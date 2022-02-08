PHUKET TEST & GO

帕默里度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
1636条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Palmery Resort - Image 0
The Palmery Resort - Image 1
The Palmery Resort - Image 2
The Palmery Resort - Image 3
The Palmery Resort - Image 4
The Palmery Resort - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛交通便利的度假村，那么 Palmery 度假村就是您的最佳选择。这家设计独特的度假村位于风景如画的卡塔山宁静的环境中，距离著名的卡塔海滩仅有很短的路程。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。该度假村临近城市的热门景点，例如普吉岛冲浪、卡塔观景点和卡塔海滩。 Palmery Resort 以郁郁葱葱的绿色景观为设计理念，为度假村营造出宁静而精致的氛围。度假村为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，确保您的逗留最舒适。健身中心和热水浴缸旁边提供客房服务、酒吧、餐厅和会议设施。度假村客房为您提供宁静的氛围，享有花园和游泳池的景色。 Palmery Resort 是寻求魅力、舒适和便利的普吉岛旅客的理想下榻之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是帕默里度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 帕默里度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

82/20 Khoktanod Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼的海画廊
8.6

954 评论
฿-1
兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩
8.2

602 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU