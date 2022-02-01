Big room with reasonable price

Great area , allow to order food from outside so many choices around

Have balcony but the door locked at all times

The hotel is totally fine but the hospital (Bangpakok9) is not ok. I and my husband had to separate since started because he got positive on the test (even we both had fully vaccinated with pfizer before) we asked for second test just to make sure because we heard there are lots of faut test happening and specially only 1 week after 2nd dose , they not allowed that and said it wasted even we insisted we liked to pay for that. But they said even the result was negative he still had to go. So my husband had to go to the hospital stayed in covid ward for 14 days without any symptoms and I had to stay in quarantine hotel 2 days longer. Luckily the hotel was nice , they didn't charge extra for that. I tried to call doctor in charge many times but only found nurse and they couldn't help any. I called Covid hotline 1422 they surprised that we got tested after vaccines which is very high chance to get fault test. But they could not help anything because it's government policy. So I would like to share my idea to make it more comfortable and safe at the same time for everyone I hope. 1 check how long they are fully vaccinated before doing the Covid test. Then organize the test accurately. 2 when the close contacts stay in quarantine hotel already 14 days but they have to stay longer with all negative tests, should give them a choice (specially fully vaccinated) to quarantine at home or hotel. Somebody don't have money much to pay the hotel.