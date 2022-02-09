AQ酒店客房总数 100 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
距离考山路仅5分钟的步行路程，
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel提供位于曼谷旧城区的酒店客房。
酒店拥有2间餐厅和一个室外游泳池。提供免费WiFi。
所有客房均配备了有线电视，空调和冰箱。
每间客房均设有浴室，吹风机和免费洗浴用品。
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel酒店设有24小时服务的前台，并提供医院护士团队的支持。
距大皇宫和湄南河不到0.6英里步行路程。
素万那普国际机场距离酒店有35分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- Covid-19 测试 RT-PCR
- 24小时护士和救护车服务
- 隔离期间通过VIDEO Call进行医生咨询
- 每日餐点（可提供素食）
- 廊曼/素万那普机场接送酒店
- 私人房间WIFI路由器高速上网
如果您是皇家拉塔那哥欣酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皇家拉塔那哥欣酒店查看所有评论
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Well organized
- Friendly staff
- Good food
- Comfortable room
Stayed at this hotel as it was close to my house. Just a one night test and go package. Very well organized by the hotel from airport pickup, testing and hotel stay. All staff very friendly. Would definitely recommend.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- staff were very helpful
- food good but only had what was booked in package never used room service
- not sure when they received my test result as was there from 10.00 am and when i asked the following day got my negative result so then had try book flight to udon thani
all in all a pleasant stay but would have liked to have known my result quicker to have been able to see a little of Bangkok before flying to see my wife
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- very quick from the airport to the room
the experience was a lot better than I expected. It was a shame that when I took an internal flight to Phuket that I had to show proof of vaccination etc though. It would be better if they could access this via Thai Pass
5.0 Deluxe Room
Thank you so much for the hospitality its a good hotel with nice staff.if i need choose again so i choose same hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Easy test, quick check in. Everything from the airport to hotel went very quickly even though we arrived at 12:05 am Staff at the hotel spoke English and were efficient and very helpful
- The dinner was cold and boring but the breakfast omelette was good
Very quick at the airport. Hotel is very clean with excellent wifi. Rooms are not too big but we were only there for 10 hours before we got our test results. Was quite pleased with the entire process
3.8 Deluxe Room
Good value for money compared to so e of the prices I seen. Staff and service were brilliant. Food was great too
3.7 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
Helpful and friendly staff
Good food
Good clean rooms
Wi-Fi worked good
Don’t have anything negative to say to be honest
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
Nice and very polide staff's room comfortable. Anything working perfectly inside the room.
Also in bkk great job.
Thanks
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very nice system to do the PCR test before check-in and rapidly report the result.
- The bathroom was recently renovated and clean.
- The hotel is in the wonderful location and reasonable price.
- Wifi is terrible in some room. But no problem if you stay only one day.
I saw some marks (like chocolate or tomato sauce? on blanket. (It will be nice if not seen them)
Overall, I really love this place and hope to re-book again when I return to Thailand
0.5 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
Watch the Royal hotel Rattanakosin in Bangkok. He did not recognize the vaccination document, forced me to pay 10 days of qarantine and promised to return the money as opposed to 7 days of qarantine at the end of qarantine. I have been out of qarantine for 2 weeks now and my money has not been refunded. It is probably a non-serious hotel. Be careful.
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Strong wifi
- Friendly stuff
- Bathroom
- Cheap
- Space outside the room for walking
- Hard to choose options in menu without pictures
- No balcony and bars on the windows on first floor
- Sometimes noisy
You will get want you expect for such money.
Hotel is not new but rooms are clean and looks well.
For western people some asian food can be surprising :)
Internet was strong so hotel is good choise for remote workers.
I recommend hotel if you very demanding.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The hotel service was very good and made the whole experience very comfortable.
- The only slight problem was that although the room has a balcony the balcony doors don't open so there's no possibility of having some fresh air.
The stay at the hotel was very comforting and the food was quite decent. The only slight problem was that the balcony doors did not open therefore there was no possibility of getting some fresh air. Apart from that the service and the staff were very nice and helpful.
4.1 Grand Deluxe Room
正数负面的
我不会再住在这里，除非它是一家非隔离酒店。它很贵，但它位于曼谷的一个好地方。
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- 床太硬（对我来说）
- 没有茶，只有咖啡
- 晚餐送餐时间不规律，从5:30到6:30
我认为，这与ASQ一样令人愉快，尽管预留时间出门会很好。沙发是一大优点，因为它提供了更多的座位空间（我不喜欢坐在床上）。房间内的用品（水，卫生纸，咖啡，奶精）充足。有素食的选择真是太好了（尽管如果厨师可以将其改为素食而不是纯素食主义者-或者至少在食物中加入洋葱和大蒜，我会很喜欢）。他们也非常擅长将家人遗留在桌子上的东西交给我。从我从机场接机开始，到办理登机手续并安顿到我的房间，一切都井井有条。下次我一定会再次使用它。
0.9 Deluxe Room
正数负面的
- 脏又旧的酒店
- 可以不断听到你的邻居
- 食物份量很小
- 食物不好吃
- 瓶装水不足
我知道这是最便宜的ASQ酒店之一，但是这家酒店的外观和感觉已有50年的历史。食物部分对我来说很小（我是个200厘米高的人），食物的味道不太好。该酒店没有为我提供足够的瓶装水。仅30升瓶装水持续14天。我每天喝4升水，因此我需要56升水。当我问接待处更多的水时，他们说要花20泰铢买一瓶1.5升的水。在泰国大部分地区，1.5升装的价格仅为12-14泰铢。 Wi-Fi太糟糕了。总体而言，这家ASQ酒店仍然按实际价格高估了价格。一些员工非常友善。