AQ酒店客房总数 72 卧室
伙伴医院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:
- The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
- The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel
Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32m²
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32m²
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
尊贵豪华房 32m²
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Nouvo City Hotel 与 CH9 机场医院和泰国皇家政府合作，通过我们的替代隔离（以前称为 ASQ）套餐欢迎您来到泰国。我们的 4 星级清真认证服务等待着所有需要 AQ 酒店进入泰国的旅客。
套餐包括：
- 超豪华房的夜间住宿，包括各种设施，如带国际频道的 LED 电视、花洒淋浴、带手持式坐浴盆的马桶、洗浴用品、水壶、迷你冰箱等。
- 整个住宿期间的全膳食（早餐、午餐、晚餐）。我们屡获殊荣的餐厅的所有餐点均经过清真认证。
- 在整个住宿期间，每位客人最多可进行 3 次 COVID-19 PCR 检测。
- 每天两次体温检查，并根据政府规定进行每日记录。
- 24 小时的内部医务人员。
- 24 小时酒店服务人员。
- 机场接送服务，包括从 BKK 或 DMK 机场迎接和迎接。
- 通过光纤租赁线路实现快速、可靠的 WiFi 接入。
- 隔离结束后，酒店会提供AQ清关证明，让您可以放心地继续在泰国逗留。
- 以及更多！
CH9 机场医院和公共卫生部密切协调和监控所有安全和健康标准。
新城酒店、CH 9 机场医院和泰国皇家政府祝您在泰国旅途愉快，并期待在继续保持国家安全抵御 COVID-19 流行病的同时欢迎游客回来。
便利设施/功能
- 24小时医务人员在酒店待命
- RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
- 任何需要住院的救护车服务
- 每位客人每天进行两次温度检查并保持每日记录
- 从BKK或DMK机场接机
5.0 Superior Classic Room
正数
- Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff
Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!
4.3 Superior Classic Room
正数 负面的
Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
- Beds are comfortable.
- Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
- Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
- Not negatives, but suggestions:
- Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
- Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.
Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean.
On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions.
The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible.
If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond.
Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room.
Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
- Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel
Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Friendly and accommodating staff
- Easy transfer and check-in process
- Flexibility
- Lunch/Dinner choices
- Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
- Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
- Breakfast
- A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor
I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Kind people, good service, good communication.
- Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature
It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
- Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel
Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos
Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Cleanliness
- Space
- Natural light
- Bed comfort
- Water pressure
- Equipment
- No mosquitoes or ants
- Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")
All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Halal food
- Good receptionist
- Location is really good
I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
…..
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Kind staff
- Clean and spacious room
- Delicious Halal food
- Fast internet
- AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
- Can't think of anything negative.
Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again.
Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Specious
- Great services
It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Line chat
- All staff nice
- Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
- Soap for dishes
- Room space
- Dust on painting above the bed and light
- Shower need to be clean
- Windows shower not clean
- Noise water due to swimming pool
- Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
- Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
- TV is very old and not front of bed
- Food is not good
- Too much plastic for meals
- Fridge noisy
- Air dryer turn off after 1 minute
Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Service, place, food and room all good.
The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Nice room
- Great shower-water pressure
- Tv channel option & reception
I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice.
Located in a nice area to walk to shops.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Seamless airport transfer
- Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
- Excellent food services.
- Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
- Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
- Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
- The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.
The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
正数
- The whole Test & Go Package all went well
Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.
5.0 Superior Classic Room
正数
负面的
- Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.
Will stay again