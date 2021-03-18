BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
1807 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
1 REVIEW
Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Situated in a vibrant nightlife area of Bangkok, just a 5-minute walk from BTS Nana Skytrain Station, ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 boats an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and a rooftop bar overlooking stunning Bangkok's city view. The hotel is located in close proximity to various bars, restaurants and shopping malls including MBK, Siam Paragon, The EmQuartier and Terminal 21. An on-demand shuttle service can be arranged at the property.

All guest rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. The hotel offers certain units with city views, and the rooms are fitted with a kettle. The rooms feature a desk.

The accommodation offers a continental or buffet breakfast. At ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4 you will find a restaurant serving European and Asian cuisine. A vegetarian option can also be requested. Red Square Rooftop Bar on the 24th floor is where guests can enjoy tasty drinks and snacks.

The reception can provide advice on the area in order to help guests plan their day.

Don Mueang International Airport is 13 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features

  • TWO COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 24/7 dedicated on-site nurse
  • Daily health monitoring
  • BNH virtual hospital access (Telemedicine service)
  • Official COVID-19 free certificate on checkout
  • Daily 3 set meals breakfast, lunch and dinner with choice of Thai, Asian and Western cuisine
  • Complimentary snacks 3 times during stay
  • Complimentary welcome minibar
  • LG Smart TV with 101 channels (local and international)
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Access to 250,000 digital books, audio books, comics, newspapers and magazines via Youboox
  • Access to rooftop relaxation area
  • Room cleaning every 3 days after day 7
  • 20% discount on food & beverage
  • Airport transfer to the hotel (from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang Airport)
  • All rooms are non-smoking for your well-being
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 4
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇲🇾benjamin yeoh zhijing

Reviewed on 18/03/2021
Arrived on 05/03/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room

I've enjoyed my stay during my quarantine period . Room is clean and cozy Wifi connectivity is good

Address / Map

27 Sukhumvit 4 Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

