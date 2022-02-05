合計AQホテルの部屋 69 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 435最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にロイヤルスイートホテルバンコク 直接連絡し、 ロイヤルスイートホテルバンコクが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームスイート 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2ベッドルームスイート 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3ベッドルームスイート 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
ロイヤルスイートホテルバンコクでの1日2時間の滞在で、テラスの広々としたリラックスできる部屋でプライバシーの感覚を体験してください
アメニティ/機能
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- 介護サービスを24時間待機
- 看護師の監督による毎日の健康モニタリング
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- SIXTリムジンによる空港ピックアップ
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- カトラリーセット付きキッチネット
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- スマートテレビ
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- ウェルカムスナックとドリンク
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- ランドリーサービスが20％オフ
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- ***規制は政府の方針に従っていつでも変更できます***
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 21 レビュー
ロイヤルスイートホテルバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ロイヤルスイートホテルバンコクすべてのレビューを見る
0.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 4人家族（大人2人、子供2人、11歳と15歳）のための十分なスペースがあり、清潔で素敵です
ホテルのスタッフはとてもプロフェッショナルで、提供される料理は果物をたっぷり使っておいしいです。私たちの経験は前向きでした。必要に応じて、検疫のためにこのホテルに再び滞在することは間違いありません。
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- バルコニー付きの広々としたお部屋です。
- 電子レンジ、洗濯機/乾燥機などを完備
- スタッフによる素晴らしいサービス。
- 疾病管理のための厳格な措置。
- 食べ物の様々な選択肢。
広々とした部屋とすべての電化製品（洗濯機、乾燥機、電子レンジなど）でとても快適な滞在バルコニー付きで、私は毎日の運動ルーチンを維持することができます。気配りの行き届いたスタッフによるサービスは素晴らしかった。地元の人にも外国人にも合うさまざまな食べ物。ベジタリアンを含むさまざまな日替わりメニューから豊富に選択できます。確認すべき1つのポイントは、部屋が非常に騒がしいため、高速道路に面しないようにすることです。
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- 食べ物には少なくとも3つのオプションがあり、タイ料理と西洋料理の両方のオプションがあります
- 巨大なバルコニー、本当に巨大で素晴らしい、バルコニーにはそれだけの価値があります
あなたがバルコニーがあり、お金の価値がある場所を探しているなら-これはあなたが選ぶべきホテルです。サービスもかなり驚異的です。
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 広々としたお部屋
- 選択肢の多いおいしい料理
- スタッフと居住者の良好なコミュニケーション
- 非常にCOVIDセーフ
- バルコニーは持っているのは良いです
- 洗浄剤
- WiFiが不安定でした
- サービスが少し遅いことがありました
- 食べ物のサイズはさまざまで、食事の量が多かったものもあれば、それほど多くないものもありました...食欲が旺盛な場合は、余分な食べ物を持参するか、外部から注文することをお勧めします
全体的に私の経験はとても良かったです（未成年者としても、あなたの場合はそうかもしれません）。スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切でしたが、常に「要点」でした。 WiFiは時々少しイライラしました、念のために本か何か他のものを持ってきてください。
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- バルコニーからの街の眺めは素晴らしかった。
- スライダードアを開けてベランダに立つことができて本当に楽しかったです。
- スペースは素晴らしかった-部屋が2つあるので、まるで普通の家のように感じました。
- 浴槽の水はあまり熱くなりませんでした。ずっと暖かかったかもしれません。
私の滞在は素敵でした。部屋がとても広いので、忙しくすることができました。私はヨガマットを購入し、オンラインでヨガセッションをフォローしました-そのためのファミリールームには十分なスペースがあります。バスルームは巨大で、素敵なシャワーと大きなバスタブがありましたが、やかんを使って水を沸騰させ、浴槽の水を熱くしたことを告白します。私の時間はあっという間に過ぎ、3つのリスト（またはベジタリアンメニュー）から注文した食事は時間通りに到着し、Wi-Fiはほぼ常に維持されていたので、検疫を提供する他のゲストにはホテルをお勧めします。
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
- 騒々しい高速道路も家具に仕上げました。誤ったタッチアップ
全体的に非常に快適な滞在............................................。 ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,,。