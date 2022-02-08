帕默里度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛交通便利的度假村，那么 Palmery 度假村就是您的最佳选择。这家设计独特的度假村位于风景如画的卡塔山宁静的环境中，距离著名的卡塔海滩仅有很短的路程。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。该度假村临近城市的热门景点，例如普吉岛冲浪、卡塔观景点和卡塔海滩。 Palmery Resort 以郁郁葱葱的绿色景观为设计理念，为度假村营造出宁静而精致的氛围。度假村为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，确保您的逗留最舒适。健身中心和热水浴缸旁边提供客房服务、酒吧、餐厅和会议设施。度假村客房为您提供宁静的氛围，享有花园和游泳池的景色。 Palmery Resort 是寻求魅力、舒适和便利的普吉岛旅客的理想下榻之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店