Partnerkrankenhaus Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok, hat in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) neue ganzheitliche Pflegepakete ab 34.500 THB veröffentlicht. Diese neuen Pakete wurden zusammengestellt, um den Bedürfnissen und Anliegen der Gäste gerecht zu werden, mit speziellen medizinischen Dienstleistungen des Bangpakok 9 International Hospital.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok, wurde von der thailändischen Tourismusbehörde mit der Zertifizierung Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) in Anerkennung unseres Engagements für die Aufrechterhaltung der höchsten Hygiene- und Hygienestandards ausgezeichnet. Das Hotel hat viele Vorsichtsmaßnahmen getroffen, um eine sichere Umgebung für alle zu schaffen.
Bleiben Sie beruhigt bei uns.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- COVID-19-Test mittels Echtzeit-RT-PCR (2 oder 3 Mal) pro Aufenthalt (die Anzahl der Tests hängt von der Dauer des Quarantäneaufenthalts ab)
- Zertifizierte Krankenschwester und Krankenhauspersonal im Hotel stationiert
- Das Zertifikat für den Abschluss der 12-tägigen Quarantäne beim Check-out
- Telemedizinische Beratung von 08:00 bis 20:00 Uhr, um Bedenken hinsichtlich COVID-19 auszuräumen
- Für die Konsultation des Bangpakok 9 International Hospital zu zusätzlichen Diagnosen fallen Gebühren an
- Gesundheitsüberwachung durch die Krankenschwester
- Kostenloser 24-Stunden-Transfer zum Krankenwagen zwischen dem Hotel und dem Krankenhaus
- Die sauberen und sanitären Zimmer sind mit Klimaanlage, Kaffee- und Teezubehör, IDD-Telefonen, Bügeleisen und -brett, Mikrowelle, Minibar mit Kühlschrank, Speisekammer mit Küchenutensilien und Besteck, Safe und geräumigem Schreibtisch ausgestattet
- 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag aus ausgewählten Menüs
- Raumreinigungsservice nach dem 1. COVID-19 RT-PCR-Test
- Kostenloser WLAN-Internetzugang
- 43-Zoll-LED-Fernseher mit Satellitenkanälen und einer Vielzahl lokaler und internationaler Programme
- Trinkwasser und Kaffee und Tee auf dem Zimmer
- Transport vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi oder Don Muang zum Hotel
- 20% Rabatt auf alle Wäscheservices
- Halal Food Aufpreis 4.500 THB/Person
4.8 Premier Room
Positiv Negative
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
Positiv Negative
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
Positiv
Negative
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
Positiv Negative
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
Positiv
Negative
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
Positiv
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
Positiv
Negative
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
Positiv
Negative
- Gute Verfügbarkeit und Freundlichkeit des Personals
Ein etwas veraltetes Hotel, das eine gute Auffrischung braucht. Die Wartung der Toiletten ist zu überprüfen. Das Personal ist sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit.
2.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Nichts positives erwähnenswertes
- WIFI war sehr schlecht.
- Speisekarte und Optionen waren schrecklich?
- Im Zimmer bereitgestellte Gegenstände wie alkoholfreie Getränke usw. waren nicht kostenlos?
Überhaupt nicht beeindruckt.
Aus meiner Sicht würde ich lieber etwas mehr bezahlen und bei einem ordentlichen ASQ bleiben
4.3 Deluxe Room
Alles ist ganz toll
Aber es gibt keine iranische oder arabische Speisekarte
Insgesamt empfehle ich jedem, weil das Personal und der Service großartig sind?
5.0 Premier Room
Positiv
Negative
- Geräumiges Zimmer
- WLAN ausgezeichnet
- Herzhaftes und gutes Essen
- Sehr nette Schwestern
- Unmöglich, das Fenster des Raumes zu öffnen, um die Luft zu lüften und zu erneuern. Entgegen den Anweisungen des thailändischen Gesundheitsministeriums
- Permanentes Sukhumvit-Geräusch
Gutes Hotel für die Vierziger! Es ist ein Aufenthalt, den Sie vor der Abreise psychologisch vorbereiten müssen! Achten Sie auf die Rückkehr zum normalen Leben. Ich hatte einige Sorgen wegen des Mangels an Aktivität und Sauerstoff während dieser 2 Wochen .... so ruhig in den ersten Tagen der "Freiheit"
1.8 Deluxe Room
Das Essen sollte verbessert werden. Wie Reis mit Currywagen, durchschnittlich über 2.000 pro Nacht, aber überhaupt nicht auf dem Cover, das Schlimmste
2.8 Premier Room
Positiv
Negative
- Großes Zimmer mit angemessenem Preis
- Tolle Gegend, erlauben Sie Essen von außen zu bestellen, so viele Möglichkeiten?
- Habe Balkon, aber die Tür ist immer verschlossen
Das Hotel ist völlig in Ordnung, aber das Krankenhaus (Bangpakok9) ist nicht in Ordnung. Ich und mein Mann mussten mich von Anfang an trennen, weil er positiv im Test war (auch wenn wir beide vorher vollständig mit Pfizer geimpft waren). Woche nach der zweiten Dosis erlaubten sie das nicht und sagten, es sei verschwendet, obwohl wir darauf bestanden, dass wir dafür gerne bezahlen würden. Aber sie sagten, selbst das Ergebnis sei negativ, er müsse noch gehen. Also musste mein Mann ins Krankenhaus, blieb 14 Tage ohne Symptome auf der Covid-Station und ich musste 2 Tage länger im Quarantäne-Hotel bleiben. Zum Glück war das Hotel schön, dafür wurde nichts extra berechnet. Ich habe oft versucht, den zuständigen Arzt anzurufen, aber ich fand nur eine Krankenschwester und sie konnten keinem helfen. Ich rief die Covid-Hotline 1422 an. Sie waren überrascht, dass wir nach Impfstoffen getestet wurden, was eine sehr hohe Chance auf einen Fehlertest darstellt. Aber sie konnten nichts helfen, weil es Regierungspolitik ist. Daher möchte ich meine Idee teilen, es für alle, die ich hoffe, gleichzeitig komfortabler und sicherer zu machen.
1 Überprüfen Sie, wie lange sie vollständig geimpft sind, bevor Sie den Covid-Test durchführen. Dann organisieren Sie den Test genau.
2 Wenn die engen Kontaktpersonen bereits 14 Tage im Quarantänehotel bleiben, aber bei allen negativen Tests länger bleiben müssen, sollte ihnen die Wahl (insbesondere vollständig geimpft) zur Quarantäne zu Hause oder im Hotel gegeben werden. Jemand hat nicht viel Geld, um das Hotel zu bezahlen.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Das Personal war unglaublich aufmerksam.
- Sie waren auch unglaublich schnell bei der Erfüllung Ihrer Bedürfnisse.
- Sie waren auch unglaublich verantwortlich für die Sicherheitsverfahren.
- Großes und komfortables Zimmer.
- Essen war ein Problem für mich, als Europäer bin ich nicht an thailändisches Essen gewöhnt, ich hätte für verschiedene Menüoptionen bezahlen wollen, vielleicht eine westliche Option, man könnte etwas anderes fragen, aber es gab nicht viele Optionen.
- Das größte Problem für mich war die schlechte Internetqualität.
Die Internetqualität war für mich ein großes Problem, aber trotzdem denke ich, dass das Hotel wirklich gut war, das Personal war großartig und sie waren unglaublich vorsichtig, das Zimmer war groß und komfortabel.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv Negative
Ein gutes Hotel Ich war 17 Tage dort, 16 Tage unter Quarantäne, aber ich bleibe noch einen Tag länger, guter Service, gutes Essen, 3 Mal Covid-Test, 2 Mal täglich die Temperatur überprüft. Wir bekommen dreimal am Tag Essen und sind immer pünktlich gekommen und der andere gute Service auch! Ich werde dieses Jahr manchmal wieder in FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit übernachten. Allen viel Glück und bleibt gesund
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Geräumiges und helles Zimmer, höfliches Personal, gutes Wifi und gutes Essen.
- Ich hätte gerne mehr Abwechslung bei den Speisen. Ich konnte nicht auf den Balkon gehen oder zumindest das Fenster öffnen.
Ich kann dieses ASQ Hotel sehr empfehlen, da ich insgesamt zufrieden bin. Ich fühle mich wohl im Zimmer, sie bieten mir alles, was ich brauche. Das WiFi ist sehr gut, was für mich sehr wichtig ist.
