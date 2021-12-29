quiet location

spacious room, they already provide the daily essential things that you might need for 14 days eg; detergent powder, bowl for washing your clothes, dish washing soap, personal eating utensils etc.

good WIFI, it is a strong pros for me

staffs are helpful

can order 7eleven

big bathtub

big window

good AQ measures

Cannot connect TV with internet

Few international TV channels, mostly Thai language channels

You might want to ask for a room with a window facing to the main street. My room's window is facing to another building so it became a bit boring to watch outside after a few days since there were no people or cars passing by between the two buildings.