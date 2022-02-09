宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店距原始的卡塔海滩仅 10 分钟路程，是朋友、家人和情侣的理想下榻之所。距离享受普吉岛最好的地方仅几步之遥，可轻松前往购物、餐饮和夜生活场所。拥有 258 间美丽时尚的客房，每间都配有完善的设施，包括 24 小时客房服务、小吃和饮品。宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店拥有温馨舒适的环境，是您在普吉岛享受假期的理想场所。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格以预订宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店。

