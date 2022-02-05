Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 72 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Refunds may be requested under the following conditions: The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government

The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Classic Room 32 m² ฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Canal Room 32 m² ฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Chambre Grand Deluxe 32 m² ฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go

Le Nouvo City Hotel vous accueille en Thaïlande avec notre forfait Alternative Quarantine (anciennement appelé ASQ) en coopération avec l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH9 et le gouvernement royal thaïlandais. Nos services 4 étoiles certifiés halal attendent tous les voyageurs en Thaïlande ayant besoin d'un hôtel AQ requis pour entrer dans le pays. Les forfaits comprennent : Hébergement tous les soirs dans la chambre Grand Deluxe comprenant divers équipements tels qu'une télévision LED avec chaînes internationales, des douches à effet pluie, des toilettes avec bidet, des articles de toilette, une bouilloire, un mini-réfrigérateur, etc.

Les repas en pension complète (petit-déjeuner, déjeuner, dîner) pendant tout le séjour. Tous les repas sont certifiés Halal par notre restaurant primé.

Jusqu'à 3 tests PCR COVID-19 par personne tout au long du séjour.

Contrôles de température deux fois par jour avec tenue de registres quotidiens conformément au mandat du gouvernement.

Personnel médical 24h/24 en interne.

Personnel de service hôtelier 24h/24.

Service de prise en charge à l'aéroport, y compris l'accueil et l'accueil depuis l'aéroport BKK ou DMK.

Accès WiFi rapide et fiable via des lignes de location en fibre optique.

Le certificat d'autorisation AQ est fourni par l'hôtel après la fin de la quarantaine afin que vous puissiez continuer votre séjour en Thaïlande en toute confiance.

et beaucoup plus! Toutes les normes de sécurité et de santé sont étroitement coordonnées et surveillées par l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH9 et le ministère de la Santé publique. Le Nouvo City Hotel, l'hôpital de l'aéroport CH 9 et le gouvernement royal thaïlandais vous souhaitent un agréable voyage en Thaïlande et se réjouissent d'accueillir à nouveau les visiteurs tout en continuant à protéger le pays contre l'épidémie de COVID-19.

Commodités / caractéristiques Personnel médical disponible 24h / 24 dans l'hôtel

RT-PCR testing as per package requirement

Service d'ambulance pour toute hospitalisation requise

Contrôles de température deux fois par jour par invité avec enregistrement quotidien

Service de navette depuis l'aéroport BKK ou DMK

But 4.7 /5 Excellent Basé sur 76 Commentaires Notation 58 Excellent 17 Très bien 1 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Hôtel New City , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel New City VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. 🇳🇱 Richard Willem Carolus Franke Arrivé le 31/01/2022 5.0 Superior Classic Room Positifs Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good! 🇲🇾 Aswadi Bin Anuar Arrivé le 26/01/2022 4.3 Superior Classic Room Positifs Everything good 👍 Négatifs Nothing to say Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good. 🇬🇧 Charlotte Ramsey Arrivé le 28/01/2022 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.

Beds are comfortable.

Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.

Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day. Négatifs Not negatives, but suggestions:

Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.

Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable. Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand. 🇨🇲 Asongwed Fon Arrivé le 19/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals. 🇦🇺 Mark Stephens Arrivé le 18/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Friendly and accommodating staff

Easy transfer and check-in process

Flexibility

Lunch/Dinner choices

Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day Négatifs Slow to collect rubbish outside the room

Breakfast

A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me. 🇳🇱 Christina Jeanne Overeem Arrivé le 15/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Kind people, good service, good communication. Négatifs Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English. 🇨🇱 Harry Arrivé le 01/01/2122 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras 🇲🇾 Azhan syafiq bin sarpan Arrivé le 12/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Everything Négatifs None 2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well 🇨🇭 Luc Deschenaux Arrivé le 10/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Cleanliness

Space

Natural light

Bed comfort

Water pressure

Equipment

No mosquitoes or ants Négatifs Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes") All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel. 🇮🇩 Ringga rahmi prima Arrivé le 05/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Halal food

Good receptionist

Location is really good Négatifs None I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city. 🇮🇩 Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi Arrivé le 05/01/2022 4.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Excellent Négatifs In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you 🇲🇾 Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan Arrivé le 05/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs good Négatifs no niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ….. 🇱🇧 Omar Hamzeh Arrivé le 31/12/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Kind staff

Clean and spacious room

Delicious Halal food

Fast internet

AQ measures applied smoothly and properly Négatifs Can't think of anything negative. Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days. 🇮🇷 Kazem Arrivé le 02/01/2022 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Clean

Comfortable

Specious

Great services Négatifs Null It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels 🇫🇷 Dara Arrivé le 25/12/2021 3.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Line chat

All staff nice

Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)

Soap for dishes

Room space Négatifs Dust on painting above the bed and light

Shower need to be clean

Windows shower not clean

Noise water due to swimming pool

Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)

Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down

TV is very old and not front of bed

Food is not good

Too much plastic for meals

Fridge noisy

Air dryer turn off after 1 minute Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day 🇰🇭 Mr, Yen Thang Arrivé le 02/01/2022 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Service, place, food and room all good. Négatifs don't have hairbrush The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you. 🇺🇸 Jamie Beth Skinner Arrivé le 18/12/2021 4.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Nice room

Great shower-water pressure Négatifs Tv channel option & reception I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops. 🇦🇺 Kristen Tomajka Arrivé le 19/12/2021 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positifs Seamless airport transfer

Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.

Excellent food services.

Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate

Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6

Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay Négatifs The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony. The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go. 🇬🇧 Martin Brown Arrivé le 02/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Canal Room Positifs The whole Test & Go Package all went well Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again. 🇺🇸 Jack McCormack Arrivé le 21/11/2021 5.0 Superior Classic Room Positifs Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi Négatifs Far from the BTS / MRT Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat. Will stay again

Hotel Offer Brochure