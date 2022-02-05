Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.

Beds are comfortable.

Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.

Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.

Not negatives, but suggestions:

Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.

Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.