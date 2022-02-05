Total AQ Hotel Rooms 72 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 145 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Nouvo City Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Nouvo City Hotel will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:
- The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
- The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel
Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32m²
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32m²
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe Room 32m²
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Fees for Children
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Nouvo City Hotel welcomes you to Thailand with our Test & Go and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) package in cooperation with the CH9 Airport Hospital and the Royal Thai Government. Our 4-star, halal-certified services await all travelers to Thailand needing a required AQ hotel to enter the country.
Packages include:
- Nightly accommodations inclusive of various amenities such as LED TV with international channels, rain showers, toilet with hand bidet, toiletries, kettle, mini-fridge, and more.
- Halal-certified meals
- RT-PCR testing as per package
- 24-hour medical staff in-house.
- 24-hour hotel service staff.
- Airport pickup service including meet & greet from either BKK or DMK airport (some packages)
- Fast, reliable WiFi access.
- Clearance certificate is provided by the hotel after the quarantine completion so that you may continue your stay in Thailand with confidence.
- and much more!
All safety and health standards are closely coordinated and monitored by CH9 Airport Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health.
Nouvo City Hotel, CH 9 Airport Hospital, and the Royal Thai Government wish you a pleasant journey to Thailand and look forward to welcoming visitors back while continuing to keep the country safe against the COVID-19 epidemic.
Amenities / Features
- 24-hour medical staff standby in the hotel
- RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
- Ambulance service for any required hospitalizations
- Temperature checks twice a day per guest with daily record-keeping
- Airport pickup service From BKK or DMK airport
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 76 reviews
If you were a guest at Nouvo City Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nouvo City HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positives
- Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff
Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!
4.3 Superior Classic Room
Positives Negatives
Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
- Beds are comfortable.
- Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
- Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
- Not negatives, but suggestions:
- Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
- Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.
Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean.
On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions.
The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible.
If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond.
Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room.
Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
- Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel
Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly and accommodating staff
- Easy transfer and check-in process
- Flexibility
- Lunch/Dinner choices
- Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
- Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
- Breakfast
- A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor
I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Kind people, good service, good communication.
- Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature
It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
- Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel
Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos
Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Cleanliness
- Space
- Natural light
- Bed comfort
- Water pressure
- Equipment
- No mosquitoes or ants
- Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")
All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Halal food
- Good receptionist
- Location is really good
I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
…..
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Kind staff
- Clean and spacious room
- Delicious Halal food
- Fast internet
- AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
- Can't think of anything negative.
Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again.
Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Specious
- Great services
It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Line chat
- All staff nice
- Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
- Soap for dishes
- Room space
- Dust on painting above the bed and light
- Shower need to be clean
- Windows shower not clean
- Noise water due to swimming pool
- Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
- Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
- TV is very old and not front of bed
- Food is not good
- Too much plastic for meals
- Fridge noisy
- Air dryer turn off after 1 minute
Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Service, place, food and room all good.
The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Nice room
- Great shower-water pressure
- Tv channel option & reception
I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice.
Located in a nice area to walk to shops.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Seamless airport transfer
- Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
- Excellent food services.
- Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
- Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
- Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
- The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.
The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
Positives
- The whole Test & Go Package all went well
Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positives
Negatives
- Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.
Will stay again