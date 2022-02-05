Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 69 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite à une chambre 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite à deux chambres 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Repas végétariens
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite à trois chambres 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
Découvrez un sentiment d'intimité dans une salle spacieuse et relaxante sur la terrasse heures par jour avec un séjour de nuit au Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- Service de soins infirmiers 24 heures sur 24
- Suivi de santé quotidien avec supervision infirmière
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- Prise en charge à l'aéroport par SIXT Limousine
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- Kitchenette avec set de couverts
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- Smart TV
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- Collation et boisson de bienvenue
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- 20% de réduction sur le service de blanchisserie
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- *** Les règlements peuvent être modifiés à tout moment selon la politique gouvernementale ***
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 21 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
0.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs Négatifs
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- belle propreté avec beaucoup d'espace pour une famille de 4 (2 adultes 2 enfants 11 et 15 ans)
- seulement des problèmes très mineurs avec l'entretien
Le personnel de l'hôtel est très professionnel, la nourriture fournie est bonne avec beaucoup de fruits. Notre expérience a été positive, si nécessaire, nous reviendrons certainement dans cet hôtel pour la quarantaine.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre spacieuse avec balcon.
- Entièrement équipé avec micro-ondes, laveuse/sécheuse, etc.
- Excellents services par le personnel.
- Mesures strictes pour le contrôle des maladies.
- Divers choix de nourriture.
- Chambre face autoroute, assez bruyante.
Séjour très confortable avec chambre spacieuse et tous les appareils (laveuse, sécheuse, micro-ondes, etc.) Avec balcon, je peux maintenir une routine d'exercice quotidienne. Le service était excellent par un personnel attentionné. Variétés de nourriture, bonnes pour les habitants et les étrangers. Beaucoup de choix parmi différents menus du jour, y compris végétariens. Un point à vérifier est de faire en sorte que la pièce ne soit pas face à l'autoroute car elle est assez bruyante.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- au moins 3 options pour la nourriture et une option thaïlandaise et occidentale
- ÉNORME BALCON, vraiment énorme et incroyable, ça vaut vraiment le coup pour le balcon
Si vous cherchez un endroit qui a un balcon et qui en vaut la peine, c'est l'hôtel que vous devriez choisir. Le service est également assez phénoménal.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre spacieuse
- Bonne nourriture avec beaucoup de choix
- Bonne communication entre le personnel et les occupants
- Très résistant au COVID
- Le balcon est bon d'avoir
- Produits de nettoyage
- Le Wi-Fi était instable
- Le service était parfois un peu lent
- La taille des portions de nourriture était variée, certains repas étaient copieux, d'autres pas tellement. . . Si vous avez un gros appétit, je vous recommande d'apporter de la nourriture supplémentaire avec vous ou d'en commander de l'extérieur
Dans l'ensemble, mon expérience a été très bonne (même en tant que mineur, que ce soit le cas pour vous). Le personnel était très sympathique et serviable, mais toujours « au point ». Le WiFi était parfois un peu frustrant, apportez un livre ou autre chose au cas où.
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- La vue sur la ville depuis le balcon était agréable.
- Pouvoir ouvrir les portes coulissantes et se tenir sur le balcon était vraiment agréable.
- L'espace était agréable - avoir deux chambres donnait l'impression d'être presque comme une maison normale.
- L'eau de la baignoire n'est pas devenue très chaude. Il aurait pu être beaucoup plus chaud.
Mon séjour était charmant. Parce que la pièce avait tellement d'espace, j'ai pu m'occuper. J'ai acheté un tapis de yoga et suivi des séances de yoga en ligne - beaucoup de place dans la salle familiale pour cela. La salle de bain était immense avec une belle douche et une grande baignoire - mais j'avoue que j'ai utilisé la bouilloire pour faire bouillir de l'eau pour rendre l'eau de la baignoire plus chaude. Mon temps est passé rapidement, les repas que j'ai commandés à partir d'une liste de 3 (ou du menu végétarien) sont arrivés à l'heure, le wi-fi a fonctionné presque tout le temps et je recommanderais l'hôtel aux autres clients en quarantaine.
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
Positifs Négatifs
- Autoroute bruyante également le fini sur les meubles. Retouches erronées
Dans l'ensemble, un séjour très agréable ............................................. ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,,.
Images du menu alimentaire
