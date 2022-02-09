AQ酒店客房总数 54 卧室 伙伴医院 Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与阿斯皮拉·斯凯·素坤逸1以优先方式，以及阿斯皮拉·斯凯·素坤逸1从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1 are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Skyy Hotel酒店位于曼谷娱乐和购物区的中心，距离Ploenchit BTS Skytrain轻轨站只有5分钟的步行路程。整个酒店提供免费WiFi。 设备齐全的客房设有私人阳台和落地玻璃窗。这间客房设有一台大平面电视，笔记本电脑大小的保险箱，冰箱和沏茶/咖啡设备。无障碍浴室提供免费洗浴用品，浴袍，拖鞋和冷/热水淋浴。可应要求提供DVD播放器和iPod基座。 该酒店提供全天候24小时前台服务，礼宾服务，豪华轿车服务和洗衣或干洗服务。还提供会议室和商务服务。 Cielo餐厅供应清真，泰国和欧洲美食，而酒吧则提供各种饮料，葡萄酒和烈酒。客人还可以通过客房服务点餐。 Skyy Hotel酒店距离Bumrungrad Hospital医院仅有2分钟的步行路程。距离素万那普国际机场40分钟车程。

便利设施/功能 第一天咨询医生以确认您的资格

在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测

通过实时RT-PCR进行COVID-19测试（2次）

通过视频通话免费进行初步评估

24小时，注册护士待命

24小时，医生咨询

客房清洁服务

从廊曼或素万那普机场到酒店的机场接机服务

免费三餐，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐

24小时，客服人员待命

无限的WI-FI互联网

免费小吃和迷你吧（仅在抵达当天）

显示所有 AQ 酒店 搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 阿斯皮拉·斯凯·素坤逸1的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 阿斯皮拉·斯凯·素坤逸1 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店 8.4 用

4998 评论 从 ฿-1 素坤逸乐活公寓 7.9 用

2655 评论 从 ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 用

2 评论 从 ฿-1 银棕榈 7.9 用

461 评论 从 ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 用

100 评论 从 ฿-1 曼谷素万那普暹罗柑桔酒店 8 用

88 评论 从 ฿-1