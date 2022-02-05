BANGKOK TEST & GO

新城市酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
通过
4371条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 72 卧室
伙伴医院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系新城市酒店以优先方式，以及新城市酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
尊贵豪华房 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

Nouvo City Hotel 与 CH9 机场医院和泰国皇家政府合作，通过我们的替代隔离（以前称为 ASQ）套餐欢迎您来到泰国。我们的 4 星级清真认证服务等待着所有需要 AQ 酒店进入泰国的旅客。

套餐包括：

  • 超豪华房的夜间住宿，包括各种设施，如带国际频道的 LED 电视、花洒淋浴、带手持式坐浴盆的马桶、洗浴用品、水壶、迷你冰箱等。
  • 整个住宿期间的全膳食（早餐、午餐、晚餐）。我们屡获殊荣的餐厅的所有餐点均经过清真认证。
  • 在整个住宿期间，每位客人最多可进行 3 次 COVID-19 PCR 检测。
  • 每天两次体温检查，并根据政府规定进行每日记录。
  • 24 小时的内部医务人员。
  • 24 小时酒店服务人员。
  • 机场接送服务，包括从 BKK 或 DMK 机场迎接和迎接。
  • 通过光纤租赁线路实现快速、可靠的 WiFi 接入。
  • 隔离结束后，酒店会提供AQ清关证明，让您可以放心地继续在泰国逗留。
  • 以及更多！

CH9 机场医院和公共卫生部密切协调和监控所有安全和健康标准。

新城酒店、CH 9 机场医院和泰国皇家政府祝您在泰国旅途愉快，并期待在继续保持国家安全抵御 COVID-19 流行病的同时欢迎游客回来。

便利设施/功能

  • 24小时医务人员在酒店待命
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • 任何需要住院的救护车服务
  • 每位客人每天进行两次温度检查并保持每日记录
  • 从BKK或DMK机场接机
分数
4.7/5
优秀的
基于 76 评论
评分
优秀的
58
非常好
17
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是新城市酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 新城市酒店
查看所有评论

🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

评论于 05/02/2022
到达 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
正数     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

评论于 02/02/2022
到达 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
正数     
  • Everything good 👍
负面的
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

评论于 02/02/2022
到达 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
负面的
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

评论于 23/01/2022
到达 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
负面的
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

评论于 22/01/2022
到达 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
负面的
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Everything
负面的
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

评论于 18/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
负面的
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

评论于 12/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
负面的
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

评论于 11/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Excellent
负面的

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

评论于 11/01/2022
到达 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • good
负面的
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

评论于 08/01/2022
到达 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
负面的
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

评论于 08/01/2022
到达 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
负面的
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
负面的
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
负面的
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
负面的
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

评论于 05/01/2022
到达 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
负面的
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
正数     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

评论于 08/12/2021
到达 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
正数     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
负面的
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

