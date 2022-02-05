BANGKOK TEST & GO

Nieuw stadshotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
4371 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 0
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 1
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 2
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 3
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 4
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 5
+5 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING
76 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 72 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 145 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Nieuw stadshotel Nieuw stadshotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe kamer 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Nouvo City Hotel heet u welkom in Thailand met ons Alternative Quarantine (voorheen ASQ) pakket in samenwerking met het CH9 Airport Hospital en de Royal Thai Government. Onze 4-sterren, halal-gecertificeerde diensten wachten op alle reizigers naar Thailand die een verplicht AQ-hotel nodig hebben om het land binnen te komen.

Pakketten zijn inclusief:

  • Nachtelijke accommodaties in de Grand Deluxe Kamer inclusief diverse voorzieningen, zoals led-tv met internationale zenders, regendouches, toilet met handbidet, toiletartikelen, waterkoker, minikoelkast en meer.
  • Volpension maaltijden (ontbijt, lunch, diner) gedurende het gehele verblijf. Alle maaltijden zijn Halal-gecertificeerd in ons bekroonde restaurant.
  • Maximaal 3 COVID-19 PCR-tests per gast gedurende het hele verblijf.
  • Tweemaal daagse temperatuurcontroles met dagelijkse registratie volgens overheidsmandaat.
  • 24-uurs medisch personeel in huis.
  • 24-uurs hotelservicepersoneel.
  • Ophaalservice vanaf de luchthaven inclusief meet & greet vanaf de luchthaven BKK of DMK.
  • Snelle, betrouwbare wifi-toegang via glasvezel-leaselijnen.
  • AQ-goedkeuringscertificaat wordt door het hotel verstrekt na voltooiing van de quarantaine, zodat u uw verblijf in Thailand met vertrouwen kunt voortzetten.
  • en nog veel meer!

Alle veiligheids- en gezondheidsnormen worden nauw gecoördineerd en gecontroleerd door CH9 Airport Hospital en het ministerie van Volksgezondheid.

Nouvo City Hotel, CH 9 Airport Hospital en de Royal Thai Government wensen u een prettige reis naar Thailand en kijken ernaar uit om bezoekers terug te verwelkomen terwijl we het land blijven beschermen tegen de COVID-19-epidemie.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 24 uur per dag medisch personeel in het hotel
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • Ambulancedienst voor eventuele vereiste ziekenhuisopnames
  • Temperatuurcontroles twee keer per dag per gast met dagelijkse registratie
  • Ophaalservice vanaf de luchthaven BKK of DMK
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.7/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 76 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
58
Zeer goed
17
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Nieuw stadshotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Nieuw stadshotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

Beoordeeld op 05/02/2022
Aangekomen 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Pluspunten     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everything good 👍
Minpunten
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
Minpunten
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
Minpunten
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

Beoordeeld op 22/01/2022
Aangekomen 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
Minpunten
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

Beoordeeld op 19/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

Beoordeeld op 19/01/2022
Aangekomen 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everything
Minpunten
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

Beoordeeld op 18/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
Minpunten
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
Minpunten
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Excellent
Minpunten

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • good
Minpunten
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
Minpunten
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
Minpunten
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
Minpunten
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
Minpunten
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
Minpunten
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
Minpunten
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
Pluspunten     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

Beoordeeld op 08/12/2021
Aangekomen 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Pluspunten     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Minpunten
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
2894 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
2267 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai
8.9
waardering met
2574 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Navalai River Resort
8.3
waardering met
3292 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa De Khaosan
8.7
waardering met
2884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chillax Heritage Hotel Khaosan
8.9
waardering met
4958 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
7.2
waardering met
1024 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam
8.3
waardering met
2217 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU