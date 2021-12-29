AQ酒店客房总数 68 卧室
伙伴医院 Kasemrad Hospital
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华双人房 25m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵双人间 30m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
坐落在曼谷河畔的中心地带，奇莱克斯遗产酒店是探索曼谷的理想下榻之处。从这里，客人可以充分利用这座热闹的城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。
尽一切努力使客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供了最好的服务和设施。为了给客人带来舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络，24小时保安，每日客房清洁，24小时前台服务，行李寄存。
走进40间迷人的客房之一，度过一天的烦恼，大多数客房都提供多种便利设施，包括平板电视，免费的迎宾饮品，镜子，拖鞋，沙发。该酒店提供的娱乐休闲活动可确保您在住宿期间有很多事要做。在Chillax Heritage中发现引人入胜的专业服务与多种功能的结合。
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
正数 负面的
I had such a good time. They were so professional and friendly. The room was so clean. Well done guys.
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- Staff was very nice and helpful.
- Efficient testing done through drive through
- Fast results of test within 8 hours
The staff was very nice and helpful. They even had food waiting for me when I arrived after midnight.
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
正数
- ASQ is well organized
- Very friendly and helpful hotel staff
- Modern and comfortable room
Everything was very well organized, from the airport arrival, designated driver, and hospital visit to the hotel stay. The hotel staff were very friendly and extremely helpful. The room was modern and looked new, and was very comfortable. A+++ and big thanks to all the people involved for making this a pleasant experience.
5.0 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- very nice, comfortable room
- good location, quiet but close to several tourist attraction in Bangkok
- meals were very tasty and good proportion
- no balcony
- the contract hospital is quite someway from the hotel
The hotel is small but cozy, clean and very quiet, with very helpful staff. This hotel will be my first choice next visit to Bangkok.
4.3 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- The service was good and answer quickly
- Need a microwave… Sometimes I don’t want to eat at the delivery’s time and after I ate cold !!!
I will comeback when I can like that I can use all the facilities and at this time I hope, the Covid will be a nightmare !!!
3.8 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- quiet location
- spacious room, they already provide the daily essential things that you might need for 14 days eg; detergent powder, bowl for washing your clothes, dish washing soap, personal eating utensils etc.
- good WIFI, it is a strong pros for me
- staffs are helpful
- can order 7eleven
- big bathtub
- big window
- good AQ measures
- Cannot connect TV with internet
- Few international TV channels, mostly Thai language channels
You might want to ask for a room with a window facing to the main street. My room's window is facing to another building so it became a bit boring to watch outside after a few days since there were no people or cars passing by between the two buildings.
3.4 Premier Double Room
正数 负面的
总的来说，我认为任何酒店隔离都不会有趣。他们都将成为一个糟糕的食物的无聊地狱，就像这个一样。按摩浴缸很好，但不值得我为此多付钱。如果可以选择，请在其他任何地方进行沙箱隔离。酒店隔离是一个活生生的地狱。
4.3 Deluxe Double Room
如果食物更好，体验会更愉快。对于我们这些喜欢健康饮食的人来说，这种水果有点公平......
4.4 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- 工作人员对请求非常敏感（通过 Line）
- 干净的房间，备有洗浴用品
- 喷射流浴
总体不错的住宿。稍微重新整理一下，就有足够的锻炼空间。抢食物。
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
正数
负面的
- 干净的酒店
- 安静的
- Wifi 是一致的
- 非常乐于助人的员工
- 房间内的迷你冰箱/水壶/餐具
- 餐点准时到达，还提供咖啡和茶。
- 洗手间的热水
- 房间内提供洗衣皂/洗洁精
- 其他客房服务，如收费提供的干洗服务
- 菜单有限
- 如果工作人员可以为想要不同的东西的客人订购 7-11 的物品，那就太好了。
总的来说，考虑到这种情况，这是一家非常好的酒店。非常简单的预订过程和快速的响应。 ASQ 规则发生了变化，但没有在他们的网站和小册子上更新，所以我发现了一些事情，比如不能去阳光甲板或在我要求的中途获得清洁服务。我最终要求把扫帚留在房间里，这样我就可以整理自己。工作人员非常乐于提供我需要的任何东西，例如水、额外的床上用品、茶等。我需要工作，并且有足够的工作空间和良好的无线网络。我什至带了一台打印机，它可以很好地连接到 wifi。饭菜很体面，通常准时到达，温暖，我非常感谢！由于我不吃猪肉或贝类，我一直在吃鸡肉。我对酒店的建议是为需要清真/犹太餐的人添加鱼或豆腐菜肴。我的房间正对着另一栋建筑的墙壁，虽然这并不理想，但我意识到我实际上有一个非常安静的房间。我什至从来没有听到我的邻居。离开时，工作人员还为我安排了一辆出租车，并帮助我搬运行李。对于旅行的任何人，我建议您在飞行前携带您喜欢的零食或舒适食品，因为您在逗留期间无法订购它们（即薯片、饼干、面包和果酱、糖果）。酒店每天要求测2次体温，入住期间护士会来带你做3次新冠病毒检测。感谢 Chillax Hotel，我会推荐任何旅客向他们预订。
3.8 Deluxe Double Room
正数 负面的
菜单多种多样，适合亚洲人和西方人的口味，但我并不总是能得到我点的东西——一个小簸箕和刷子会很有用，因为没有家政服务。
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
正数 负面的
工作人员通过该应用程序做出了回应。隔离时间范围如此之多，这是具有挑战性的，但是他们尽了最大的努力来纠正或确认信息。提早或准时送出食物，并提供客房服务。 5星的工作人员！