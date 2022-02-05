Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 69 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Navamin 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 434 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 45m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite met één slaapkamer 60m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,450 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite met twee slaapkamers 104m²
฿65,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿44,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite met drie slaapkamers 136m²
฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿64,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿34,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿34,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Ervaar een gevoel van privacy in een ruime en ontspannende kamer op het terras, uren per dag met een overnachting in detentie in het Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
Voorzieningen / functies
- 1 time COVID-19 test for Test & Go. (for day 1 and day 5) as per package
- 2 times COVID-19 Test for AQ 7 and 10 days as per AQ Package
- 24 uur per dag verpleging
- Dagelijkse gezondheidsmonitoring met verpleegkundig toezicht
- Consultation with doctor for extra charge (1,000 THB per time)
- The additional of Baht 2,500 net for Smoking Room is required as per package
- Ophaalservice vanaf de luchthaven door SIXT Limousine
- All Rooms with private balcony
- Room including Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner as per package.( as per AQ package)
- Kookhoek met bestekset
- Washing machine (on request) from 1 bedroom with additional charge 1,000-2,000 net/stay
- Smart TV
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet
- Welkomsthapje en drankje
- 2 bottles of drinking water per day per person
- 20% korting op wasservice
- 20% discount for food at Fuzio cafe
- Relaxing area is allow after 1st Covid test with negative test.
- Cleaning service (1 time/week) or as per package
- *** Regelgeving kan op elk moment worden gewijzigd volgens het overheidsbeleid ***
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 21 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
0.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- I requested a booking and they responded after 2 days. I then submitted all documents and payment.
- After 5 days with several phone calls and emails, I still haven't got the confirmation letter for Thailand Pass process.
- This is unacceptable.
Avoid this hotel unless you have plenty of time to wait for everything.
The reason they cannot send me the confirmation letter is because the person in charge is not working during weekend.
4.8 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room (60sqm)
- Mindful staffs
- Netflix and good food
- The room was not luxurious but very clean
I picked this room for space and balcony. The service impressed me. It was a small, cozy hotel with nice staffs.
0.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
I have a transfer with + a PCR I am one week from the date and I still do not have the information to do the Thailand pass it is inadmissible I do not recommend at al I'm coming next week please contact me
4.0 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room is a bit old but it is very big with balcony which is good for 7days quarantine. I don't even need to go to the relaxing area.
- The pick up from the Airport is very fast i come out from the gate don't even need to wait for a minute. Straight away to the car and send me to hotel.
- Location is good. I got the view toward the BTS side (very far) so it is good for watching the train to kill the time
- Most of the time WIFI works well but i do got issue with connection from time to time.
- Service staff is very good and quick in respond to your request.
- Thai Food is very good.
- They did mess up a bit on the document and payment when i book the room but they managed to fix it.
- The water pressure is a bit low. so not so much enjoying my shower time.
- .
Overall experience is good. It is not the cheapest option but you got what you paid for.
I think i will stay with them again if i need to do the quarantine for my next visit. (But hopefully no quarantine please )
4.7 Three Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nice, big room, comfortable, food is really good
- 4th floor smell like cigarette smoke all day all night, plus dust from cement plant which is next door and constant noise from express way. Finally, we got moved to higher floor which was much better.
We would come back to stay here again. It's perfect for family. You only need to navigate problem that arise. Though the staff is very helpful and nice.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Sehr freundliche Mitarbeiter
- hilfsbereite Mitarbeiter
- Orga im Hotel war gut.
- Habe mich gut aufgehoben gefühlt
Jederzeit wieder -aber tatsächlich nur für eine Nacht, wegen Covid dort gewesen! Für eine Nacht toll- wenn man kurze Wege zum Flughafen möchte- für einen längeren BKK Aufenthalt zu weit weg von den Sehenswürdigkeiten- war aber von mir bewusst so ausgewählt- also echt top.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- I loved the big and spacious room. New and modern. Great service. Highly recommended!
- Just the price - i guess since the new policy just came into effect, I was charged for one night and then two nights. But i got a refund of about half the cost for the second night. So, all is good.
It’s really old on the outside but if u are quarantined, it doesn’t matter. It’s the inside and service that matters - and it was excellent! Very happy with my stay.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff helpful
- Food on time
- Lack of activity and things to occupy one. stay in the room 24/7 with brief outings to swimming pool area
- Expensive
- Food is poor
Good thing this quarantine period is canceled for fully vaccinated persons
I only did this because I had to
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room with a big balcony.
- Fully equipped with all necessary kitchen appliances.
- Big fridge with a microwave, stove, and sink.
- Wooden decoration made the room cosy and homey.
- A variety of hot food served on time with big portion.
- Water is powerful but the showerhead slightly reduces the power but it's ok.
I was told the receipt should be ready upon the check-out but it's not ready for my case. The hotel agreed to post it to me but is still not yet received it after 1 week left.
4.9 One Bedroom Suite
I was the 2. time in this Hotel. I can say it is a verry good ASQ Hotel. For 38000 Baht for one bedroom suit is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The room (deluxe 45sqm, room6002) comes with fully equipped kitchenware, big & comfortable bed.
- Big balcony for sunlight, hanging cloth, good view and fresh air.
- Showerhead attenuates the water pressure but it's not a big deal. The tub still can get very high-pressure water flow.
I have a superb experience on my ASQ at Royal Suite Hotel. The room with wooden floor & decor with the big balcony really made my pleasant stay.
3.8 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Highway noise in living room was very loud, even with all windows closed
I looked everything about my stay except the highway noise. I requested the quiet (garden) side of the hotel months in advance but they gave me the noisy side saying the quiet side was full. Cleanliness was great except the kitchen smelled unclean. Food was quality and selection was good. Service was great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Internet was extremely reliable and vast
- Food was varied and tasty
- As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.
This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.
4.7 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
- Spacious room
- Plenty of choice on menu and good variety
- Hospital staff was very friendly
- Check-in and check out very professionally
- Hotel staff was very accurate, professionally and friendly
The balcony and the spacious room are definitively a decision maker on the choice of ASQ. For as far as there is verbal or digital contact with the staff, it is always very friendly and professional done. Overall this hotel is my preferred ASQ stay from all I have done.
4.4 Three Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- mooi schoon met veel ruimte voor een gezin van 4 (2 volwassenen 2 kinderen 11 en 15 jaar oud)
- slechts zeer kleine problemen met onderhoud
Het personeel van het hotel is zeer professioneel, het eten is goed met veel fruit. Onze ervaring was positief, indien nodig verblijven we zeker weer in dit hotel voor quarantaine.
4.4 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ruime kamer met balkon.
- Volledig uitgerust met magnetron, wasmachine/droger, etc
- Geweldige service door het personeel.
- Strenge maatregelen voor ziektebestrijding.
- Verschillende keuzes van eten.
- Kamer met uitzicht op snelweg, nogal luidruchtig.
Zeer comfortabel verblijf met ruime kamer en alle apparatuur (wasmachine, droger, magnetron, enz.) Met balkon kan ik de dagelijkse trainingsroutine handhaven. De service was geweldig door attent personeel. Soorten eten, goed voor zowel de lokale bevolking als buitenlanders. Keuze genoeg uit verschillende dagmenu's, ook voor vegetariërs. Een punt om ervoor te zorgen is dat de kamer niet uitkijkt op de snelweg, omdat het nogal luidruchtig is.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- minimaal 3 opties voor eten en zowel Thaise als westerse opties?
- GROOT BALKON, echt enorm en geweldig, absoluut de moeite waard voor het balkon
Als u op zoek bent naar een plek met een balkon en het geld waard, dan is dit het hotel dat u moet kiezen. De service is ook behoorlijk fenomenaal.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ruime kamer
- Lekker eten met veel keuze
- Goede communicatie tussen personeel en bewoner
- Zeer COVID-veilig
- Balkon is leuk om te hebben
- Schoonmaakmiddelen
- WiFi was onstabiel
- Service was soms een beetje traag
- Portiegroottes van eten gevarieerd, sommige maaltijden waren groot, sommige niet zo veel... Als je veel trek hebt, raad ik aan om wat extra eten mee te nemen of wat van buiten te bestellen
Over het algemeen was mijn ervaring erg goed (ook als minderjarige, misschien dat dat voor jou het geval is). Personeel was erg vriendelijk en behulpzaam, maar altijd 'to the point'. WiFi was soms een beetje frustrerend, neem een boek of iets anders mee voor het geval dat.
4.3 One Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Het uitzicht op de stad vanaf het balkon was leuk.
- Het was erg prettig om de schuifdeuren te kunnen openen en op het balkon te kunnen staan.
- De ruimte was leuk - met twee kamers voelde het bijna als een normaal huis.
- Het badwater werd niet erg warm. Het had veel warmer kunnen zijn.
Mijn verblijf was heerlijk. Omdat de kamer zoveel ruimte had, kon ik bezig blijven. Ik kocht een yogamat en volgde yogasessies online - daarvoor was er genoeg ruimte in de familiekamer. De badkamer was enorm met een lekkere douche en een groot bad - maar ik moet bekennen dat ik de waterkoker heb gebruikt om water te koken om het bad heter te maken. Mijn tijd ging snel, de maaltijden die ik bestelde van een lijst van 3 (of van het vegetarische menu) kwamen op tijd, de wifi bleef bijna de hele tijd aan, en ik zou het hotel aanbevelen voor andere gasten die quarantaine serveren.
4.8 Three Bedroom Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Lawaaierige snelweg ook de afwerking op meubels. Foutieve retouches
Kortom een zeer aangenaam verblijf ............................................. ........................ ,,,, ........ ,,,,,,,,,,,,.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
