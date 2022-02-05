총 AQ 호텔 객실 72 침실
파트너 병원 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 145 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 뉴 시티 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 뉴 시티 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:
- The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
- The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel
Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32m²
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32m²
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
그랜드 디럭스 룸 32m²
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
Nouvo City Hotel은 CH9 공항 병원 및 태국 왕립 정부와 협력하여 대안 검역(이전 명칭은 ASQ) 패키지로 태국에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 우리의 4성급 할랄 인증 서비스는 태국에 입국하는 데 필요한 AQ 호텔이 필요한 모든 여행자를 기다리고 있습니다.
패키지에는 다음이 포함됩니다.
- 세계 각국의 채널이 편성된 LED TV, 레인 샤워기, 핸드 비데가 설치된 화장실, 세면도구, 주전자, 미니 냉장고 등의 다양한 편의 시설이 포함된 그랜드 디럭스룸의 야간 숙박
- 숙박 기간 내내 풀보드 식사(아침, 점심, 저녁). 모든 식사는 수상 경력에 빛나는 레스토랑에서 할랄 인증을 받았습니다.
- 숙박 기간 동안 1인당 최대 3회의 COVID-19 PCR 검사
- 정부 명령에 따라 매일 기록 유지와 함께 매일 두 번 온도 확인.
- 24시간 의료진 상주.
- 24시간 호텔 서비스 직원.
- BKK 또는 DMK 공항에서 만남과 인사를 포함한 공항 픽업 서비스.
- 광섬유 임대 회선을 통한 빠르고 안정적인 WiFi 액세스.
- 태국에서 안심하고 체류하실 수 있도록 검역 완료 후 호텔에서 AQ 통관 증명서를 발급해 드립니다.
- 그리고 훨씬 더!
모든 안전 및 건강 표준은 CH9 공항 병원과 공중 보건부가 긴밀하게 조정하고 모니터링합니다.
Nouvo City Hotel, CH 9 공항 병원, 태국 왕실 정부는 태국으로의 즐거운 여행을 기원하며 COVID-19 전염병으로부터 국가를 계속 안전하게 유지하면서 방문객을 환영하기를 기대합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 호텔에서 24 시간 의료진 대기
- RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
- 필요한 입원을위한 구급차 서비스
- 일일 기록 유지와 함께 게스트 당 하루에 두 번 온도 확인
- BKK 또는 DMK 공항에서 공항 픽업 서비스
뉴 시티 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 뉴 시티 호텔모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Superior Classic Room
긍정적
- Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff
Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!
4.3 Superior Classic Room
긍정적 네거티브
Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
- Beds are comfortable.
- Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
- Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
- Not negatives, but suggestions:
- Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
- Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.
Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean.
On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions.
The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible.
If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond.
Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room.
Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel
Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly and accommodating staff
- Easy transfer and check-in process
- Flexibility
- Lunch/Dinner choices
- Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
- Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
- Breakfast
- A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor
I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Kind people, good service, good communication.
- Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature
It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel
Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos
Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Cleanliness
- Space
- Natural light
- Bed comfort
- Water pressure
- Equipment
- No mosquitoes or ants
- Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")
All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Halal food
- Good receptionist
- Location is really good
I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
…..
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Kind staff
- Clean and spacious room
- Delicious Halal food
- Fast internet
- AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
- Can't think of anything negative.
Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again.
Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Specious
- Great services
It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Line chat
- All staff nice
- Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
- Soap for dishes
- Room space
- Dust on painting above the bed and light
- Shower need to be clean
- Windows shower not clean
- Noise water due to swimming pool
- Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
- Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
- TV is very old and not front of bed
- Food is not good
- Too much plastic for meals
- Fridge noisy
- Air dryer turn off after 1 minute
Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Service, place, food and room all good.
The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice room
- Great shower-water pressure
- Tv channel option & reception
I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice.
Located in a nice area to walk to shops.
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Seamless airport transfer
- Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
- Excellent food services.
- Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
- Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
- Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
- The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.
The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
긍정적
- The whole Test & Go Package all went well
Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.
5.0 Superior Classic Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.
Will stay again