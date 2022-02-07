Total AQ Hotel Rooms 74 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Netflix

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

One of our bestsellers in Bangkok! Conveniently situated in downtown Bangkok, SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 features an outdoor pool and an on-site restaurant. Free WiFi is featured throughout the property and free private parking is available on site. It is located between Phloen Chit and Nana BTS Skytrain Stations. Every room at this hotel is air conditioning and is fitted with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Some rooms have a seating area to relax in after a busy day. You will find a safety deposit box, complimentary bottles of water as well as tea and coffee makers in the room. All rooms have a private bathroom with a shower and bidet, with bathrobes provided. Extras include slippers, free toiletries and a hairdryer. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. For business travellers, a business centre is available with a range of professional services. Central Embassy is 750 yards from SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2, while Soi Cowboy is 0.7 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 13 miles from the property.

Amenities / Features One RT-PCR test and free one ATK set

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel

including meals during the stay

62 local and international TV channels

15% discount for laundry service

Individual Wi-Fi routes in the room

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 43 reviews Rating 21 Excellent 12 Very Good 7 Average 2 Poor 1 Terrible

🇬🇧 Angus Dakin Arrived on 01/02/2022 2.1 Deluxe Room Negatives We were given a 7 day stay Pass at Bangkok airport however the hotel interpreted this to be 7 nights. Despite have second negative PCR tests on day 6 with results day seven we were still not allowed to leave our room. The hotel threatened not to give our Thai freedom pass unless we stayed in the hotel room for one more night,thus further limiting our holiday time away from the hotel. Interpretation of the Thai rules beggars belief even told not to go to reception to raise my concerns( although I did) not that it did any good. Avoid this hotel at all costs, you are treated like a convict or piece of dog shit! 🇬🇧 Angus Dakin Arrived on 01/02/2022 2.8 Deluxe Room Positives Room is OK looks smaller than picture indicates, bed comfortable Negatives Food is awful, just sent back green curry with uncooked chicken.most food bland, barely wam(never hot)

Not allowed to leave room for 7 days, although negative PCR results and triple vaccinated.

Would never have booked had known it was so bad.

Still have 4 nights in this Prison to go!! We are ordering in food every day(panda) as food provided is so poor. You would think we had the plague with all the staff in Protective kit. 🇺🇸 Michael Esposito Arrived on 13/01/2022 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives Process worked surprisingly well Negatives None After watching the Thailand Pass rules change for several weeks before my entry, and almost cancelling my trip due to uncertainty, I bit the bullet and got on the plane. When I arrived in Bangkok, I exited the plane, cleared a medical screening station, cleared immigration, grabbed my bags, ad cleared customs (late night, there wasn't much to clear). I found the hotel shuttle, exactly where they said they would be. I was put on a ambulance-style shuttle, driven directly to the hospital where I went thru a 2-station COVID test. Never got out of the van, in and out in literally 2 minutes. Then driven to the hotel and checked in. It is now almost 1AM. Hotel asked if I would like a late meal before retiring I accepted, it was delivered in minutes. After a good meal and some solid sleep, the phone rings at 8:30. My test result is back, it is negative, I am free to check out and travel throughout the country. After all of my concerns, from start to finish, the entire process worked exactly as described and was flawlessly executed by hotel and medical staff. I was very impressed. Thanks to all involved for an easy and stress-free experience. I am currently in Krabi having the time of my life. :) 🇩🇰 Line Sand Kristoffersen Arrived on 20/01/2022 2.3 Deluxe Room Positives The pool area is nice.

The room was clean. Negatives Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!

The "breakfast" was terrible.

The staff didn't really speak english.

Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!! The "breakfast" was terrible. The staff didn't really speak english. Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice. The pool area is nice. The room was clean. 🇧🇪 Daisy Verhulst Arrived on 09/01/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Just near the Bts PLOENCHIT...

Supermarket also very near,coffee shop... Negatives Food delivered in plastic,but that's the policy off the Covid-19...it was very clean packed. Just so many wast... Staff was very friendly! Stayed 3 nights which is OK. We were only for 1night in quarantine... If you have to be in quarantine for 1week I would take a bigger room with balcony... 🇩🇪 Alex Zimmermann Arrived on 26/12/2021 2.9 Deluxe Room Positives Clean Negatives Unorganised, I was not on the pickup list and had to wait at the airport until that was sorted out.

Meals were all ready and purchased from supermarkets.

There was no room service available other than that.

No drinks available in the minibar. Inform your customers right away when the PCR results are ready and not wait until they reach out multiple times. 🇨🇭 René Zehnder Arrived on 25/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Smooth pickup at BKK airport

On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test

Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)

Fantastic Thai food at the hotel Smooth pickup at BKK airport On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day) Fantastic Thai food at the hotel 🇸🇪 Ulf Stefan Lindmark Arrived on 21/12/2021 3.2 Deluxe Room It was easy and fast to take the pcr test. The answer come after 6 hours. The hotel was okay. Thanks. 🇦🇺 Raymond Stewart Hocking Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Well organised

On time

Very comfortable room Negatives Food Overall, I was very impressed with the Test & Go program, well organised and hassle free. Good hotel 🇳🇱 Kakada Winkelman Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Airport pick up and Covid testing was straight forward Negatives No fault of the hotel but we got there late so we could only select the leftover meals Everything went smoothly. We arrived quite late, so we slept and got our results directly in the morning. If you have time, I'd recommend picking up snacks and beverages from duty free at the airport, in case the one meal and drink isn't sufficient. 🇺🇸 Plamen Simeonov Arrived on 17/12/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives Everything went as expected/planned, no delays, quick test results (7 hours). Food was OK but not very tasty. I stayed only 10 hours and don't have much else to say. Negatives No Everything was as promised. A little wait at the airport (about 20 min) for the hotel van. Quick test results (in about 7 hours). There weren't any problems during the 1-night quarantine procedure. 🇵🇭 Carina Arrived on 12/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives All good Negatives None Everything well organized from airport pick up to hospital for my PCR then to hotel it was all smooth.PCR test result came before noon. Big clean room nice city view 🇨🇭 daniel beiser Arrived on 08/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives staff super friendly Everything was pefect, from the arrival till checkout. All 5 Star Service. Hotel super good and perfect located 🇺🇸 Becky Martin Arrived on 12/01/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives The check-in and check-out were smooth

The location was close to a mall and coffee shops

I was given plenty of water to drink

Clean and comfortable Negatives I waited a long time at the airport for the van to take me to the Covid testing place and hotel (more than an hour) Sure Stay is a good place to choose for your overnight quarantine - they delivered everything as promised. 🇨🇭 Martin Zenger Arrived on 01/12/2021 3.2 Deluxe Room Positives Friendly staff, flawless service Negatives Room not as big and comfy as expected but just fine Overall good service, pick up at the airport, transfer to the test facility and hotel was well organized. Friendly stuff and quick check in at the hotel. Could easily order food, which was quickly delivered. 🇯🇪 Paul Lawrence Arrived on 01/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Good efficient check in

Good location

Very friendly staff Negatives None I would recommend this hotel to visitors, location is good for sky train and also quiet , would look to stay here again when next in Bangkok 🇫🇷 Romain BEILLON Arrived on 01/12/2021 4.6 Deluxe Room Positives Very clean Negatives Not the full menu for food once I arrived at the hotel This is a very clean and good hotel. The room was perfect, staff was helping and all went very smoothly 🇵🇭 Imee Gultiano Arrived on 30/11/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room Positives fast check-in

organized. We did a PCR test on the way to the hotel

fast check-out Negatives not enough choices in food

had to wait a while at the airport I stayed in a room with my husband and our daughter. It was a comfortable room, but without balcony. Good thing we only had to be quarantined for a night. 🇬🇧 Raymond Lunney Arrived on 17/11/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Prompt pick up

Prompt PCR test

Prompt result

Very nice hotel staff Negatives Even though I had paid in full prior to arrival I was charged another 460 bht when leaving Nice hotel with great service and quick result from test, the only down side was having to pay extra money in departure even though I have evidence that I paid in full prior to arrival 🇺🇸 Ryne Miler Arrived on 21/11/2021 0.5 Deluxe Room Positives None Negatives All of it - it is theft The quarantine is ridiculous and is theft from travelers. We arrive with negative test. Forcing us to quarantine and overlay for one night is so ridiculous. We will NOT be coming back to Thailand while these ridiculous quarantine and documenting and testing policies are in place. You will not get tourists this way. The booking, pricing, and all the documents and insurance to get the Thai pass - it’s terrible. And it’s theft. Stealing from travelers. Thailand needs to stop this hysteria about covid. Tourists will not come back under this ridiculous program. Let people be free. The 1-day quarantine; and Thai pass, and all the testing and documents - it does nothing. And it’s a terrible waste of time and money. We will NOT be back while these ridiculous policies are in place.

