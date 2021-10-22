Fantastic vegan food that accommodated my food preferences (no mushrooms)

Upon request almond milk coffee was available to order from reception (70 Bhat)

Large (massive) room

Plenty of natural light everywhere

Quiet

Large bathtub (my favorite part)

Rowing machine

Good unobtrusive air-conditioning (i.e. not directly facing the bed or bathtub etc.)

Cancellation until the day prior to arrival (booked through Agoda)

Nice bed sheets/ large bed

Everything clean, well packages, and easy to understand

No laundry until the 13th day (laundry detergent and dish soap are provided if you want to wash small things or delicates)

Fantastic stay through and through. I went out of my way to book a stay in Bangkok because it was the most affordable option, unfortunately domestic travel is severely restricted and may be for the foreseeable future. I suggest checking that before your trip and booking an ASQ accordingly knowing that you may be restricted to the district you've quarantined within for an indeterminate amount of time. That being said, the suite was a dream. Spacious, full of natural light, with a giant bathtub. The bathtub was especially enjoyable as they're pretty uncommon amongst the ASQ properties I was looking through. The suite (M02) is comprised of an entry way with an office space to the right, which then opens to the main room with a large bed and windows facing the city, and to the left the room then wraps around to the closet area and the bathroom. It was actually much larger than I expected looking at the pictures, and virtually every wall is a window, with black out curtains you can close or leave open. When you first enter the room, on the counter in the foyer there's a sheet that shows all the meals you'll be receiving over the quarantine (which they sent me in advance to check (vegan), I mentioned I didn't eat mushrooms and they re-tooled the menu for me) as well as a QR code for the temperature checking app you'll be using during the stay. You check your own temperature yourself twice a day at 9am and 4pm, and log them into the app. Very simple and unobtrusive to my day. You receive 3 COVID PCR tests, one the first day, about 2-3 days later, and one 2 days before check-out. With regards to the food, very very good. Unexpectedly so. I actually didn't have very high expectations, but from day one everything was good, and healthy (I didn't notice any msg or overly strong seasoning, although if I had I'm certain the front desk would have made amendments, very accommodating and kind staff). I also wanted to drink coffee, and upon request the kitchen bought almond milk so I could order my morning latte with breakfast (70bhat per cup). All in all I had a very pleasant an enjoyable stay! Much love to the people at Maduzi, I'd stay there as a regular hotel any day!