The Palmery Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located resort in Phuket, look no further than The Palmery Resort. Well located in a peaceful environment of the picturesque Kata Mountain, the uniquely designed resort is only a short distance from the famous Kata Beach. From here, guests can easily access all that the lively city has to offer. The resort is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Phuket Surf, Kata View Point, and Kata Beach. The Palmery Resort is designed with a verdant landscape of lush greenery that creates the peaceful and refined ambiance to the resort. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, the resort ensures your stay the greatest comfort. There is roomer service, a bar, restaurant, and meeting facilities alongside the fitness center and hot tub. The resort guestroom provides you with a peaceful atmosphere with a garden and swimming pool view. The Palmery Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.