ニューシティホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5

4371レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 0
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 1
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 2
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 3
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 4
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 5
+5 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
76 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 72 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 145最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にニューシティホテル 直接連絡し、 ニューシティホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
グランドデラックスルーム 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

ヌーボシティホテルは、CH9空港病院およびタイ王国政府と協力して、代替検疫（以前はASQと呼ばれていました）パッケージでタイへのお客様をお迎えします。私たちの4つ星のハラール認定サービスは、タイへの入国に必要なAQホテルを必要とするタイへのすべての旅行者を待っています。

パッケージが含まれます：

-グランドデラックスルームの1泊の宿泊施設には、国際チャンネル付きLED TV、レインシャワー、ハンドビデ付きトイレ、バスアメニティ、ケトル、ミニ冷蔵庫などのさまざまな設備が含まれています。 -滞在中のフルボードの食事（朝食、昼食、夕食）。すべての食事は、受賞歴のあるレストランでハラール認定を受けています。 -滞在中、ゲスト1人あたり最大3回のCOVID-19PCR検査。 -政府の義務に従って、毎日2回の温度チェックと毎日の記録管理。 -社内の24時間医療スタッフ。 -24時間のホテルサービススタッフ。 -BKKまたはDMK空港からのミート＆グリートを含む空港ピックアップサービス。 -光ファイバー専用線を介した高速で信頼性の高いWiFiアクセス。 -AQクリアランス証明書は、タイでの滞在を自信を持って継続できるように、検疫完了後にホテルから提供されます。 -そしてもっとたくさん！

すべての安全衛生基準は、CH9空港病院と公衆衛生省によって緊密に調整および監視されています。

Nouvo City Hotel、CH 9 Airport Hospital、およびRoyal Thai Governmentは、タイへの快適な旅をお祈りしており、COVID-19の流行から国を守り続けながら、訪問者をお迎えできることを楽しみにしています。

アメニティ/機能

  • ホテルで24時間体制の医療スタッフが待機
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • 必要な入院のための救急車サービス
  • 毎日の記録管理により、ゲスト1人につき1日2回温度チェックを行います
  • BKKまたはDMK空港からの空港ピックアップサービス
スコア
4.7/5
優れた
に基づく 76 レビュー
評価
優れた
58
とても良い
17
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ニューシティホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
すべてのレビューを見る

🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

でレビュー 05/02/2022
に到着しました 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
ポジティブ     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

でレビュー 02/02/2022
に到着しました 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
ポジティブ     
  • Everything good 👍
ネガ
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

でレビュー 02/02/2022
に到着しました 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
ネガ
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

でレビュー 24/01/2022
に到着しました 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

でレビュー 23/01/2022
に到着しました 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
ネガ
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

でレビュー 22/01/2022
に到着しました 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
ネガ
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

でレビュー 19/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

でレビュー 19/01/2022
に到着しました 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Everything
ネガ
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

でレビュー 18/01/2022
に到着しました 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
ネガ
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

でレビュー 12/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
ネガ
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

でレビュー 11/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Excellent
ネガ

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

でレビュー 11/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • good
ネガ
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
ネガ
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
ネガ
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
ネガ
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
ネガ
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
ネガ
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

でレビュー 05/01/2022
に到着しました 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
ネガ
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

でレビュー 18/12/2021
に到着しました 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
ポジティブ     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

でレビュー 08/12/2021
に到着しました 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
ポジティブ     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
ネガ
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

