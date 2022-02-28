普吉岛卡塔阿维斯塔诺富特度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Booking requests for Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th
普吉岛卡塔阿维斯塔诺富特水疗度假村在普吉岛的海滩、家庭娱乐和餐厅区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。酒店距离市中心仅 20 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。从酒店可轻松前往城市的众多景点和地标，如迪诺公园迷你高尔夫球场、公主母亲纪念体育场、卡塔海滩，同样出众。诺富特普吉岛卡塔阿维斯塔水疗度假村提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的假期。酒店提供多种服务，包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务。 143 间客房分布在 5 层楼，提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供现代舒适设施，如液晶/等离子电视、浴室电话、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、储物柜。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如热水浴缸、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池和水疗中心。普吉岛卡塔阿维斯塔诺富特水疗度假村是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。