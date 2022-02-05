Internet was extremely reliable and vast

Food was varied and tasty

As is customary in Thailand, the bed was very hard especially for an older person.

This hotel provided a very pleasant stay for my quarantine. I stayed on the quiet side of the building, as requested, and found the room to be spacious and clean. It was a plus to have a balcony to step outside and breathe the tropical air. Everyone with whom I interacted was polite and communicated well. They made the best of difficult circumstances and provided a positive experience.