Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 is no longer operating as an ASQ .



One of our top picks in Bangkok. Situated in a vibrant nightlife area of Bangkok, just a 5-minute walk from BTS Nana Skytrain Station, ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 boats an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and a rooftop bar overlooking stunning Bangkok's city view. The hotel is located in close proximity to various bars, restaurants and shopping malls including MBK, Siam Paragon, The EmQuartier and Terminal 21. An on-demand shuttle service can be arranged at the property. All guest rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The hotel offers certain units with city views, and the rooms are fitted with a kettle. The rooms feature a desk. The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. At ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 you will find a restaurant serving European and Asian cuisine. A vegetarian option can also be requested. Red Square Rooftop Bar on the 24th floor is where guests can enjoy tasty drinks and snacks. The reception can provide advice on the area in order to help guests plan their day. Don Mueang International Airport is 13 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features TWO COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)

24/7 dedicated on-site nurse

Daily health monitoring

BNH virtual hospital access (Telemedicine service)

Official COVID-19 free certificate on checkout

Daily 3 set meals breakfast, lunch and dinner with choice of Thai, Asian and Western cuisine

Complimentary snacks 3 times during stay

Complimentary welcome minibar

LG Smart TV with 101 channels (local and international)

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Access to 250,000 digital books, audio books, comics, newspapers and magazines via Youboox

Access to rooftop relaxation area

Room cleaning every 3 days after day 7

20% discount on food & beverage

Airport transfer to the hotel (from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang Airport)

All rooms are non-smoking for your well-being

