총 AQ 호텔 객실 70 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 푸라 마 익스 클루 시브 수 쿰빗 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 푸라 마 익스 클루 시브 수 쿰빗 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok은 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ)과 제휴하여 THB 34,500에서 사용할 수있는 새로운 전체적 치료 패키지를 출시했습니다. 이 새로운 패키지는 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital에서 제공하는 전담 의료 서비스를 통해 고객의 요구와 우려를 충족하도록 큐레이팅되었습니다.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok은 최고 수준의 위생 및 위생 유지에 대한 우리의 노력을 인정 받아 태국 관광청으로부터 Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) 인증을 받았습니다. 호텔은 모두에게 안전한 환경을 만들기 위해 많은 예방 조치를 취했습니다.
마음의 평화로 우리와 함께하십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- 실시간 RT-PCR에 의한 COVID-19 검사 (2 회 또는 3 회) (검역 체류 기간에 따라 검사 횟수가 다름)
- 호텔에 상주하는 공인 간호사 및 병원 직원
- 체크 아웃시 12 일 검역 완료 증명서
- COVID-19에 대한 우려를 해결하기 위해 08 : 00 ~ 20 : 00에 원격 진료 컨설팅 서비스
- 방파 곡 9 국제 병원의 추가 진단 상담시 요금이 부과됩니다.
- 간호사의 건강 모니터링
- 호텔과 병원 간 무료 24 시간 구급차 서비스 이동
- 깨끗하고 위생적인 객실에는 에어컨, 커피 / 차 메이커, IDD 전화, 다리미 및 다리미판, 전자 레인지, 냉장고가 딸린 미니 바, 주방 용품과 수저가있는 식료품 저장실, 금고, 넓은 업무용 책상이 갖추어져 있습니다.
- 선택한 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
- COVID-19 1 차 RT-PCR 테스트 후 객실 청소 서비스
- 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속
- 위성 채널과 다양한 지역 및 국제 프로그램이있는 43 인치 LED TV
- 객실 내 식수 및 커피 및 차
- 수완 나품 또는 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 교통편
- 모든 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인
- 할랄 음식 추가 요금 4,500 THB / 인
푸라 마 익스 클루 시브 수 쿰빗
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 푸라 마 익스 클루 시브 수 쿰빗모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Premier Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
긍정적 네거티브
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
긍정적 네거티브
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
긍정적
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
긍정적
네거티브
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
긍정적 네거티브
좋은 새로 고침이 필요한 약간 오래된 호텔. 화장실의 유지 보수를 검토해야 합니다. 직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이 됩니다.
2.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- WIFI는 매우 열악했습니다.
- 음식 메뉴와 옵션은 끔찍했습니다.
- 청량 음료 등 객실에 제공된 품목은 무료가 아닙니다.
전혀 감동하지 않습니다.
내 관점에서 나는 차라리 조금 더 지불하고 적절한 ASQ에 머무를 것입니다.
4.3 Deluxe Room
모든것이 좋아
하지만 이란이나 아라비아 음식 메뉴는 없다
전반적으로 물건과 서비스가 훌륭하기 때문에 누구에게나 추천합니다.
5.0 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 넓은 방
- 와이파이 우수
- 푸짐하고 좋은 식사
- 아주 좋은 간호사들
- 환기 및 공기 재생을 위해 방의 창을 열 수 없습니다. 태국 보건부의 지침에 반함
- 영구적인 수쿰윗 소음
40대에게 좋은 호텔! 출발 전 심리적으로 준비해야 하는 스테이입니다! 정상 생활로의 복귀에주의하십시오. 2주동안 활동부족과 산소부족으로 좀 걱정이 많았는데.... '자유' 1일차에는 너무 조용해서
1.8 Deluxe Room
음식을 개선해야 합니다. 카레 카트를 얹은 밥처럼 1박에 평균 2,000개가 넘지만 표지에는 전혀 안 뜨는 최악의
2.8 Premier Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 합리적인 가격의 큰 방
- 훌륭한 지역, 외부에서 음식을 주문할 수 있습니다.
호텔은 완전히 괜찮지 만 병원 (Bangpakok9)은 괜찮지 않습니다. 나와 남편은 검사에서 양성이 났기 때문에 (우리 둘 다 전에 화이자로 완전히 예방 접종을 받았기 때문에) 처음부터 헤어져야했습니다. 우리는 두 번째 검사를 요청했습니다. 두 번째 복용 후 주, 그들은 그것을 허용하지 않았고 우리가 그것을 지불하고 싶다고 주장하더라도 낭비라고 말했습니다. 그러나 그들은 결과조차도 그가 여전히 가야한다고 말했다. 그래서 남편은 병동에서 14 일 동안 아무런 증상없이 병원에 가야했고, 저는 이틀 더 검역 호텔에 머물러야했습니다. 운 좋게도 호텔은 좋았고 추가 비용을 청구하지 않았습니다. 담당 의사에게 전화를 여러 번 시도했지만 간호사 만 찾았고 도움을주지 못했습니다. 저는 Covid 핫라인 1422에 전화를 걸어 결함 테스트를받을 가능성이 매우 높은 백신 후 테스트를 받았다는 사실에 놀랐습니다. 그러나 그들은 정부 정책이기 때문에 아무것도 도울 수 없었습니다. 그래서 저는 제가 바라는 모든 사람들을 위해 동시에 더 편안하고 안전하게 만들기위한 제 아이디어를 공유하고 싶습니다.
1 Covid 테스트를 수행하기 전에 완전히 예방 접종을받은 기간을 확인하십시오. 그런 다음 테스트를 정확하게 구성하십시오.
2 가까운 접촉자가 이미 14 일 동안 격리 호텔에 머물러 있지만 모든 음성 검사에서 더 오래 머물러야하는 경우, 집이나 호텔에서 격리 할 수있는 선택 (특히 완전 백신 접종)을 제공해야합니다. 누군가 호텔에 지불 할 돈이 많지 않습니다.
4.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원들은 엄청나게 세심했습니다.
- 그들은 또한 당신의 필요에 매우 빠르게 응답했습니다.
- 그들은 또한 안전 절차에 대한 놀라운 책임이있었습니다.
- 크고 편안한 방.
- 음식은 나에게 문제였습니다. 유럽인으로서 저는 태국 음식에 익숙하지 않았기 때문에 다른 메뉴 옵션, 아마도 서양식 옵션에 대해 지불하고 싶었을 것입니다. 다른 것을 요청할 수는 있지만 옵션이 많지 않았습니다.
- 저에게 가장 큰 문제는 인터넷 품질이 좋지 않았다는 것입니다.
인터넷 품질은 나에게 큰 문제 였지만, 그럼에도 불구하고 호텔은 정말 좋았고 직원들은 훌륭했고 엄청나게 조심 스러웠고 방은 크고 편안했습니다.
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
좋은 호텔은 17 일 동안 16 일 격리되어 있었지만 하루 더 머물면서 좋은 서비스, 좋은 음식, covid 테스트 3 번, 온도를 매일 2 번 확인했습니다. 우리는 하루에 세 번 음식을 얻었고 항상 시간과 다른 좋은 서비스도 왔습니다! 나는 올해도 가끔 FuramaXclusive sukhumvit에 머물러 돌아올 것입니다. 모두에게 행운을 빕니다 😀❤🌹🙏🙏
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 넓고 밝은 방, 정중 한 직원, 좋은 Wi-Fi 및 좋은 음식.
- 다양한 음식 옵션을 원합니다. 나는 발코니로 나가거나 적어도 창문을 열 수 없었다.
전반적으로 만족 스럽기 때문에이 ASQ 호텔을 적극 추천합니다. 나는 방에서 편안함을 느끼고 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 와이파 이는 나에게 매우 중요한 매우 좋습니다.