รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 69 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 435 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทแบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทสองห้องนอน 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทสามห้องนอน 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สัมผัสความเป็นส่วนตัวในห้องพักที่กว้างขวางและผ่อนคลายบนระเบียงวันละชั่วโมงด้วยการพักค้างคืนที่ Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชม
- การตรวจสุขภาพประจำวันพร้อมการดูแลของพยาบาล
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- รับจากสนามบินโดย SIXT Limousine
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- ครัวขนาดเล็กพร้อมชุดช้อนส้อม
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- สมาร์ททีวี
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- ของว่างและเครื่องดื่มต้อนรับ
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการซักรีด
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- *** กฎระเบียบสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ตลอดเวลาตามนโยบายของรัฐบาล ***
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 21 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Royal Suite Hotel Bangkokดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
0.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ดีสะอาดมีพื้นที่มากมายสำหรับครอบครัว 4 คน (ผู้ใหญ่ 2 คน เด็ก 2 คนอายุ 11 และ 15 ปี)
- ปัญหาเล็กน้อยกับการบำรุงรักษาเท่านั้น
พนักงานของโรงแรมมีความเป็นมืออาชีพมาก อาหารที่จัดไว้ให้ดีมีผลไม้มากมาย ประสบการณ์ของเราเป็นบวก หากจำเป็นเราจะต้องพักที่โรงแรมนี้อีกครั้งเพื่อกักกัน
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องพักกว้างขวางพร้อมระเบียง
- ครบครันด้วยไมโครเวฟ เครื่องซักผ้า/เครื่องอบผ้า ฯลฯ
- บริการที่ดีเยี่ยมโดยพนักงาน
- มาตรการควบคุมโรคที่เข้มงวด
- อาหารหลากหลาย.
- ห้องหันทางด่วน เสียงดังมาก.
การเข้าพักที่สะดวกสบายมากด้วยห้องพักกว้างขวางและเครื่องใช้ทั้งหมด (เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ไมโครเวฟ ฯลฯ) พร้อมระเบียง ฉันสามารถออกกำลังกายเป็นประจำทุกวัน การบริการดีเยี่ยมโดยพนักงานที่เอาใจใส่ อาหารหลากหลาย เหมาะสำหรับคนในท้องถิ่นและชาวต่างชาติ มากมายให้เลือกจากเมนูประจำวันที่แตกต่างกัน รวมทั้งมังสวิรัติ จุดหนึ่งที่ต้องแน่ใจว่าได้ห้องไม่หันทางด่วนเพราะเสียงดังมาก
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- มีอาหารให้เลือกอย่างน้อย 3 อย่าง และมีทั้งอาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตก
- ระเบียงขนาดใหญ่ ใหญ่โตและน่าทึ่งมาก คุ้มค่ามากสำหรับระเบียง
หากคุณกำลังมองหาที่ไหนสักแห่งที่มีระเบียงและคุ้มค่าเงิน - นี่คือโรงแรมที่คุณควรเลือก การบริการก็ยอดเยี่ยมเช่นกัน
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องกว้างขวาง
- อาหารอร่อยมีให้เลือกมากมาย
- การสื่อสารระหว่างพนักงานและผู้อยู่อาศัยที่ดี
- ปลอดภัยจากโควิดมาก
- ระเบียงก็น่าอยู่
- วัสดุทำความสะอาด
- WiFi ไม่เสถียร
- การบริการค่อนข้างช้าในบางครั้ง
- ขนาดของอาหารหลากหลาย อาหารบางมื้อใหญ่ บางมื้อไม่มาก... หากคุณมีความอยากอาหารมาก ขอแนะนำให้นำอาหารพิเศษติดตัวไปด้วยหรือสั่งจากภายนอก
โดยรวมแล้วประสบการณ์ของฉันดีมาก (ในฐานะผู้เยาว์ อาจเป็นกรณีของคุณ) พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีมาก แต่ 'ตรงประเด็น' เสมอ WiFi ค่อนข้างน่าผิดหวังในบางครั้ง นำหนังสือหรืออย่างอื่นมาด้วย
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- วิวเมืองจากระเบียงก็สวย
- ความสามารถในการเปิดประตูสไลเดอร์และยืนบนระเบียงนั้นน่าพอใจจริงๆ
- พื้นที่นั้นดี - มีสองห้องทำให้รู้สึกเหมือนอยู่บ้านทั่วไป
- น้ำในอ่างไม่ร้อนมาก มันอาจจะอุ่นกว่านี้ก็ได้
การพักของฉันนั้นน่ารัก เนื่องจากห้องนี้มีพื้นที่มาก ฉันสามารถยุ่งได้ ฉันซื้อเสื่อโยคะและติดตามการฝึกโยคะทางออนไลน์ ซึ่งมีพื้นที่เหลือเฟือในห้องสำหรับครอบครัวสำหรับสิ่งนั้น ห้องน้ำมีขนาดใหญ่พร้อมฝักบัวที่ดีและอ่างอาบน้ำขนาดใหญ่ - แต่ฉันจะสารภาพว่าฉันใช้กาต้มน้ำต้มน้ำเพื่อทำให้น้ำในอ่างร้อนขึ้น เวลาของฉันผ่านไปอย่างรวดเร็ว อาหารที่ฉันสั่งจากรายการ 3 อย่าง (หรือจากเมนูมังสวิรัติ) เปิดตรงเวลา ไวไฟใช้งานได้เกือบตลอดเวลา และฉันอยากจะแนะนำโรงแรมนี้สำหรับแขกคนอื่นๆ ที่ให้บริการกักกัน
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- มอเตอร์เวย์ที่มีเสียงดังนอกจากนี้ยังมีเฟอร์นิเจอร์ อัพสัมผัสที่ผิดพลาด
โดยรวมแล้วเป็นการพักที่น่าพอใจมาก ............................................. ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,,.