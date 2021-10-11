Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Arize Hotel Sriracha in a prioritized manner, and Arize Hotel Sriracha will directly collect payment from you.
Situated on Sukhumvit road about 1.2 miles from the city centre, Airze Hotel Sriracha offers accommodation with access to a large U-shaped outdoor pool and a landscape garden in the courtyard surrounding the lobby. Free shuttles to the city centre are available daily.
All rooms are fitted with a kitchen, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a working desk. Additional amenities include a fridge, seating area and an electric kettle. Its private bathroom is fitted with a bathtub and complimentary toiletries. Selected rooms come with views of the mountain or sea.
The on-site restaurant serves a buffet breakfast and stays open throughout the day offering a wide variety of Thai, American and Japanese cuisine. Steak dishes are also available.
In the wellness area, guests will find a heated pool area, both sauna/steam rooms and a fitness centre.
Speaking Thai, English and Japanese at the reception, staff can attend any of the guests' needs during their stay. Tour and sightseeing recommendations can also be provided by the multi-lingual reception staff.
J Park Nion Mura Community Mall is about 4.3 miles from Arize Hotel while Robinson Sri Racha is just about 1.9 miles away. Other nearby landmarks include Sri Racha Tiger Zoo and Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which can be reached within a 20- 30 minute drive. Sri Racha is about a half hour drive from Pattaya.
Amenities / Features
- Dedicated medical services including COVID-19 screening tests conducted on property
- Certified medical staff on standby 24 hour
- Virtual doctor consultations available upon request (includes two free consultations)
- Daily set meals Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with choice of Thai, Western, Japanese options.
- Airport Transfer from Suvarnabhumi or U-Tapao airport to hotel
- High speed internet access
- Smart TV 43" with national and international channels
- Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and digital thermometer
- Complimentary big bottles of drinking water / coffee and tea
- Laundry service (additional charge)
- 24 hour reception staff
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good service,
- friendly staff,
- good food
I was very pleased with my stay here. The rooms are clean, the staff is very friendly, and the food is very good.
2.9 Deluxe room
Positives Negatives
This hotel has a very good sea view. The size of the room is big and it has everything that you need during the quarantine.
Food is also nice.
But the fridge was not clean and the room was dusty when I arrived , so I needed to ask them to clean everything again.
The internet connection was unstable. You need to reconnect every couple hours.
But overall I was okay with this hotel.
5.0 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Kitchenette and washer
- Very good food
- Outside delivery available
- Great view of gulf
- Very helpful staff
- Meals too big!
- Had to ask for more drinking water
The rooms are large enough for us (2 people) to have own space, with comfy bed and full size bath. An almost new property. Engineering set up full internet for multiple devices and able to stream without a problem. Lovely distraction watching the ships and ferries.
4.3 Family Suite 2 Bedrooms
Positives
Negatives
- Very attentive to needs, helpful.
- Limited fruit selection at meal time.
I can say my stay at Arize Hotel Siracha with 3 children went well considering. My son got an ear infection during this time and the staff helped with getting him medicine.
Whenever I asked for things they were delivered straight away.
3.7 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Sea view
- Comfortable bed, pillow, AC
- Food deliciousness is just quite good, but the menu seems to repeat after 6-7 days
- Staffs are nice, and kind
- Seem like the room is not cleaned well
- Working desk is very small and quite tall while the chair is quite low
- The room is a bit too dark
If you stay in Chonburi/ Sriracha area, recommend for the price and location. About 1.5 hr from the airport
4.5 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- The one bedroom suite is big and spacious
- Clean and comfortable
- Great views and Fresh air
The hotel is new clean and unwind
with the most peaceful views of the gulf of Thailand. Highly recommend it.
3.9 Family Suite 2 Bedrooms
Positives
Negatives
- Nice spacious rooms and comfortable beds
- Attentive staff and great service
- Beautiful view of sunset
- Nice food and enough choices-portion Size is reasonable given we are not going anywhere!
- 3 TVs in the 2 bedroom suite! Only one is a SMART TV so bring your cables.
- Wifi is good enough and IT guy is helpful
- Could provide cleaning equipment as it gets dusty real fast.
15 Quarantine days in a 2 bedroom at Arize Hotel Sriracha for me and my two tenager boys !! I was skeptical at the start as I could not find many reviews . Turns out it’s been great experience. The balcony and view makes such a difference and doesn’t feel that you are cooped up for 15days.
Wifi is fast enough for the kids online learning and watching Netflix but only from time to time gets glitchy. And there is an IT guy to help and he made sure the connection went through the two bedrooms. The rooms are spacious with proper plates and cutlery so you’re not microwaving plastic all the time.
European, Thai and Japanese cuisine -was pretty good and I think enough choices
I rented their cycling machine - excellent move.
The only negative is amount of water and coffee toilet paper provided could be more generous. But we ordered online - not a problem.
The hotel seemed busy with Japanese customers which might be why there were not many reviews in English?
Staff friendly and responsive. Thank you to reception IT guy and kitchen team for making our quarantine pass by swiftly!
3.5 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Great view, nice but small Balcony, comfortable room, food arrives on time, very helpful staff
- The food Quantity is limited, however quality is quite good.
I have stayed in 2 different ASQ's in Thailand and this is by far the best value for money and most comfortable with the best view.
4.3 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Nice food with good choice
- Friendly helpful staff
- WiFi was below average in my opinion but staff offered a mini WiFi router which helped.
Friendly staff, good sized room with smart tv and balcony with sea view, meals were excellent, the only downside was the WiFi possibly due to room location although I was offered option to remedy this by the friendly staff.
Will I use this hotel again for quarantine ? Probably yes.
3.8 Junior Suite 1
Positives Negatives
In general are good, more comfortable compare with price, good food, clean. Only WiFi is not stable of signal
4.4 Bedroom Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Wonderful view of sea and sunset
- Quiet
- Comfortable bed
- Affordable
- Nice interior taste, Japanese, zen like
- No plastic cover on furniture
- Wifi fast enough to stream YouTube
- Food selection of Japanese, western, and Thai and Japanese
- Other places to sit on besides bed: two person couch, dining chairs, and desk chair
- Large working desk
- Lots of light source: lamps and ceiling lights
- Air conditioners work well and cool
- Bathroom amenities
- Strong water pressure for shower
- Warm water/ cold water options in bathroom
- Washer and dryer in room !!!
- Balcony
- Lots of channels. Pay weekly as you watch Netflix, YouTube on TVs.
- Two TVs (for a one bedroom suite or higher)
- Two sets of utensils, plates, and bowls provided in room. Or you can request if not in room
- Bathroom amenities: toothbrush, toothpaste, shower cap, shower gel, shampoo, and body lotion
- In house convenient store that you can call and purchase different snacks, noodle cup, yogurt, milk, soft drink, mineral water and sanitary napkins from
- Fruits provided with meals are same everyday: watermelon, cantaloupe, and dragon fruit.
- While, they provided ample big water bottles, only two toilet paper rolls when arrived. It takes a while for more to come after requesting. Hopefully they can improve on this soon.
- No cleaning tools. Bring your own bleached wipes to clean floor if you like.
I am really happy with my choice of Arize Hotel Sriracha. The best thing about this place is the stunning sea view. You can see the vast sea right from your bed and while you sit in the small living room. The sea view is really good for your mentality when you have to do quarantine. At times, it makes me feel like I am on a long vacation. The balcony is also a good help as you can step out for outside air or to observe local Thai people, and traffic anytime. I brought a monocular with me and enjoyed spotting different ships that come and go from Laem Chabang Deep Sea Port. You can bring a chair out and sit there to get some vitamin D each day too.
There is a large desk that is a good size for doing some work. Internet is fast. But if you stop using your phone for 5 minutes or so , you may have to log on again but logging on is very fast like 3 seconds. It is very nice to have another space besides your bedroom so you can step out of your bedroom and have a change in environment. For food, the hotel will send you a link each morning so that you can choose what you like to eat the next day. I occasionally ask them for an easy substitution (like rice porridge with shrimps for breakfast) that is not in the ASQ menu options and they seem happy to help. They also have room service which has western and Thai food choices. They also allow you to have food delivered from outside as well. If you have friends or family nearby, they can bring you food or things you need as well.
Service is also very nice. They are helpful and appreciate your business.
Also this hotel has the most affordable price for one bedroom suite for this much quality and comfort comparing to other ASQ hotels.
Some tips: Bring any condiments or snack that you like so you don’t miss it. Some books, art projects, bath bombs and face masks can be useful.
If you check in, and by any chance you are not happy with the room. Like when I checked in, they gave me a room with one TV instead (one bedroom suite has two TVs), you can ask them to fix the problem. They are happy to change it for you.
No matter where you choose to stay, I hope you ASQ experience will be as easy and pleasant as possible.