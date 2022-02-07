BANGKOK TEST & GO

SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
2344 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 74 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

One of our bestsellers in Bangkok! Conveniently situated in downtown Bangkok, SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 features an outdoor pool and an on-site restaurant. Free WiFi is featured throughout the property and free private parking is available on site. It is located between Phloen Chit and Nana BTS Skytrain Stations.

Every room at this hotel is air conditioning and is fitted with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Some rooms have a seating area to relax in after a busy day. You will find a safety deposit box, complimentary bottles of water as well as tea and coffee makers in the room. All rooms have a private bathroom with a shower and bidet, with bathrobes provided. Extras include slippers, free toiletries and a hairdryer.

There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. For business travellers, a business centre is available with a range of professional services.

Central Embassy is 750 yards from SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2, while Soi Cowboy is 0.7 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features

  • One RT-PCR test and free one ATK set
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • including meals during the stay
  • 62 local and international TV channels
  • 15% discount for laundry service
  • Individual Wi-Fi routes in the room
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 43 reviews
Rating
Excellent
21
Very Good
12
Average
7
Poor
2
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇬🇧Angus Dakin

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 01/02/2022
2.1 Deluxe Room
Negatives
  • We were given a 7 day stay Pass at Bangkok airport however the hotel interpreted this to be 7 nights.

Despite have second negative PCR tests on day 6 with results day seven we were still not allowed to leave our room. The hotel threatened not to give our Thai freedom pass unless we stayed in the hotel room for one more night,thus further limiting our holiday time away from the hotel. Interpretation of the Thai rules beggars belief even told not to go to reception to raise my concerns( although I did) not that it did any good.

Avoid this hotel at all costs, you are treated like a convict or piece of dog shit!

🇬🇧Angus Dakin

Reviewed on 04/02/2022
Arrived on 01/02/2022
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Room is OK looks smaller than picture indicates, bed comfortable
Negatives
  • Food is awful, just sent back green curry with uncooked chicken.most food bland, barely wam(never hot)
  • Not allowed to leave room for 7 days, although negative PCR results and triple vaccinated.
  • Would never have booked had known it was so bad.
  • Still have 4 nights in this Prison to go!!

We are ordering in food every day(panda) as food provided is so poor. You would think we had the plague with all the staff in Protective kit.

🇺🇸Michael Esposito

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 13/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Process worked surprisingly well
Negatives
  • None

After watching the Thailand Pass rules change for several weeks before my entry, and almost cancelling my trip due to uncertainty, I bit the bullet and got on the plane. When I arrived in Bangkok, I exited the plane, cleared a medical screening station, cleared immigration, grabbed my bags, ad cleared customs (late night, there wasn't much to clear). I found the hotel shuttle, exactly where they said they would be. I was put on a ambulance-style shuttle, driven directly to the hospital where I went thru a 2-station COVID test. Never got out of the van, in and out in literally 2 minutes. Then driven to the hotel and checked in. It is now almost 1AM. Hotel asked if I would like a late meal before retiring I accepted, it was delivered in minutes. After a good meal and some solid sleep, the phone rings at 8:30. My test result is back, it is negative, I am free to check out and travel throughout the country.

After all of my concerns, from start to finish, the entire process worked exactly as described and was flawlessly executed by hotel and medical staff. I was very impressed. Thanks to all involved for an easy and stress-free experience. I am currently in Krabi having the time of my life. :)

🇩🇰Line Sand Kristoffersen

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 20/01/2022
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The pool area is nice.
  • The room was clean.
Negatives
  • Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!
  • The "breakfast" was terrible.
  • The staff didn't really speak english.
  • Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice

🇧🇪Daisy Verhulst

Reviewed on 25/01/2022
Arrived on 09/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Just near the Bts PLOENCHIT...
  • Supermarket also very near,coffee shop...
Negatives
  • Food delivered in plastic,but that's the policy off the Covid-19...it was very clean packed. Just so many wast...

Staff was very friendly! Stayed 3 nights which is OK. We were only for 1night in quarantine... If you have to be in quarantine for 1week I would take a bigger room with balcony...

🇩🇪Alex Zimmermann

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
2.9 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Clean
Negatives
  • Unorganised, I was not on the pickup list and had to wait at the airport until that was sorted out.
  • Meals were all ready and purchased from supermarkets.
  • There was no room service available other than that.
  • No drinks available in the minibar.

Inform your customers right away when the PCR results are ready and not wait until they reach out multiple times.

🇨🇭René Zehnder

Reviewed on 11/01/2022
Arrived on 25/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Smooth pickup at BKK airport
  • On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test
  • Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)
  • Fantastic Thai food at the hotel

🇸🇪Ulf Stefan Lindmark

Reviewed on 09/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room

It was easy and fast to take the pcr test. The answer come after 6 hours. The hotel was okay. Thanks.

🇦🇺Raymond Stewart Hocking

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 21/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Well organised
  • On time
  • Very comfortable room
Negatives
  • Food

Overall, I was very impressed with the Test & Go program, well organised and hassle free. Good hotel

🇳🇱Kakada Winkelman

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 20/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Airport pick up and Covid testing was straight forward
Negatives
  • No fault of the hotel but we got there late so we could only select the leftover meals

Everything went smoothly. We arrived quite late, so we slept and got our results directly in the morning. If you have time, I'd recommend picking up snacks and beverages from duty free at the airport, in case the one meal and drink isn't sufficient.

🇺🇸Plamen Simeonov

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 17/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Everything went as expected/planned, no delays, quick test results (7 hours). Food was OK but not very tasty. I stayed only 10 hours and don't have much else to say.
Negatives
  • No

Everything was as promised. A little wait at the airport (about 20 min) for the hotel van. Quick test results (in about 7 hours). There weren't any problems during the 1-night quarantine procedure.

🇵🇭Carina

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • All good
Negatives
  • None

Everything well organized from airport pick up to hospital for my PCR then to hotel it was all smooth.PCR test result came before noon. Big clean room nice city view

🇨🇭daniel beiser

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • staff super friendly

Everything was pefect, from the arrival till checkout. All 5 Star Service. Hotel super good and perfect located

🇺🇸Becky Martin

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 12/01/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The check-in and check-out were smooth
  • The location was close to a mall and coffee shops
  • I was given plenty of water to drink
  • Clean and comfortable
Negatives
  • I waited a long time at the airport for the van to take me to the Covid testing place and hotel (more than an hour)

Sure Stay is a good place to choose for your overnight quarantine - they delivered everything as promised.

🇨🇭Martin Zenger

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Friendly staff, flawless service
Negatives
  • Room not as big and comfy as expected but just fine

Overall good service, pick up at the airport, transfer to the test facility and hotel was well organized. Friendly stuff and quick check in at the hotel. Could easily order food, which was quickly delivered.

🇯🇪Paul Lawrence

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good efficient check in
  • Good location
  • Very friendly staff
Negatives
  • None

I would recommend this hotel to visitors, location is good for sky train and also quiet , would look to stay here again when next in Bangkok

🇫🇷Romain BEILLON

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very clean
Negatives
  • Not the full menu for food once I arrived at the hotel

This is a very clean and good hotel. The room was perfect, staff was helping and all went very smoothly

🇵🇭Imee Gultiano

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 30/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • fast check-in
  • organized. We did a PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • fast check-out
Negatives
  • not enough choices in food
  • had to wait a while at the airport

I stayed in a room with my husband and our daughter. It was a comfortable room, but without balcony. Good thing we only had to be quarantined for a night.

🇬🇧Raymond Lunney

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 17/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Prompt pick up
  • Prompt PCR test
  • Prompt result
  • Very nice hotel staff
Negatives
  • Even though I had paid in full prior to arrival I was charged another 460 bht when leaving

Nice hotel with great service and quick result from test, the only down side was having to pay extra money in departure even though I have evidence that I paid in full prior to arrival

🇺🇸Ryne Miler

Reviewed on 08/12/2021
Arrived on 21/11/2021
0.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • None
Negatives
  • All of it - it is theft

The quarantine is ridiculous and is theft from travelers. We arrive with negative test. Forcing us to quarantine and overlay for one night is so ridiculous.

We will NOT be coming back to Thailand while these ridiculous quarantine and documenting and testing policies are in place. You will not get tourists this way. The booking, pricing, and all the documents and insurance to get the Thai pass - it’s terrible. And it’s theft. Stealing from travelers.

Thailand needs to stop this hysteria about covid. Tourists will not come back under this ridiculous program. Let people be free.

The 1-day quarantine; and Thai pass, and all the testing and documents - it does nothing. And it’s a terrible waste of time and money. We will NOT be back while these ridiculous policies are in place.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

89 Sukhumvit Road, Soi 2, Klong Toey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

