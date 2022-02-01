Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 70 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok a publié de nouveaux forfaits de soins holistiques disponibles à partir de 34 500 THB en partenariat avec l'hôpital international Bangpakok 9 pour la quarantaine alternative (ASQ). Ces nouveaux forfaits sont organisés pour répondre aux besoins et aux préoccupations des clients, avec des services médicaux dédiés fournis par l'hôpital international Bangpakok 9.
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit, Bangkok a reçu la certification Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) par l'Autorité du tourisme de Thaïlande en reconnaissance de notre engagement à maintenir les plus hauts niveaux de désinfection et d'hygiène. L'Hôtel a adopté de nombreuses mesures de précaution pour créer un environnement sûr pour tous.
Restez avec nous l'esprit tranquille.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test COVID-19 par RT-PCR en temps réel (2 ou 3 fois) par séjour (le nombre de tests dépend de la période de séjour en quarantaine)
- Infirmière certifiée et personnel hospitalier en poste à l'hôtel
- Le certificat pour l'achèvement des 12 jours de quarantaine au moment du départ
- Services de consultation en télémédecine de 08h00 à 20h00 pour répondre aux préoccupations concernant le COVID-19
- Des frais sont applicables pour une consultation par l'hôpital international Bangpakok 9 sur un diagnostic supplémentaire
- Suivi de santé par l'infirmière
- Transferts gratuits du service d'ambulance 24h / 24 entre l'hôtel et l'hôpital
- Les chambres propres et désinfectées sont équipées de la climatisation, d'un plateau / bouilloire, d'un téléphone IDD, d'un fer et d'une planche à repasser, d'un four à micro-ondes, d'un minibar avec réfrigérateur, d'un garde-manger avec ustensiles de cuisine et couverts, d'un coffre-fort et d'un grand bureau
- 3 repas par jour à partir de menus sélectionnés
- Service de nettoyage des chambres après le 1er test COVID-19 RT-PCR
- Accès Internet Wi-Fi gratuit
- Télévision LED de 43 pouces avec chaînes satellite et une grande variété de programmes locaux et internationaux
- Boire de l'eau, du café et du thé dans la chambre
- Transport de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi ou Don Muang à l'hôtel
- 20% de réduction sur tous les services de blanchisserie
- Nourriture halal en supplément 4 500 THB/pax
But
3.5/5
Moyenne
Basé sur 21 Commentaires
4.8 Premier Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
Positifs Négatifs
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
Positifs Négatifs
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
Positifs
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bonne disponibilité et gentillesse du personnel
- propreté de la salle de bain
Hôtel un peu vieillot qui a besoin d'un bon rafraîchissement. L'entretien des toilettes est à revoir. Le personnel est très sympathique et serviable.
2.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Rien de positif qui mérite d'être mentionné
- Le Wi-Fi était très médiocre.
- Le menu et les options de nourriture étaient horribles
- Les articles fournis dans la chambre tels que les boissons non alcoolisées, etc. n'étaient pas gratuits
Pas du tout impressionné.
De mon point de vue je préfère payer un peu plus et rester dans un vrai ASQ
4.3 Deluxe Room
Tout est bon
Mais il n'y a pas de menu de cuisine iranienne ou arabe
Dans l'ensemble, je recommande à tout le monde car les choses et le service sont excellents
5.0 Premier Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre spacieuse
- Wifi excellent
- Repas copieux et bons
- Infirmières très sympa
- Impossible d'ouvrir la fenetre de la chambre pour aérer et renouveler l'air. Contrairement aux consignes du ministère de la santé thaï
- Bruit de Sukhumvit permanent
Bon hotel pour la quarantaine ! C'est un séjour auquel il faut se préparer psychologiquement avant le départ ! Attention au retour a la vie normale. J'ai eu qq soucis dus au manque d activité et d oxygène durant ces 2 semaine .... alors tranquille pendant les 1ers jours de "liberté"
1.8 Deluxe Room
La nourriture devrait être améliorée. Comme le riz garni d'un chariot de curry, en moyenne plus de 2 000 par nuit, mais pas du tout sur la couverture, le pire
2.8 Premier Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Grande chambre avec un prix raisonnable
- Super quartier, permet de commander de la nourriture de l'extérieur tant de choix autour
- Avoir un balcon mais la porte verrouillée en tout temps
L'hôtel est tout à fait correct mais l'hôpital (Bangpakok9) n'est pas correct. Mon mari et moi avons dû nous séparer depuis le début car il est devenu positif au test (même si nous avions tous les deux été complètement vaccinés avec pfizer auparavant), nous avons demandé un deuxième test juste pour être sûrs car nous avons entendu dire qu'il y avait beaucoup de tests fautifs et surtout seulement 1 semaine après la 2e dose, ils ne l'ont pas autorisé et ont dit que c'était du gaspillage, même si nous avons insisté sur le fait que nous aimions payer pour cela. Mais ils ont dit que même le résultat était négatif, il devait encore y aller. Mon mari a donc dû aller à l'hôpital et est resté en salle de covid pendant 14 jours sans aucun symptôme et j'ai dû rester en hôtel de quarantaine 2 jours de plus. Heureusement, l'hôtel était agréable, ils n'ont pas fait payer de supplément pour cela. J'ai essayé d'appeler le médecin responsable plusieurs fois, mais je n'ai trouvé qu'une infirmière et ils n'ont pu aider personne. J'ai appelé la hotline Covid 1422, ils ont été surpris que nous ayons été testés après les vaccins, ce qui est très susceptible d'obtenir un test de défaut. Mais ils ne pouvaient rien aider parce que c'est la politique du gouvernement. J'aimerais donc partager mon idée pour le rendre plus confortable et plus sûr en même temps pour tout le monde, je l'espère.
1 vérifier combien de temps ils sont complètement vaccinés avant de faire le test Covid. Ensuite, organisez le test avec précision.
2 lorsque les contacts étroits restent dans l'hôtel de quarantaine déjà 14 jours mais qu'ils doivent rester plus longtemps avec tous les tests négatifs, devraient leur donner le choix (spécialement entièrement vaccinés) de mettre en quarantaine à la maison ou à l'hôtel. Quelqu'un n'a pas beaucoup d'argent pour payer l'hôtel.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel était incroyablement attentionné.
- Ils ont également été incroyablement rapides pour répondre à vos besoins.
- Ils étaient également incroyablement responsables envers les procédures de sécurité.
- Chambre grande et confortable.
- La nourriture était un problème pour moi, en tant qu'européen, je ne suis pas habitué à la cuisine thaïlandaise, j'aurais voulu payer pour différentes options de menu, peut-être une option occidentale, vous pourriez demander quelque chose de différent mais il n'y avait pas beaucoup d'options.
- Le plus gros problème pour moi était la mauvaise qualité d'Internet.
La qualité d'Internet était un gros problème pour moi, mais malgré cela, je pense que l'hôtel était vraiment bien, le personnel était super et ils étaient incroyablement prudents, la chambre était grande et confortable.
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
Un bon hôtel J'y suis resté 17 jours en quarantaine 16 jours mais je reste un jour de plus, bon service, bonne nourriture, test covid 3 fois, température vérifiée 2 fois par jour. Nous avons de la nourriture trois fois par jour et sommes toujours venus à l'heure et l'autre bon service aussi! Je reviendrai parfois à FuramaXclusive sukhumvit cette année. Bonne chance à tous et restez prudents
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre spacieuse et lumineuse, personnel poli, bon Wifi et bonne nourriture.
- J'aimerais avoir plus de variété dans les options alimentaires. Je ne pouvais pas sortir sur le balcon ou au moins ouvrir la fenêtre.
Je recommande vivement cet hôtel ASQ car dans l'ensemble, je suis satisfait. Je me sens à l'aise dans la chambre, ils me fournissent tout ce dont j'ai besoin. Le wifi est très bon, ce qui est très important pour moi.
