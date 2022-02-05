รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 72 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:
- The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
- The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel
Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32m²
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32m²
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องแกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 32m²
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
โรงแรมนูโว ซิตี้ ยินดีต้อนรับคุณสู่ประเทศไทยด้วยแพ็คเกจ Alternative Quarantine (เดิมเรียกว่า ASQ) ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลสนามบิน CH9 และรัฐบาลไทย บริการที่ได้รับการรับรองฮาลาลระดับ 4 ดาวของเรารอคอยนักเดินทางทุกคนที่มาประเทศไทยซึ่งจำเป็นต้องมีโรงแรม AQ ที่จำเป็นเพื่อเข้าประเทศ
แพ็คเกจประกอบด้วย:
- ที่พักทุกคืนในห้องแกรนด์ ดีลักซ์ รวมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกต่างๆ เช่น ทีวี LED พร้อมช่องรายการต่างประเทศ ฝักบัวเรนชาวเวอร์ โถสุขภัณฑ์พร้อมโถชำระล้าง เครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำ กาต้มน้ำ ตู้เย็นขนาดเล็ก และอื่นๆ
- อาหาร 3 มื้อ (อาหารเช้า กลางวัน เย็น) ตลอดการเข้าพัก อาหารทุกมื้อได้รับการรับรองฮาลาลจากร้านอาหารที่ได้รับรางวัลของเรา
- การตรวจ PCR สำหรับ COVID-19 สูงสุด 3 ครั้งต่อผู้เข้าพักตลอดการเข้าพัก
- ตรวจวัดอุณหภูมิวันละ 2 ครั้ง พร้อมบันทึกประจำวันตามคำสั่งของรัฐบาล
- มีเจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์ประจำบ้านตลอด 24 ชม.
- พนักงานบริการโรงแรมตลอด 24 ชม.
- บริการรับที่สนามบินพร้อม Meet & Greet จากสนามบิน กทม. หรือ กทม.
- การเข้าถึง WiFi ที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้ผ่านสายเช่าไฟเบอร์ออปติก
- โรงแรมจะออกใบรับรองการผ่านด่าน AQ ให้หลังการกักกันเสร็จสิ้น เพื่อให้คุณสามารถอยู่ในประเทศไทยต่อไปได้อย่างมั่นใจ
- และอีกมากมาย!
มาตรฐานความปลอดภัยและสุขภาพทั้งหมดได้รับการประสานงานอย่างใกล้ชิดและตรวจสอบโดยโรงพยาบาลสนามบิน CH9 และกระทรวงสาธารณสุข
โรงแรมนูโวซิตี้ โรงพยาบาลสนามบิน CH 9 และรัฐบาลไทย ขออวยพรให้คุณเดินทางมาเยือนประเทศไทยอย่างมีความสุข และตั้งตารอที่จะต้อนรับผู้มาเยือนกลับในขณะที่ยังคงรักษาประเทศให้ปลอดภัยจากการแพร่ระบาดของโรค COVID-19
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- เจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์พร้อมให้บริการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงในโรงแรม
- RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
- บริการรถพยาบาลสำหรับการรักษาในโรงพยาบาลที่จำเป็น
- ตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้งต่อแขกพร้อมเก็บบันทึกประจำวัน
- บริการรับที่สนามบินจากสนามบินกรุงเทพหรือ DMK
คะแนน
4.7/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 76 บทวิจารณ์
5.0 Superior Classic Room
แง่บวก
- Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff
Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!
4.3 Superior Classic Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
- Beds are comfortable.
- Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
- Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
- Not negatives, but suggestions:
- Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
- Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.
Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean.
On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions.
The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible.
If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond.
Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room.
Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel
Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly and accommodating staff
- Easy transfer and check-in process
- Flexibility
- Lunch/Dinner choices
- Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
- Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
- Breakfast
- A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor
I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Kind people, good service, good communication.
- Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature
It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel
Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos
Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Cleanliness
- Space
- Natural light
- Bed comfort
- Water pressure
- Equipment
- No mosquitoes or ants
- Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")
All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Halal food
- Good receptionist
- Location is really good
I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
…..
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Kind staff
- Clean and spacious room
- Delicious Halal food
- Fast internet
- AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
- Can't think of anything negative.
Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again.
Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Specious
- Great services
It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Line chat
- All staff nice
- Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
- Soap for dishes
- Room space
- Dust on painting above the bed and light
- Shower need to be clean
- Windows shower not clean
- Noise water due to swimming pool
- Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
- Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
- TV is very old and not front of bed
- Food is not good
- Too much plastic for meals
- Fridge noisy
- Air dryer turn off after 1 minute
Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Service, place, food and room all good.
The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice room
- Great shower-water pressure
- Tv channel option & reception
I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice.
Located in a nice area to walk to shops.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Seamless airport transfer
- Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
- Excellent food services.
- Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
- Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
- Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
- The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.
The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
แง่บวก
- The whole Test & Go Package all went well
Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.
5.0 Superior Classic Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.
Will stay again