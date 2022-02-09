PHUKET TEST & GO

イビスプーケットカタ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

834レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 0
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 1
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 2
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 3
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 4
ibis Phuket Kata - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

手付かずのカタビーチからわずか10分のイビスプーケットカタは、友人、家族、カップルにとって理想的な場所にあります。プーケットの最高の楽しみから歩いてすぐのところにあり、ショッピング、食事、ナイトライフに簡単にアクセスできます。 258室の美しくトレンディな客室を誇る各客室には、24時間対応のルームサービス、軽食、ドリンクなどの優れたアメニティが揃っています。居心地の良い快適な環境を提供するイビスプーケットカタは、プーケットでの休暇を楽しむのに最適な場所です。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、イビスプーケットカタを予約してください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
イビスプーケットカタゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す イビスプーケットカタ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

88 8 Kata Road Tumbon Karon Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
メロディープーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
370 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタバイDブティックインゲストハウス
9.2
との評価
535 レビュー
から ฿-1
シュガーパームグランドヒルサイドホテル
8.3
との評価
4442 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU