BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel New City - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
4371 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 0
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 1
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 2
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 3
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 4
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 5
+5 Photos
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 72 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 145 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel New City de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel New City percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Grand Deluxe 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga

Le Nouvo City Hotel vous accueille en Thaïlande avec notre forfait Alternative Quarantine (anciennement appelé ASQ) en coopération avec l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH9 et le gouvernement royal thaïlandais. Nos services 4 étoiles certifiés halal attendent tous les voyageurs en Thaïlande ayant besoin d'un hôtel AQ requis pour entrer dans le pays.

Les forfaits comprennent :

  • Hébergement tous les soirs dans la chambre Grand Deluxe comprenant divers équipements tels qu'une télévision LED avec chaînes internationales, des douches à effet pluie, des toilettes avec bidet, des articles de toilette, une bouilloire, un mini-réfrigérateur, etc.
  • Les repas en pension complète (petit-déjeuner, déjeuner, dîner) pendant tout le séjour. Tous les repas sont certifiés Halal par notre restaurant primé.
  • Jusqu'à 3 tests PCR COVID-19 par personne tout au long du séjour.
  • Contrôles de température deux fois par jour avec tenue de registres quotidiens conformément au mandat du gouvernement.
  • Personnel médical 24h/24 en interne.
  • Personnel de service hôtelier 24h/24.
  • Service de prise en charge à l'aéroport, y compris l'accueil et l'accueil depuis l'aéroport BKK ou DMK.
  • Accès WiFi rapide et fiable via des lignes de location en fibre optique.
  • Le certificat d'autorisation AQ est fourni par l'hôtel après la fin de la quarantaine afin que vous puissiez continuer votre séjour en Thaïlande en toute confiance.
  • et beaucoup plus!

Toutes les normes de sécurité et de santé sont étroitement coordonnées et surveillées par l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH9 et le ministère de la Santé publique.

Le Nouvo City Hotel, l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH 9 et le gouvernement royal thaïlandais vous souhaitent un agréable voyage en Thaïlande et se réjouissent d'accueillir à nouveau les visiteurs tout en continuant à protéger le pays contre l'épidémie de COVID-19.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Personnel médical disponible 24h / 24 dans l'hôtel
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • Service d'ambulance pour toute hospitalisation requise
  • Contrôles de température deux fois par jour par invité avec enregistrement quotidien
  • Service de navette depuis l'aéroport BKK ou DMK
But
4.7/5
Excellent
Basé sur 76 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
58
Très bien
17
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel New City , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positifs     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
Positifs     
  • Everything good 👍
Négatifs
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
Négatifs
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

Révisé le 23/01/2022
Arrivé le 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
Négatifs
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

Révisé le 22/01/2022
Arrivé le 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
Négatifs
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

Révisé le 19/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Everything
Négatifs
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
Négatifs
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
Négatifs
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

Révisé le 11/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Excellent
Négatifs

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

Révisé le 11/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • good
Négatifs
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
Négatifs
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
Négatifs
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
Négatifs
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
Négatifs
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
Négatifs
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
Négatifs
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
Positifs     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

Révisé le 08/12/2021
Arrivé le 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positifs     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Négatifs
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

