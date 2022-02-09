PHUKET TEST & GO

이비스 푸켓 카타 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

834 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
깨끗한 카타 해변에서 단 10 분 거리에있는 ibis Phuket Kata는 친구, 가족 및 커플 모두에게 이상적인 위치에 있습니다. 푸켓의 최고를 즐길 수있는 곳에서 조금만 걸어 가면 쇼핑, 식사 및 밤문화에 쉽게 접근 할 수 있습니다. 258 개의 아름답고 트렌디 한 객실을 자랑하는 각 객실은 24 시간 룸 서비스, 스낵 및 음료를 포함한 훌륭한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 아늑하고 편안한 환경을 제공하는 ibis Phuket Kata는 푸켓에서의 휴가를 즐기기에 완벽한 장소입니다. ibis Phuket Kata에서 예약하려면 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.

주소 /지도

88 8 Kata Road Tumbon Karon Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

