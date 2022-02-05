Total AQ Hotel Rooms 72 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 145 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Nouvo City Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Nouvo City Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Refunds may be requested under the following conditions: The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government

The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Classic Room 32 m² ฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Canal Room 32 m² ฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Nouvo City Hotel welcomes you to Thailand with our Test & Go and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) package in cooperation with the CH9 Airport Hospital and the Royal Thai Government. Our 4-star, halal-certified services await all travelers to Thailand needing a required AQ hotel to enter the country. Packages include: Nightly accommodations inclusive of various amenities such as LED TV with international channels, rain showers, toilet with hand bidet, toiletries, kettle, mini-fridge, and more.

Halal-certified meals

RT-PCR testing as per package

24-hour medical staff in-house.

24-hour hotel service staff.

Airport pickup service including meet & greet from either BKK or DMK airport (some packages)

Fast, reliable WiFi access.

Clearance certificate is provided by the hotel after the quarantine completion so that you may continue your stay in Thailand with confidence.

and much more! All safety and health standards are closely coordinated and monitored by CH9 Airport Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health. Nouvo City Hotel, CH 9 Airport Hospital, and the Royal Thai Government wish you a pleasant journey to Thailand and look forward to welcoming visitors back while continuing to keep the country safe against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Amenities / Features 24-hour medical staff standby in the hotel

RT-PCR testing as per package requirement

Ambulance service for any required hospitalizations

Temperature checks twice a day per guest with daily record-keeping

Airport pickup service From BKK or DMK airport

Score 4.7 /5 Excellent Based on 76 reviews Rating 58 Excellent 17 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Nouvo City Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nouvo City Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇳🇱 Richard Willem Carolus Franke Arrived on 31/01/2022 5.0 Superior Classic Room Positives Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good! 🇲🇾 Aswadi Bin Anuar Arrived on 26/01/2022 4.3 Superior Classic Room Positives Everything good 👍 Negatives Nothing to say Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good. 🇬🇧 Charlotte Ramsey Arrived on 28/01/2022 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.

Beds are comfortable.

Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.

Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day. Negatives Not negatives, but suggestions:

Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.

Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable. Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand. 🇨🇲 Asongwed Fon Arrived on 19/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals. 🇦🇺 Mark Stephens Arrived on 18/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Friendly and accommodating staff

Easy transfer and check-in process

Flexibility

Lunch/Dinner choices

Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day Negatives Slow to collect rubbish outside the room

Breakfast

A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me. 🇳🇱 Christina Jeanne Overeem Arrived on 15/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Kind people, good service, good communication. Negatives Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English. 🇨🇱 Harry Arrived on 01/01/2122 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras 🇲🇾 Azhan syafiq bin sarpan Arrived on 12/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Everything Negatives None 2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well 🇨🇭 Luc Deschenaux Arrived on 10/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Cleanliness

Space

Natural light

Bed comfort

Water pressure

Equipment

No mosquitoes or ants Negatives Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes") All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel. 🇮🇩 Ringga rahmi prima Arrived on 05/01/2022 4.4 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Halal food

Good receptionist

Location is really good Negatives None I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city. 🇮🇩 Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi Arrived on 05/01/2022 4.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Excellent Negatives In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you 🇲🇾 Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan Arrived on 05/01/2022 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives good Negatives no niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ….. 🇱🇧 Omar Hamzeh Arrived on 31/12/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Kind staff

Clean and spacious room

Delicious Halal food

Fast internet

AQ measures applied smoothly and properly Negatives Can't think of anything negative. Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days. 🇮🇷 Kazem Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Clean

Comfortable

Specious

Great services Negatives Null It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels 🇫🇷 Dara Arrived on 25/12/2021 3.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Line chat

All staff nice

Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)

Soap for dishes

Room space Negatives Dust on painting above the bed and light

Shower need to be clean

Windows shower not clean

Noise water due to swimming pool

Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)

Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down

TV is very old and not front of bed

Food is not good

Too much plastic for meals

Fridge noisy

Air dryer turn off after 1 minute Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day 🇰🇭 Mr, Yen Thang Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.2 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Service, place, food and room all good. Negatives don't have hairbrush The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you. 🇺🇸 Jamie Beth Skinner Arrived on 18/12/2021 4.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Nice room

Great shower-water pressure Negatives Tv channel option & reception I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops. 🇦🇺 Kristen Tomajka Arrived on 19/12/2021 4.9 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Seamless airport transfer

Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.

Excellent food services.

Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate

Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6

Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay Negatives The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony. The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go. 🇬🇧 Martin Brown Arrived on 02/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Canal Room Positives The whole Test & Go Package all went well Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again. 🇺🇸 Jack McCormack Arrived on 21/11/2021 5.0 Superior Classic Room Positives Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi Negatives Far from the BTS / MRT Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat. Will stay again

