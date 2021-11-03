普吉岛旋律酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation is free any time before check-in time, No Show , the first night charge
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
仅印地豪华间 26m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 儿童小额费用
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
仅限爵士泳池使用客房 28m²
฿18,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
普吉岛旋律酒店是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。普吉岛旋律酒店还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。酒店提供 24 小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调、叫醒服务，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施清单，包括瑜伽室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩、游泳池（儿童）。普吉岛旋律酒店是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。
便利设施/功能
- Room Package price are not included breakfast
- 酒店提供早餐套餐，费用为180.-THB/每人。提前1天预约。
- 酒店机场接送费用 800.-THB/汽车/方式。需要预付款。
- 游泳池
- 平板电视
- 有线频道
- 电话
- 电视
- 灭火器
- 物业外的闭路电视
- 公共区域的闭路电视
- 烟雾报警器
- 24小时保安
- 保险箱
- 免费停车场
- 24小时前台
- 茶/咖啡壶
4.8 Indy Deluxe Room Only
正数
负面的
- Location, bed quality, in walking distance to restaurants, coffee, bike rental, very helpful staff
- Wifi strong, but have to login every morning again or when coming to hotel
Absolutely recommendable, it's not directly at the beach which is good as the beach areas after covid are dead. Beach is to reach within 8 min walking.
4.7 Indy Deluxe Room Only
正数
- Nice, clean place.
- Friendly, helpful service.
I definitely recommend this place, and would stay at this place again in heartbeat. The hotel was very friendly and helpful with everything, including all of the paperwork steps for the ASQ. It is a good location, near the shore, be just far away enough to be out of any party life.
3.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
正数
负面的
- Comfy sofa
- Great price
- Easy access to convenience shops
This place was perfect for what I needed. I chose it because of the good price and that it’s near Kata beach (3 min by motorbike). I was not disappointed. I had to learn where to find food but there are plenty of options within walking distance as well as ordering on grab. The room service was tops as well. Always a clean and relaxing room to come back to after the day out.
4.6 Indy Deluxe Room Only
正数
- 舒适宽敞的房间
- 非常友好的工作人员
- 优越的地理位置
- 可爱的游泳池和健身区
我喜欢住在 The Melody！工作人员非常友好和乐于助人，房间宽敞舒适。泳池区很棒，还有一个小健身房，很棒！位置优越，靠近餐厅、7-11、新鲜市场、卡塔和卡伦海滩。
5.0 Indy Deluxe Room Only
正数 负面的
我住得很愉快，得到了很好的照顾。业主和工作人员非常友好、乐于助人和支持。非常感谢。