Neues Stadthotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
4371 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 0
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 1
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 2
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 3
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 4
Nouvo City Hotel - Image 5
+5 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 72 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Neues Stadthotel , und Neues Stadthotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refunds may be requested under the following conditions:

  • The guest is denied a Thailand Pass by the Thai government
  • The guest becomes is infected by COVID-19 before their travel

Evidence in the form of official documentation (ex. embassy email, laboratory test results, etc.) is required for refunds to be considered. Cancellations for the aforementioned reasons must be made at least 3 days before travel.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Classic Room 32
฿13,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Canal Room 32
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe Zimmer 32
฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das Nouvo City Hotel begrüßt Sie in Thailand mit unserem Paket Alternative Quarantäne (ehemals ASQ) in Zusammenarbeit mit dem CH9 Airport Hospital und der Royal Thai Government. Unsere halal-zertifizierten 4-Sterne-Services erwarten alle Reisenden nach Thailand, die ein erforderliches AQ-Hotel für die Einreise in das Land benötigen.

Pakete beinhalten:

  • Nächtliche Übernachtungen im Grand Deluxe Zimmer inklusive verschiedener Annehmlichkeiten wie LED-TV mit internationalen Kanälen, Regenduschen, WC mit Bidet, Toilettenartikel, Wasserkocher, Minikühlschrank und mehr.
  • Vollpension (Frühstück, Mittagessen, Abendessen) während des gesamten Aufenthalts. Alle Mahlzeiten sind Halal-zertifiziert von unserem preisgekrönten Restaurant.
  • Bis zu 3 COVID-19-PCR-Tests pro Gast während des gesamten Aufenthalts.
  • Zweimal täglich Temperaturkontrollen mit täglicher Aufzeichnung gemäß Regierungsauftrag.
  • Medizinisches Personal rund um die Uhr im Haus.
  • 24-Stunden-Hotelservicepersonal.
  • Abholservice vom Flughafen einschließlich Meet & Greet vom Flughafen BKK oder DMK.
  • Schneller, zuverlässiger WLAN-Zugang über Glasfaser-Standleitungen.
  • Ein AQ-Freigabezertifikat wird vom Hotel nach Abschluss der Quarantäne ausgestellt, damit Sie Ihren Aufenthalt in Thailand sicher fortsetzen können.
  • und vieles mehr!

Alle Sicherheits- und Gesundheitsstandards werden vom CH9 Airport Hospital und dem Gesundheitsministerium eng koordiniert und überwacht.

Nouvo City Hotel, CH 9 Airport Hospital und die Königlich Thailändische Regierung wünschen Ihnen eine angenehme Reise nach Thailand und freuen sich darauf, Besucher wieder willkommen zu heißen und das Land weiterhin vor der COVID-19-Epidemie zu schützen.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 24-Stunden-Bereitschaftsdienst des medizinischen Personals im Hotel
  • RT-PCR testing as per package requirement
  • Krankenwagenservice für alle erforderlichen Krankenhausaufenthalte
  • Temperaturprüfungen zweimal täglich pro Gast mit täglicher Aufzeichnung
  • Abholservice vom Flughafen Vom Flughafen BKK oder DMK
Ergebnis
4.7/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 76 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
58
Sehr gut
17
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Neues Stadthotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇳🇱Richard Willem Carolus Franke

Bewertet am 05/02/2022
Angekommen um 31/01/2022
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positiv     
  • Comforteble quarintine and warm and friendly staff

Rooms are comforteble, staff makes you feel realy welcome. The staff is friendly and warm. Service, accomodation and food is realy good!

🇲🇾Aswadi Bin Anuar

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 26/01/2022
4.3 Superior Classic Room
Positiv     
  • Everything good 👍
Negative
  • Nothing to say

Value for money 👍👍...Nothing to complaint. No doubt about food especially muslim😉👍. Hospitality was good.

🇬🇧Charlotte Ramsey

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 28/01/2022
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Room is very spacious, including the bathroom.
  • Beds are comfortable.
  • Food has been excellent with a great variety and flexibility to suit allergies and tolerances.
  • Service staff have been incredibly helpful and easy to contact 24 hours a day.
Negative
  • Not negatives, but suggestions:
  • Could do with a dining table rather than a coffee table for somewhere to sit to eat or work. The desk in the room is not big enough for two people to do this.
  • Have an alternative place to have outdoor time if the designated space is unavailable.

Hotel staff at the airport were very friendly and helpful, guiding us to where we needed to go. Hotel van was very clean. On arrival, staff were still super helpful, from taking our stuff to our room to answering any questions. The food has been excellent and beyond our expectations with a great range. You can select the times you want the food to be delivered to your room making it flexible. If we ever had any questions or queries, staff were quick to respond. Inside the room, you had a good amount of clean towels, washing up liquid and your own plates and cutlery for you to keep in the room. Our quarantine experience has been better than what we expected and we would definitely recommend the hotel to anyone who may need to quarantine on arrival to Thailand.

🇨🇲Asongwed Fon

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Hotel is very clean,welcoming and friendly staff 🥰🥰 I recommend everyone to this hotel

Hotel is very clean,welcoming and the staffs are so friendly staff and the provide good quality meals.

🇦🇺Mark Stephens

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 18/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Friendly and accommodating staff
  • Easy transfer and check-in process
  • Flexibility
  • Lunch/Dinner choices
  • Rooftop terrace for 45 minutes a day
Negative
  • Slow to collect rubbish outside the room
  • Breakfast
  • A few mosquitos - which was surprising on the 6th floor

I was unlucky enough to time my trip back home to Thailand during the one month or so when Test & Go had stopped...but lucky enough to choose a hotel that did a good job of making the week go quickly. Sizable and comfortable room with a good bed and a variety of healthy and tasty food choices was half the battle. The whole process was efficient and well-managed. Well done Nouvo City Hotel and a special mention for Kh, Arnat who looked after me.

🇳🇱Christina Jeanne Overeem

Bewertet am 22/01/2022
Angekommen um 15/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Kind people, good service, good communication.
Negative
  • Food was sometimes not at a hot temperature

It is a good hotel to stay with kind people and very good service while being in quarantine. Very helpful and good in English.

🇨🇱Harry

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2122
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Reserva incluida pcr con toma al hotel

Buena recepcion tuvieron mucha disposición a cambiar la fecha de entrada ya que retrasados el vuelo por contratiempos en los aeropuertos Ellos muy buena disposición en cambiar fechas sin cobros extras

🇲🇾Azhan syafiq bin sarpan

Bewertet am 19/01/2022
Angekommen um 12/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Everything
Negative
  • None

2nd time staying here. Rooms are spacious and clean. Foods are delicious. This time wifi are much faster. Definitely my place to stay in thailand. Staff are friendly as well

🇨🇭Luc Deschenaux

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 10/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Cleanliness
  • Space
  • Natural light
  • Bed comfort
  • Water pressure
  • Equipment
  • No mosquitoes or ants
Negative
  • Window closed (balanced by "no mosquitoes")

All in all it was a pleasant experience and the staff was helpful and friendly. I recommend this hotel.

🇮🇩Ringga rahmi prima

Bewertet am 12/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
4.4 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Halal food
  • Good receptionist
  • Location is really good
Negative
  • None

I think the choice of Nouvo City Hotel is right for Muslims in choosing AQ, because it provides halal-certified food. the location is also in the middle of the city and has a beautiful view of the city.

🇮🇩Irma Prasetyowati Widjayadi

Bewertet am 11/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Excellent
Negative

In this quarantine period we are only in the room, sometime in rooftop, eating, we need a scale in the room to control our weight ;), thank you

🇲🇾Adhwa Amsyar Syazwan

Bewertet am 11/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • good
Negative
  • no

niceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee gooddddddddddddddddddddddddddd happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy …..

🇱🇧Omar Hamzeh

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 31/12/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Kind staff
  • Clean and spacious room
  • Delicious Halal food
  • Fast internet
  • AQ measures applied smoothly and properly
Negative
  • Can't think of anything negative.

Loved my stay. Loved the hotel. Will definitely choose again. Thank you for taking care of me these 7 days.

🇮🇷Kazem

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Specious
  • Great services
Negative
  • Null

It was a nice stay despite quarantine limitations. Good food and great services by hotel staff. Quick response to our request even better than 5 star hotels

🇫🇷Dara

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 25/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Line chat
  • All staff nice
  • Real fork knife spoon (no plastic)
  • Soap for dishes
  • Room space
Negative
  • Dust on painting above the bed and light
  • Shower need to be clean
  • Windows shower not clean
  • Noise water due to swimming pool
  • Window not fully close (mosquito can enter)
  • Electricity problem: when turn on the fan, the TV and all stuff shutt down
  • TV is very old and not front of bed
  • Food is not good
  • Too much plastic for meals
  • Fridge noisy
  • Air dryer turn off after 1 minute

Should advise people what is the consequence if one parter is positive in same room. And ask then to sleep in separate room for the first day

🇰🇭Mr, Yen Thang

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Service, place, food and room all good.
Negative
  • don't have hairbrush

The hotel should plus+ hairbrush also. And another things I like service of this hotel too much it made me satisfy for this quarantine. Absolutely this hotel is good choice for me if I have opportunity I will visit here again. Thank you.

🇺🇸Jamie Beth Skinner

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 18/12/2021
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Nice room
  • Great shower-water pressure
Negative
  • Tv channel option & reception

I recommend this hotel as the room was a decent size and clean. The staff was very helpful & nice. Located in a nice area to walk to shops.

🇦🇺Kristen Tomajka

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
4.9 Grand Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Seamless airport transfer
  • Strict and seamless covid procedures - tested almost immediately after we were checked into the room.
  • Excellent food services.
  • Speedy RT-PCR return time with certificate
  • Hotel additionally provided Rapid Antigen test for day 6
  • Immaculate hotel room, big enough for the one night stay
Negative
  • The room did not have a balcony - if we were quarantined for longer than one night we would choose a room or hotel with a balcony.

The test and go services were seamless from airport pickup, transfer, check-in, immediate PCR-testing, dinner, sleep, then breakfast with a COVID result just after, allowing us to head out in Bangkok for the day before transferring to Samui. We would definitely stay here again if we utilized test and go.

🇬🇧Martin Brown

Bewertet am 18/12/2021
Angekommen um 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Canal Room
Positiv     
  • The whole Test & Go Package all went well

Recommend this Hotel, Taxi from Airport Waiting, Arrived had Pcr test straight away, in the room in about 5 Minutes, nice room, a call a few Hours later to say test all okay, Good Buffet Breakfast the next Morning, a Swim, then checked out no Problems, would stay again.

🇺🇸Jack McCormack

Bewertet am 08/12/2021
Angekommen um 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Classic Room
Positiv     
  • Near Chao Pra Ya water taxi
Negative
  • Far from the BTS / MRT

Nouveau City Hotel is a great spot on the edge of the Chao Pra Ya river. Beautiful pool, wonderful rooms, very nice shower with western style toilets. Very friendly staff. Test and go is great deal, just wish they had test and leave also…since getting an exit pcr test for travel is no small feat.

Will stay again

Adresse / Karte

2 Samsen 2, Samsen Road, Banglumphu, 10200 Bangkok, Thailand

