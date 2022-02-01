AQ酒店客房总数 70 卧室
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok 与 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) 合作推出了全新的整体护理套餐，售价为 34,500 泰铢。这些新套餐是为满足客人的需求和顾虑而设计的，由 Bangpakok 9 国际医院提供专门的医疗服务。
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok 已获得泰国旅游局颁发的惊人泰国安全与健康管理局 (SHA) 认证，以表彰我们对保持最高水平的消毒和卫生的承诺。酒店采取了许多预防措施，为所有人创造一个安全的环境。
与我们同在，安心。
便利设施/功能
- 每次住宿通过实时RT-PCR（两次或3次）进行COVID-19测试（测试次数取决于隔离停留的时间）
- 派驻酒店的经过认证的护士和医院工作人员
- 退房时完成12天检疫的证明
- 从08:00到20:00的远程医疗咨询服务，以解决对COVID-19的担忧
- 有关额外的诊断，需要收费，由Bangpakok 9国际医院进行咨询
- 护士的健康监测
- 酒店和医院之间的24小时免费救护车接送服务
- 干净，卫生的房间配备空调，咖啡和茶冲泡设备，国际直拨电话，熨斗和熨板，微波炉，带冰箱的迷你吧，带厨房用具和餐具的餐具室，保险箱和宽敞的办公桌
- 每天从精选菜单中选择三餐
- 第一次COVID-19 RT-PCR测试后的房间清洁服务
- 免费Wi-Fi上网
- 带卫星频道的43英寸LED电视以及各种本地和国际节目
- 房间里的饮用水，咖啡和茶
- 从素万那普或廊曼机场到酒店的交通
- 所有洗衣服务可享受20％的折扣
- 清真食品额外收费 4,500 泰铢/人
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
有点过时的酒店，需要好好翻新一下。厕所的维护将被审查。工作人员非常友好和乐于助人。
- WIFI 很差。
- 食物菜单和选项很糟糕
- 房间内提供的物品如软饮料等不是免费的
一点都不感动。
从我的角度来看，我宁愿多付一点钱并留在适当的 ASQ
一切都很好
但没有伊朗或阿拉伯美食菜单
总的来说，我向任何人推荐，因为东西和服务都很棒
- 宽敞的房间
- 无线网络很棒
- 丰盛而美味的饭菜
- 非常好的护士
- 无法打开房间的窗户进行通风和更新空气。与泰国卫生部的指示相反
- 永久的素坤逸噪音
四十年代的好酒店！是一次出发前要做好心理准备的入住！注意恢复正常生活。由于在这 2 周内缺乏活动和氧气，我有些担心......在“自由”的第一天如此安静
食物应该改进。就像米饭上面加了咖喱车，平均每晚2000多，但根本不在封面上，最糟糕
- 大房间，价格合理
- 很棒的区域，允许从外面订购食物周围有很多选择
酒店完全没问题，但医院（Bangpakok9）不好。我和我丈夫从一开始就不得不分开，因为他在测试中呈阳性（即使我们之前都已经完全接种了辉瑞疫苗）我们要求进行第二次测试只是为了确保因为我们听说有很多错误测试正在发生，特别是只有 1第二剂后一周，他们不允许这样做，并说即使我们坚持我们愿意为此付费也浪费了。但他们说即使结果是否定的，他仍然必须离开。所以我丈夫不得不去医院在covid病房呆了14天，没有任何症状，我不得不在隔离酒店多呆了2天。幸运的是这家酒店很好，他们没有为此收取额外费用。我多次试图打电话给主管医生，但只找到了护士，他们也无能为力。我给 Covid 热线 1422 打了电话，他们惊讶地发现我们在接种疫苗后接受了测试，这是非常有可能进行故障测试的。但他们无能为力，因为这是政府政策。所以我想分享我的想法，让我希望每个人都能同时更舒适和安全。
1 在进行 Covid 测试之前，检查他们完全接种疫苗的时间。然后准确地组织测试。
2 当密切接触者在隔离酒店逗留已经14天，但检测结果全部呈阴性而必须逗留更长时间时，应让他们选择在家或酒店隔离（特别是完全接种）。有人没有多少钱支付酒店。
- 工作人员非常细心。
- 他们在满足您的需求方面也非常快。
- 他们对安全程序也非常负责任。
- 大而舒适的房间。
- 食物对我来说是一个问题，作为一个欧洲人，我不习惯泰国菜，我本来想为不同的菜单选项付费，也许是西式选项，你可以问一些不同的东西，但没有太多选择。
- 对我来说最大的问题是互联网质量差。
互联网质量对我来说是一个大问题，但尽管如此，我认为这家酒店真的很好，工作人员很棒，他们非常小心，房间又大又舒适。
一家不错的酒店，我在那里住了 17 天，隔离了 16 天，但我又多住了一天，服务很好，食物很好，冠状病毒测试 3 次，每天检查体温 2 次。我们每天吃三顿饭，总是准时来，其他服务也很好！今年有时我会再次回到FuramaXclusive sukhumvit。祝大家好运，保持安全😀❤🌹🙏🙏
- 宽敞明亮的房间，彬彬有礼的员工，良好的Wifi和美味的食物。
- 我想在食物选择上有更多的选择。我无法在阳台上走出去，或者至少不能打开窗户。
我会极力推荐这家ASQ酒店，因为总体而言我很满意。我在房间里感觉很舒服，它们为我提供了我所需要的一切。 wifi很好，这对我来说很重要。