PHUKET TEST & GO

宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
834条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 0
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 1
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 2
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 3
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 4
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店距原始的卡塔海滩仅 10 分钟路程，是朋友、家人和情侣的理想下榻之所。距离享受普吉岛最好的地方仅几步之遥，可轻松前往购物、餐饮和夜生活场所。拥有 258 间美丽时尚的客房，每间都配有完善的设施，包括 24 小时客房服务、小吃和饮品。宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店拥有温馨舒适的环境，是您在普吉岛享受假期的理想场所。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格以预订宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 宜必思普吉岛卡塔酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

88 8 Kata Road Tumbon Karon Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奥佐普吉岛
9.1

70 评论
฿-1
普吉岛旋律酒店
8.5

370 评论
฿-1
桃山度假村
7.7

510 评论
฿-1
梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU