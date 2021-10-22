BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maduzi Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9.2
rating with
73 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Maduzi Hotel - Image 0
Maduzi Hotel - Image 1
Maduzi Hotel - Image 2
Maduzi Hotel - Image 3
Maduzi Hotel - Image 4
Maduzi Hotel - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
5 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 36 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Classic Rooms 50
฿6,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 53
฿7,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Rooms 63
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suites 79
฿10,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

In the heart of Sukhumvit, Maduzi is a 5-minute walk from Asoke Skytrain Station and Sukhumvit MRT Train Station. This boutique hotel offers modern accommodations , a whirlpool bathtub and free Wi-Fi. Guests enjoy free tea/coffee.

Spacious rooms feature posturepedic mattresses and views of the city. Other comforts include a walk-in closet and a 42-inch flat-screen TV. A work area with leather reading chairs is included.

The hotel is half a mile from Queen Sirikit Convention Centre and Bangkok’s main business and shopping district. Suvarnabhumi Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Airport shuttle service is available on advance request.

Maduzi Hotel's restaurant serves French cuisine from the Provence region. At sunset, the private bar serves a collection of finely selected wines, champagnes, whiskeys and cocktails.

Amenities / Features

  • Complimentary airport pick up service on arrival day (Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport)
  • COVID-19 tests (you will be transferred to Samitivej hospital if the result is positive)
  • 24-hour nursing service on the property (extra charge may apply if additional investigation is needed)
  • 20% discount for additional 24-hour food service & 50% discount on laundry service
  • Free Wifi with high speed internet
  • In-room Jacuzzi in every room with separate shower
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Maduzi Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇳🇱Anna Spork

Reviewed on 22/10/2021
Arrived on 07/10/2021
5.0 Corner Rooms
Positives
  • Very good food and service
Negatives
  • Only one time a day 30 minutes outside

The 7 days at Maduzi were not so bad. We had a very big room so we could walk around a littlr. We also had a hometrainer for some exercise.

🇹🇭Wiroj Jongtanapatsakul

Reviewed on 05/10/2021
Arrived on 31/08/2021
3.6 Corner Rooms
Positives
  • Fast Wifi
  • Entertainment system
Negatives
  • Noisy room if you choose to select suit room with facing main road
  • Same Set of food if you decide to revisit.
  • No washing machine for the same price range with other hotel

Overall I am happy with this hotel but few things to mention as above, Food will be the same for whoever decides to revisit. If the hotel could provide more list of food to choose.

🇺🇸Mira Gomha

Reviewed on 05/08/2021
Arrived on 21/07/2021
5.0 Suites
Positives
  • Fantastic vegan food that accommodated my food preferences (no mushrooms)
  • Upon request almond milk coffee was available to order from reception (70 Bhat)
  • Large (massive) room
  • Plenty of natural light everywhere
  • Quiet
  • Large bathtub (my favorite part)
  • Rowing machine
  • Good unobtrusive air-conditioning (i.e. not directly facing the bed or bathtub etc.)
  • Cancellation until the day prior to arrival (booked through Agoda)
  • Nice bed sheets/ large bed
  • Everything clean, well packages, and easy to understand
Negatives
  • No laundry until the 13th day (laundry detergent and dish soap are provided if you want to wash small things or delicates)

Fantastic stay through and through. I went out of my way to book a stay in Bangkok because it was the most affordable option, unfortunately domestic travel is severely restricted and may be for the foreseeable future. I suggest checking that before your trip and booking an ASQ accordingly knowing that you may be restricted to the district you've quarantined within for an indeterminate amount of time. That being said, the suite was a dream. Spacious, full of natural light, with a giant bathtub. The bathtub was especially enjoyable as they're pretty uncommon amongst the ASQ properties I was looking through. The suite (M02) is comprised of an entry way with an office space to the right, which then opens to the main room with a large bed and windows facing the city, and to the left the room then wraps around to the closet area and the bathroom. It was actually much larger than I expected looking at the pictures, and virtually every wall is a window, with black out curtains you can close or leave open. When you first enter the room, on the counter in the foyer there's a sheet that shows all the meals you'll be receiving over the quarantine (which they sent me in advance to check (vegan), I mentioned I didn't eat mushrooms and they re-tooled the menu for me) as well as a QR code for the temperature checking app you'll be using during the stay. You check your own temperature yourself twice a day at 9am and 4pm, and log them into the app. Very simple and unobtrusive to my day. You receive 3 COVID PCR tests, one the first day, about 2-3 days later, and one 2 days before check-out. With regards to the food, very very good. Unexpectedly so. I actually didn't have very high expectations, but from day one everything was good, and healthy (I didn't notice any msg or overly strong seasoning, although if I had I'm certain the front desk would have made amendments, very accommodating and kind staff). I also wanted to drink coffee, and upon request the kitchen bought almond milk so I could order my morning latte with breakfast (70bhat per cup). All in all I had a very pleasant an enjoyable stay! Much love to the people at Maduzi, I'd stay there as a regular hotel any day!

🇺🇸Shane Rabideau

Reviewed on 23/07/2021
Arrived on 04/07/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Comfy bed, large windows, jacuzzi and so much space for yoga, exercise, etc. The staff was always ready to take care of any needs that came up. They were amazing!
Negatives
  • The food was delicious but serving size was on the smaller size. No outside time at all other than getting swabbed. I thought I would have a designated time to spend outside but this never happened.

I intentionally chose Maduzi Hotel because it looked like a super comfortable room to be in for 14 days of quarantine. It did not disappoint! I asked for the top level with a great view and it really made a difference with the experience. I spent many hours sitting in the leather recliner taking in the city scene. The bathroom is beautiful as well as the infinity spa/jacuzzi. Its a beautiful hotel and I would stay here again for sure!!!

🇦🇺Rick Bassett

Reviewed on 17/05/2021
Arrived on 03/04/2021
4.4 Classic Rooms
Positives
  • Great Staff
  • Beautiful Room
  • Excellent Service
Negatives
  • Nothing major, I would suggest you bring your own knife and fork, if you don't mind plastic, don't worry about it. Had to pay for top up of juice in fridge (no big deal) but guess it would of been nice to of had that topped up with tea coffee & water. Bring Netfix or similar for TV.

Everything from getting off the plane to checking out of the Hotel was done professionally, friendly, and very well done. Very pleased with the room. Ceiling to floor window which is great. Work station, huge bathroom, plenty of amenities. Water, tea, coffee & juice when arrived, and topped up throughout the 11 days (except for the juice) Temperature recorded daily, meals ordered for the next day (choice of 3 varieties, western and thai) All food was brought in from outside, it was ok. Staff were friendly and would help in anyway. Highly recommended staying here. The main reason I picked the Maduzi was the room size, and it didn't disappoint. Well done

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

Ratchadaphisek , Sukhumvit 16, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

