으로 공항 픽업
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- 수저 세트가있는 간이 주방
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- 스마트 티비
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- 환영 간식 및 음료
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- *** 규정은 정부 정책에 따라 언제든지 변경 될 수 있습니다 ***
로얄 스위트 호텔 방콕
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 로얄 스위트 호텔 방콕모든 리뷰보기
0.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 4인 가족(성인 2명 11세 및 15세 어린이 2명)을 위한 충분한 공간으로 깨끗하고 깨끗합니다.
호텔 직원은 매우 전문적이며 제공되는 음식은 과일이 풍부합니다. 우리의 경험은 긍정적이었습니다. 필요한 경우 격리를 위해 이 호텔에 다시 머물렀습니다.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니가 있는 넓은 객실입니다.
- 전자레인지, 세탁기/건조기 등 완비
- 직원의 훌륭한 서비스.
- 질병 통제를 위한 엄격한 조치.
- 다양한 음식 선택.
- 고속도로를 마주보고 있는 방, 꽤 시끄럽습니다.
넓은 방과 모든 가전 제품(세탁기, 건조기, 전자레인지 등)으로 매우 편안한 숙박. 발코니가 있어 일상적인 운동을 유지할 수 있습니다. 세심한 직원의 서비스는 훌륭했습니다. 현지인과 외국인 모두에게 좋은 다양한 음식. 채식주의자를 포함하여 다양한 일일 메뉴 중에서 선택할 수 있습니다. 한 가지 확인해야 할 점은 매우 시끄럽기 때문에 고속도로를 향하지 않는 방을 확보하는 것입니다.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- 음식에 대한 최소 3가지 옵션 및 태국식 및 서양식 옵션 모두 제공
- 거대한 발코니, 정말 거대하고 놀랍고 발코니에 가치가 있습니다.
발코니가 있고 돈 가치가 있는 곳을 찾고 있다면 이 호텔을 선택해야 합니다. 서비스도 상당히 훌륭합니다.
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 넓은 방
- 선택의 폭이 넓은 좋은 음식
- 직원과 거주자 간의 원활한 의사소통
- 매우 COVID-안전
- 발코니가 있어서 좋다
- 청소 재료
- Wi-Fi가 불안정했습니다.
- 때때로 서비스가 약간 느렸습니다.
- 음식의 부분 크기는 다양하고 일부 식사는 양이 많았고 일부는 그렇게 많지 않았습니다... 식욕이 많으면 추가 음식을 가져오거나 외부에서 주문하는 것이 좋습니다.
전반적으로 내 경험은 매우 좋았습니다(미성년자로서 귀하에게도 해당될 수 있음). 직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이 되었지만 항상 '요점'이었습니다. WiFi는 때때로 약간 실망 스러웠습니다. 만일을 대비하여 책이나 다른 것을 가져 오십시오.
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니에서 보이는 도시의 전망은 좋았습니다.
- 슬라이딩 도어를 열고 발코니에 설 수 있다는 것은 정말 즐거웠습니다.
- 공간은 좋았습니다. 두 개의 방이 있어 거의 일반 집처럼 느껴졌습니다.
- 욕조의 물은 그다지 뜨겁지 않았습니다. 훨씬 더 따뜻할 수 있습니다.
내 체류는 사랑 스러웠습니다. 방이 너무 넓어서 바쁘게 지낼 수 있었습니다. 나는 요가 매트를 구입하고 온라인으로 요가 세션을 따랐습니다. 패밀리룸에는 충분한 공간이 있습니다. 욕실은 멋진 샤워 시설과 대형 욕조가 있는 거대했습니다. 하지만 욕조 물을 더 뜨겁게 만들기 위해 주전자를 사용하여 물을 끓였다고 고백할 것입니다. 내 시간은 빨리 갔고 3 (또는 채식 메뉴) 목록에서 주문한 식사가 정시에 나타났고 Wi-Fi는 거의 항상 유지되었으며 격리를 제공하는 다른 손님에게 호텔을 추천합니다.
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- 시끄러운 고속도로는 가구로 마감되었습니다. 오류 수정
전반적으로 매우 쾌적한 숙박 ............................................. ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,.