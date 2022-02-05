AQ酒店客房总数 69 卧室
伙伴医院 Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到437预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷皇家套房酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷皇家套房酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
一卧室套房 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
两卧室套房 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
三卧室套房 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
每天在皇家露台酒店享受宽敞的放松空间，每天在露台上度过悠闲的夜晚，并将其拘留过夜
便利设施/功能
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- 24小时待命护理
- 在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- SIXT豪华轿车接机
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- 带餐具的小厨房
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- 智能电视
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- 迎宾小吃和饮料
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- 洗衣服务可享20％的折扣
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- ***根据政府政策随时可以更改法规***
如果您是曼谷皇家套房酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷皇家套房酒店查看所有评论
0.6 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
正数 负面的
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
正数
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- 干净整洁，有足够的空间容纳 4 口之家（2 名成人 2 名 11 岁和 15 岁的儿童）
酒店的工作人员非常专业，提供的食物很好，有很多水果。我们的经历是积极的，如果需要，我们肯定会再次入住这家酒店进行隔离。
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- 带阳台的宽敞客房。
- 配备微波炉、洗衣机/烘干机等
- 工作人员提供的优质服务。
- 严密防控疫情。
- 各种食物选择。
非常舒适的住宿，宽敞的房间和所有电器（洗衣机、烘干机、微波炉等）。带阳台，我可以保持日常锻炼。细心的工作人员提供的服务很棒。食物种类繁多，对当地人和外国人都有好处。每天都有很多不同的菜单可供选择，包括素食者。要确保的一点是让房间不面向高速公路，因为它很吵。
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- 至少有 3 种食物选择，并且有泰式和西式两种选择
- 巨大的阳台，真的很大很神奇，完全值得阳台
如果您正在寻找有阳台且物有所值的地方 - 这就是您应该选择的酒店。服务也非常出色。
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 宽敞的房间
- 美味的食物有很多选择
- 良好的员工与住户沟通
- 非常安全
- 有阳台很好
- 清洁材料
- WiFi 不稳定
- 服务有时有点慢
- 食物的份量各不相同，有些饭菜很大，有些没有那么多......如果你胃口很大，我建议你多带些食物或者从外面点一些
总的来说，我的经历非常好（作为未成年人，你可能也是这种情况）。工作人员非常友好和乐于助人，但总是“切中要害”。 WiFi 有时有点令人沮丧，带上一本书或其他东西以防万一。
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- 从阳台上可以看到城市美景。
- 能够打开滑动门并站在阳台上真的很愉快。
- 空间很好——有两个房间让它感觉就像一个普通的家。
我的住宿很愉快。因为房间空间很大，所以我可以保持忙碌。我购买了一个瑜伽垫，并在网上进行了瑜伽课程——家庭活动室有足够的空间来做。浴室很大，有一个漂亮的淋浴间和大浴缸——但我承认我用水壶烧水让浴缸里的水更热。我的时间过得很快，我从 3 人的名单（或素食菜单）中订购的饭菜准时出现，wi-fi 几乎一直保持正常，我会向其他接受隔离的客人推荐这家酒店。
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
正数 负面的
总体而言，这是一个非常愉快的假期..................................... ........... ,,, ......... ,,,,,,,,,,, ..