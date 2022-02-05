BANGKOK TEST & GO

Нью Сити Отель - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
4371
Обновление February 9, 2022
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 0
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 1
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 2
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 3
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 4
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 5
+5 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
76 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 72 Спальни
Партнерская больница Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 145 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Нью Сити Отель в приоритетном порядке, и Нью Сити Отель будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Номер Гранд Делюкс 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги

Nouvo City Hotel приветствует вас в Таиланде с нашим пакетом альтернативного карантина (ранее называвшимся ASQ) в сотрудничестве с больницей аэропорта CH9 и правительством Королевства Таиланда. Наши 4-звездочные халяльные услуги ждут всех путешественников в Таиланд, которым необходим отель AQ для въезда в страну.

Пакеты включают:

  • Ночлег в номере Гранд Делюкс с различными удобствами, такими как телевизор со светодиодной подсветкой и международными каналами, тропический душ, туалет с биде, туалетные принадлежности, чайник, мини-холодильник и многое другое.
  • Полный пансион (завтрак, обед, ужин) на протяжении всего пребывания. Все блюда нашего отмеченного наградами ресторана сертифицированы как халяль.
  • До 3-х тестов ПЦР на COVID-19 на каждого гостя на протяжении всего пребывания.
  • Проверки температуры дважды в день с ежедневным ведением записей в соответствии с постановлением правительства.
  • Круглосуточный медицинский персонал на дому.
  • Круглосуточный обслуживающий персонал отеля.
  • Трансфер из аэропорта, включая встречу и приветствие из аэропорта BKK или DMK.
  • Быстрый и надежный доступ к Wi-Fi по арендованным оптоволоконным линиям.
  • Сертификат допуска AQ предоставляется отелем после завершения карантина, чтобы вы могли с уверенностью продолжить свое пребывание в Таиланде.
  • и многое другое!

Все стандарты безопасности и гигиены труда тщательно координируются и контролируются больницей аэропорта CH9 и Министерством здравоохранения.

Отель Nouvo City, больница при аэропорте CH 9 и правительство Королевства Таиланда желают вам приятного путешествия в Таиланд и с нетерпением ждут возвращения гостей, продолжая защищать страну от эпидемии COVID-19.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Круглосуточное дежурство медперсонала в отеле
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • Скорая помощь при любых необходимых госпитализациях
  • Проверка температуры два раза в день для каждого гостя с ежедневным ведением записей
  • Встреча в аэропорту из аэропорта BKK или DMK
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ
Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
4.7/5
Отлично
На основе 76 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
58
Очень хороший
17
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Нью Сити Отель , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Нью Сити Отель
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

Проверено на 05/02/2022
Прибыл 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Положительные     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

Проверено на 02/02/2022
Прибыл 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
Положительные     
  • Everything good 👍
Отрицательные
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

Проверено на 02/02/2022
Прибыл 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
Отрицательные
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

Проверено на 23/01/2022
Прибыл 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
Отрицательные
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

Проверено на 22/01/2022
Прибыл 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
Отрицательные
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

Проверено на 19/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

Проверено на 19/01/2022
Прибыл 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Everything
Отрицательные
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

Проверено на 18/01/2022
Прибыл 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
Отрицательные
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

Проверено на 12/01/2022
Прибыл 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
Отрицательные
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

Проверено на 11/01/2022
Прибыл 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Excellent
Отрицательные

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

Проверено на 11/01/2022
Прибыл 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • good
Отрицательные
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
Отрицательные
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
Отрицательные
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
Отрицательные
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
Отрицательные
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
Отрицательные
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
Отрицательные
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

Проверено на 18/12/2021
Прибыл 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
Положительные     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Положительные     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Отрицательные
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

Hotel Offer Brochure

Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

Отели-партнеры

Lohas Residences Сукхумвит
7.9
рейтинг с
2655 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Бангкок
8.4
рейтинг с
4998 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
рейтинг с
2 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Серебряная пальма
7.9
рейтинг с
461 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
100 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Аэропорт Суварнабхуми
8
рейтинг с
88 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Casa Vimaya Бангкок
8.8
рейтинг с
2894 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Casa Nithra Бангкок
8.8
рейтинг с
2267 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ibis Styles Бангкок Хаосан Вьенгтай
8.9
рейтинг с
2574 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Navalai River Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
3292 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Вилла Де Хаосан
8.7
рейтинг с
2884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Chillax Heritage Хаосан
8.9
рейтинг с
4958 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Royal Rattanakosin
7.2
рейтинг с
1024 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Бангкок Сиам
8.3
рейтинг с
2217 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU