BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
424 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+28 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 69 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Navamin 9 Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok , und Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 45
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit einem Schlafzimmer 60
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit zwei Schlafzimmern 104
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit drei Schlafzimmern 136
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

Erleben Sie ein Gefühl der Privatsphäre in einem geräumigen und entspannenden Raum auf der Terrasse, der täglich stundenlang in der Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok übernachtet

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
  • 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
  • 24 Stunden Bereitschaftsdienst
  • Tägliche Gesundheitsüberwachung unter Aufsicht der Krankenschwester
  • Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
  • The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
  • Abholung vom Flughafen mit der SIXT Limousine
  • All Rooms with private balcony
  • Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
  • Kochnische mit Besteckset
  • Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
  • Smart TV
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
  • Willkommens-Snack und Getränk
  • 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
  • 20% Rabatt auf den Wäscheservice
  • 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
  • Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
  • Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
  • *** Vorschriften können jederzeit gemäß der Regierungspolitik geändert werden ***
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 21 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
11
Sehr gut
8
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
2
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇹🇭Pornchai O-charoenrat

Bewertet am 05/02/2022
Angekommen um 18/03/2022
0.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Nothing
Negative
  • I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
  • After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
  • This is unacceptable.

Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything. The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.

🇹🇭Kate Roe

Bewertet am 04/02/2022
Angekommen um 06/01/2022
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Spacious room (60sqm)
  • Mindful staffs
  • Netflix and good food
Negative
  • The room was not luxurious but very clean

I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.

🇫🇷Marie

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 25/01/2022
0.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • DO NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS
Negative
  • DO NOT RESPOND TO EMAILS

I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me

🇹🇭Thunista K

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 20/01/2022
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
  • The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
  • Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
  • Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
  • Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
  • Thai Food is very good.
Negative
  • They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
  • The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
  • .

Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for. I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )

🇺🇸Tanya Inta

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
Negative
  • 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.

We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.

🇩🇪Miriam Wilezich

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
  • hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
  • Orga im Hotel war gut.
  • Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt

Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.

🇹🇭Rachaniphorn Ngotngamwong

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 03/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
Negative
  • Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.

It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.

🇬🇧Julian Djura Smith

Bewertet am 08/11/2021
Angekommen um 19/10/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff helpful
  • Food on time
Negative
  • Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
  • Expensive
  • Food is poor

Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons I only did this because I had to

🇹🇭Porntip Wasinpornchai

Bewertet am 02/11/2021
Angekommen um 15/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Spacious room with a big balcony.
  • Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
  • Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
  • Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
  • A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
Negative
  • Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.

I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.

🇩🇪THOMAS VOLCKMANN

Bewertet am 28/10/2021
Angekommen um 10/10/2021
4.9 One Bedroom Suite

I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.

🇹🇭Porntip Was

Bewertet am 24/10/2021
Angekommen um 15/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
  • Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
Negative
  • Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.

I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.

🇹🇭Ishya Silpikul

Bewertet am 17/10/2021
Angekommen um 01/10/2021
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Great food
  • Great service
Negative
  • Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed

I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.

🇨🇦Naomi’s Tomczak

Bewertet am 15/09/2021
Angekommen um 25/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Internet was extremely reliable and vast
  • Food was varied and tasty
Negative
  • As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.

This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.

🇧🇪Guy De Ruysscher

Bewertet am 05/09/2021
Angekommen um 19/06/2021
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Spacious room
  • Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
  • Hospital staff was very friendly
  • Check-in and check out very professionally
  • Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly

The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.

🇮🇹Pollino Antonio

Bewertet am 07/08/2021
Angekommen um 15/07/2021
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • schön sauber mit viel Platz für eine 4-köpfige Familie (2 Erwachsene 2 Kinder 11 und 15 Jahre alt)
Negative
  • nur sehr kleine Probleme mit der Wartung

Das Personal des Hotels ist sehr professionell, das Essen ist gut mit viel Obst. Unsere Erfahrung war positiv, bei Bedarf übernachten wir auf jeden Fall wieder in diesem Hotel zur Quarantäne.

🇹🇭Sopaphan Pruekvimolphan

Bewertet am 06/08/2021
Angekommen um 21/07/2021
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Geräumiges Zimmer mit Balkon.
  • Voll ausgestattet mit Mikrowelle, Waschmaschine/Trockner usw.
  • Toller Service durch das Personal.
  • Strenge Maßnahmen zur Seuchenbekämpfung.
  • Verschiedene Auswahl an Speisen.
Negative
  • Zimmer zur Schnellstraße, ziemlich laut.

Sehr komfortabler Aufenthalt mit geräumigem Zimmer und allen Geräten (Waschmaschine, Trockner, Mikrowelle usw.) Mit Balkon kann ich den täglichen Trainingsablauf aufrechterhalten. Der Service war großartig durch aufmerksames Personal. Auswahl an Speisen, gut für Einheimische und Ausländer. Viel Auswahl aus verschiedenen Tagesmenüs, auch für Vegetarier. Stellen Sie sicher, dass das Zimmer nicht zur Schnellstraße zeigt, da es ziemlich laut ist.

🇲🇾Chew Meng

Bewertet am 30/07/2021
Angekommen um 11/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • mindestens 3 Optionen zum Essen und haben sowohl thailändische als auch westliche Optionen
  • RIESER BALKON, wirklich riesig und toll, für den Balkon absolut lohnenswert

Wenn Sie nach einem Ort suchen, der einen Balkon hat und das Geld wert ist, ist dies das Hotel, das Sie wählen sollten. Der Service ist auch ziemlich phänomenal.

🇳🇱Benjamin Haitsma

Bewertet am 30/07/2021
Angekommen um 10/07/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Geräumiges Zimmer
  • Gutes Essen mit viel Auswahl
  • Gute Mitarbeiter-Insassen-Kommunikation
  • Sehr COVID-sicher
  • Balkon ist gut
  • Reinigungsmaterialien
Negative
  • WLAN war instabil
  • Der Service war manchmal etwas langsam
  • Portionsgrößen abwechslungsreich, einige Mahlzeiten waren groß, andere nicht so sehr ... Wenn Sie einen großen Appetit haben, empfehle ich, etwas zusätzliches Essen mitzubringen oder etwas von außerhalb zu bestellen?

Insgesamt war meine Erfahrung sehr gut (auch als Minderjährige, mag das bei dir der Fall sein). Das Personal war sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit, aber immer "auf den Punkt". WiFi war manchmal etwas frustrierend, bringen Sie für alle Fälle ein Buch oder etwas anderes mit.

🇺🇸Heidi Lynn Rhodes

Bewertet am 29/07/2021
Angekommen um 13/07/2021
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Die Aussicht auf die Stadt vom Balkon war schön.
  • Die Schiebetüren öffnen und auf dem Balkon stehen zu können war wirklich angenehm.
  • Der Raum war schön - mit zwei Zimmern fühlte es sich fast wie ein normales Zuhause an.
Negative
  • Das Badewannenwasser wurde nicht sehr heiß. Es hätte viel wärmer sein können.

Mein Aufenthalt war schön. Da das Zimmer so viel Platz hatte, konnte ich mich gut beschäftigen. Ich habe mir eine Yogamatte gekauft und Yoga-Sessions online mitverfolgt - viel Platz dafür im Familienzimmer. Das Badezimmer war riesig mit einer schönen Dusche und einer großen Badewanne - aber ich gebe zu, dass ich den Wasserkocher benutzt habe, um Wasser zu kochen, um das Wasser in der Wanne heißer zu machen. Meine Zeit verging wie im Fluge, die bestellten Mahlzeiten aus einer 3er-Liste (oder von der vegetarischen Speisekarte) kamen pünktlich, das WLAN funktionierte fast die ganze Zeit und ich würde das Hotel auch anderen Quarantäne-Gästen empfehlen.

🇬🇧Christopher Sweeney

Bewertet am 21/05/2021
Angekommen um 05/05/2021
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
Positiv     
  • Sehr bequem
Negative
  • Laute Autobahn auch die auf Möbeln fertig. Fehlerhafte Ausbesserungen

Insgesamt ein sehr angenehmer Aufenthalt ............................................. ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,,.

Adresse / Karte

135/6 Soi Soonvijai 14, New Petchburi-Rama 9 Rd., Bangkapi, Huai Khwang, 10310 Bangkok, Thailand

