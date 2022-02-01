Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 70 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok heeft nieuwe holistische zorgpakketten uitgebracht die beschikbaar zijn vanaf THB 34.500 in samenwerking met Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ). Deze nieuwe pakketten zijn samengesteld om aan de behoeften en zorgen van gasten te voldoen, met toegewijde medische diensten die worden geleverd door het Bangpakok 9 International Hospital.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok heeft de Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA)-certificering gekregen van de Tourism Authority of Thailand als erkenning voor onze toewijding aan het handhaven van de hoogste niveaus van ontsmetting en hygiëne. Het hotel heeft veel voorzorgsmaatregelen genomen om een veilige omgeving voor iedereen te creëren.
Blijf met een gerust hart bij ons.
Voorzieningen / functies
- COVID-19-testen door Real-Time RT-PCR (2 of 3 keer) per verblijf (het aantal testen is afhankelijk van de periode van quarantaineverblijf)
- Gecertificeerde verpleegster en ziekenhuispersoneel gestationeerd in het hotel
- Het certificaat voor het voltooien van de quarantaine van 12 dagen bij het uitchecken
- Adviesdiensten voor telegeneeskunde van 08:00 tot 20:00 uur om zorgen over COVID-19 weg te nemen
- Voor consultatie door Bangpakok 9 International Hospital bij aanvullende diagnose worden kosten in rekening gebracht
- Gezondheidsmonitoring door de verpleegkundige
- Gratis 24-uurs ambulanceservice tussen het hotel en het ziekenhuis
- Schone en schoongemaakte kamers zijn compleet met airconditioning, koffie- en theefaciliteiten, IDD-telefoons, strijkijzer en strijkplank, magnetron, minibar met koelkast, pantry met keukengerei en bestek, kluis en ruim bureau
- 3 maaltijden per dag van geselecteerde menu's
- Schoonmaakservice na 1e COVID-19 RT-PCR-test
- Gratis Wi-Fi internettoegang
- 43-inch led-televisie met satellietzenders en een breed scala aan zowel lokale als internationale programma's
- Drinkwater & koffie en thee op de kamer
- Vervoer van Suvarnabhumi of Don Muang Airport naar het hotel
- 20% korting op alle wasservices
- Halal Eten toeslag 4.500 THB/pax
Score
3.5/5
Gemiddelde
Gebaseerd op 21 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.8 Premier Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
Pluspunten
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Goede beschikbaarheid en vriendelijkheid van het personeel
Een beetje gedateerd hotel dat een goede opfrisbeurt nodig heeft. Het onderhoud van de toiletten moet worden herzien. Het personeel is erg vriendelijk en behulpzaam.
2.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Niets positiefs dat het vermelden waard is
- WIFI was erg slecht.
- Eten menu en opties waren verschrikkelijk
- Items in de kamer zoals frisdranken enz. waren niet gratis?
Helemaal niet onder de indruk.
Vanuit mijn oogpunt zou ik liever wat meer betalen en bij een goede ASQ blijven?
4.3 Deluxe Room
Alles is geweldig
Maar er is geen Iraans of Arabisch voedselmenu?
Over het algemeen raad ik iedereen aan omdat dingen en service geweldig zijn?
5.0 Premier Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ruime kamer
- Wifi uitstekend
- Stevige en goede maaltijden
- Hele aardige verpleegsters
- Onmogelijk om het raam van de kamer te openen om te ventileren en de lucht te vernieuwen. In tegenstelling tot de instructies van het Thaise Ministerie van Volksgezondheid
- Permanent Sukhumvit-geluid
Goed hotel voor de jaren veertig! Het is een verblijf dat je voor vertrek psychologisch moet voorbereiden! Besteed aandacht aan de terugkeer naar het normale leven. Ik had wat zorgen door het gebrek aan activiteit en zuurstof tijdens deze 2 weken .... zo stil tijdens de 1e dagen van "vrijheid"
1.8 Deluxe Room
Eten moet worden verbeterd. Zoals rijst gegarneerd met currykar, gemiddeld meer dan 2.000 per nacht, maar helemaal niet op de hoes, het ergste
2.8 Premier Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Grote kamer met redelijke prijs
- Geweldig gebied, sta toe om eten van buiten te bestellen, zoveel keuzes in de buurt?
- Heb een balkon maar de deur altijd op slot?
Het hotel is helemaal in orde, maar het ziekenhuis (Bangpakok9) is niet ok. Ik en mijn man moesten scheiden sinds het begin omdat hij positief werd op de test (zelfs we waren allebei eerder volledig gevaccineerd met pfizer) we vroegen om een tweede test om zeker te zijn omdat we hoorden dat er veel faut-tests plaatsvinden en vooral slechts 1 week na de 2e dosis stonden ze dat niet toe en zeiden dat het verspild was, zelfs als we erop stonden dat we er graag voor betaalden. Maar ze zeiden dat zelfs het resultaat negatief was, hij moest nog steeds gaan. Dus mijn man moest naar het ziekenhuis en verbleef 14 dagen op de covid-afdeling zonder symptomen en ik moest 2 dagen langer in het quarantainehotel blijven. Gelukkig was het hotel leuk, daar rekenden ze geen extra voor. Ik heb vaak geprobeerd de verantwoordelijke arts te bellen, maar vond alleen een verpleegster en ze konden niemand helpen. Ik belde Covid-hotline 1422, ze waren verrast dat we werden getest na vaccins, wat een zeer grote kans is om een fouttest te krijgen. Maar ze konden niets helpen, want het is overheidsbeleid. Dus ik wil graag mijn idee delen om het tegelijkertijd comfortabeler en veiliger te maken voor iedereen die ik hoop.
1 controleer hoe lang ze volledig zijn ingeënt voordat ze de Covid-test doen. Organiseer vervolgens de toets nauwkeurig.
2 wanneer de naaste contacten al 14 dagen in quarantainehotel verblijven maar met alle negatieve testen langer moeten blijven, zou hen de keuze moeten geven (speciaal volledig gevaccineerd) om thuis of in het hotel in quarantaine te gaan. Iemand heeft niet veel geld om het hotel te betalen.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Het personeel was ongelooflijk attent.
- Ze waren ook ongelooflijk snel in het bijwonen van uw behoeften.
- Ze waren ook ongelooflijk verantwoordelijk voor de veiligheidsprocedures.
- Grote en comfortabele kamer.
- Eten was een probleem voor mij, als Europeaan ben ik niet gewend aan Thais eten, ik had willen betalen voor verschillende menu-opties, misschien een westerse optie, je zou iets anders kunnen vragen, maar er waren niet veel opties.
- Het grootste probleem voor mij was de slechte internetkwaliteit.
De internetkwaliteit was een groot probleem voor mij, maar ondanks dit denk ik dat het hotel echt goed was, het personeel was geweldig en ze waren ongelooflijk voorzichtig, de kamer was groot en comfortabel.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Een goed hotel Ik ben er 17 dagen geweest in quarantaine 16 dagen maar ik blijf nog een dag extra, goede service, goed eten, covid-test 3 keer, gecontroleerde temperatuur 2 keer per dag. We krijgen drie keer per dag eten en kwamen altijd op tijd en de andere goede service ook! Ik zal dit jaar soms terugkomen om in FuramaXclusive sukhumvit te blijven. Veel succes allemaal en stay safe
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ruime en lichte kamer, vriendelijk personeel, goede wifi en lekker eten.
- Ik zou graag meer variatie in voedselopties hebben. Ik kon niet het balkon op of op zijn minst het raam openen.
Ik zou dit ASQ-hotel ten zeerste aanbevelen, want over het algemeen ben ik tevreden. Ik voel me op mijn gemak in de kamer, ze voorzien me van alles wat ik nodig heb. De wifi is erg goed, wat erg belangrijk voor mij is.
