PHUKET TEST & GO

The Palmery Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
1636 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Palmery Resort - Image 0
The Palmery Resort - Image 1
The Palmery Resort - Image 2
The Palmery Resort - Image 3
The Palmery Resort - Image 4
The Palmery Resort - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than The Palmery Resort. Well located in a peaceful environment of the picturesque Kata Mountain, the uniquely designed resort is only a short distance from the famous Kata Beach. From here, guests can easily access all that the lively city has to offer. The resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Phuket Surf, Kata View Point, and Kata Beach. The Palmery Resort is designed with a verdant landscape of lush greenery that creates the peaceful and refined ambiance to the resort. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, the resort ensures your stay the greatest comfort. There is roomer service, a bar, restaurant, and meeting facilities alongside the fitness center and hot tub. The resort guestroom provides you with a peaceful atmosphere with a garden and swimming pool view. The Palmery Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Palmery Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Palmery Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

82/20 Khoktanod Rd., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Metadee Resort and Villas
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
rating with
535 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
2898 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Cannacia Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
391 reviews
From ฿-1
The SIS Kata Resort
8.8
rating with
1078 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sea Galleri by Katathani
8.6
rating with
954 reviews
From ฿-1
Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
602 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU