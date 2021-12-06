BANGKOK TEST & GO

伙伴医院 Kasemrad Prachahuen Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Navalai River Resort以优先方式，以及Navalai River Resort从你会直接收取货款。

Navalai River Resort is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

In this conveniently located boutique hotel, guests will get to enjoy the tranquility of resort living as well as the excitement of city life. Each of the beautifully decorated rooms come equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities providing top-class Thai hospitality. Just a short distance from the famous Chao Phraya River and Khao San Road, guests will get to experience all Bangkok is known for. Nearby transportation such as the BTS skytrain and the ubiquitous Bangkok taxi crew will take you to all the main tourist attractions. Navalai's Aquatini Bar & Riverside Restaurant is a great dining spot, offering selections of Thai-European cuisine and light refreshments. Sitting outside on the river terrace is recommended as you can take in the view and calming breeze. For a rest and relaxing session, guests can take full advantage of the Jacuzzi and rooftop swimming pool.

🇫🇷colmena

评论于 06/12/2021
到达 14/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double Room

Staff was very nice and helpful. Transfer from the Airport went smoothly without delay passing by the covid 19 test center. The room is comfortable and quiet with a nice balcony.

🇹🇭Sineenart

评论于 08/10/2021
到达 02/10/2021
4.5 River Breeze room with balcony
正数     
  • Great service mind of every staffs
  • Variety of foods with good taste both Thai and international cuisine
  • All amenities you would need for 9 days of stay
负面的
  • Sometimes poor wifi signal
  • Relaxing schedule is only during day time which is very hot in Thailand

This is my 3rd time staying in various ASQ/AQ hotels among 3-5 star rating. Navalai is truly value for money ASQ hotel that I would recommend to anyone who wants sizable comfort room with river breeze. Room is big enough for in-room exercise. All staffs show their great hospitality, empathy and 5 star hotel service mind. I need to work on CET zone, they offered to warm food that fits my working hours, provide services to get food from outside, immediately bring delivery goods/food I ordered on line. They are very responsive through LINE app. In the room, you will be provided dish washing liquid with sponge, detergent, toiletry, enough towels and spare set of bed sheet/duvet cover/pillow cases, extra cloth drying rack, slipper and sandal, including water, coffee/tea. Smart TV with Netflix are good entertainment. Quality and quantity of food are great. Each meal you have main dish, fruit, milk/juice. You can take 45 minutes relaxing time each day starting from Day 5 if your first test is negative. If you don't mind the look of hotel from outside, then this is one of a very comfortable hotel to stay.

45/1-2 Phra Athit Road, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

