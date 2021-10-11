Wonderful view of sea and sunset

Quiet

Comfortable bed

Affordable

Nice interior taste, Japanese, zen like

No plastic cover on furniture

Wifi fast enough to stream YouTube

Food selection of Japanese, western, and Thai and Japanese

Other places to sit on besides bed: two person couch, dining chairs, and desk chair

Large working desk

Lots of light source: lamps and ceiling lights

Air conditioners work well and cool

Bathroom amenities

Strong water pressure for shower

Warm water/ cold water options in bathroom

Washer and dryer in room !!!

Balcony

Lots of channels. Pay weekly as you watch Netflix, YouTube on TVs.

Two TVs (for a one bedroom suite or higher)

Two sets of utensils, plates, and bowls provided in room. Or you can request if not in room

Bathroom amenities: toothbrush, toothpaste, shower cap, shower gel, shampoo, and body lotion

In house convenient store that you can call and purchase different snacks, noodle cup, yogurt, milk, soft drink, mineral water and sanitary napkins from

Fruits provided with meals are same everyday: watermelon, cantaloupe, and dragon fruit.

While, they provided ample big water bottles, only two toilet paper rolls when arrived. It takes a while for more to come after requesting. Hopefully they can improve on this soon.

No cleaning tools. Bring your own bleached wipes to clean floor if you like.

I am really happy with my choice of Arize Hotel Sriracha. The best thing about this place is the stunning sea view. You can see the vast sea right from your bed and while you sit in the small living room. The sea view is really good for your mentality when you have to do quarantine. At times, it makes me feel like I am on a long vacation. The balcony is also a good help as you can step out for outside air or to observe local Thai people, and traffic anytime. I brought a monocular with me and enjoyed spotting different ships that come and go from Laem Chabang Deep Sea Port. You can bring a chair out and sit there to get some vitamin D each day too. There is a large desk that is a good size for doing some work. Internet is fast. But if you stop using your phone for 5 minutes or so , you may have to log on again but logging on is very fast like 3 seconds. It is very nice to have another space besides your bedroom so you can step out of your bedroom and have a change in environment. For food, the hotel will send you a link each morning so that you can choose what you like to eat the next day. I occasionally ask them for an easy substitution (like rice porridge with shrimps for breakfast) that is not in the ASQ menu options and they seem happy to help. They also have room service which has western and Thai food choices. They also allow you to have food delivered from outside as well. If you have friends or family nearby, they can bring you food or things you need as well. Service is also very nice. They are helpful and appreciate your business. Also this hotel has the most affordable price for one bedroom suite for this much quality and comfort comparing to other ASQ hotels. Some tips: Bring any condiments or snack that you like so you don’t miss it. Some books, art projects, bath bombs and face masks can be useful.

If you check in, and by any chance you are not happy with the room. Like when I checked in, they gave me a room with one TV instead (one bedroom suite has two TVs), you can ask them to fix the problem. They are happy to change it for you. No matter where you choose to stay, I hope you ASQ experience will be as easy and pleasant as possible.