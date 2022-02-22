AQ酒店客房总数 247 卧室
伙伴医院 Sukhumvit Hopital
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
尊贵豪华房 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Royal Benja Hotel酒店位于素坤逸路（Sukhumvit Road），距离Nana BTS Skytrain轻轨站有7分钟的步行路程。酒店提供居家般的住宿，还设有健身中心，大型室外游泳池和24小时客房服务。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接。
宽敞的空调客房配有平面卫星电视，迷你吧和电热水壶。每间客房均设有充足的起居室以及一间带独立淋浴和浴缸的私人浴室。提供免费瓶装水。
为了娱乐，Royal Benja Hotel酒店提供桑拿浴室和台球桌。酒店还设有一个设备齐全的健身中心，客人可以在那里锻炼身体。
Benjamas餐厅供应各种当地和国际美食。
酒店距离Bumrungrad医院有10分钟的步行路程，距离Samitivej医院有15分钟的车程。 Royal Benja酒店距离素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）有30分钟车程。该酒店距离中央世界广场，Emporium购物中心和暹罗的各种购物场所也约1.2英里。
- The package includes
- ⭐️ 豪华客房或套房配备齐全的设施、空调、独立高速 Wi-Fi 路由器、带本地和国际频道的数字电视、冰箱、水壶、吹风机，大窗户可欣赏曼谷市全景
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 24 小时客房送餐服务以 20% 的折扣提供食品和饮料
- 🧺洗衣服务优惠30%
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 廊曼机场或素万那普机场到酒店的接机服务
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 紧急情况下 24 小时免费医院接送服务（10 分钟路程）
4.8 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
正数
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
正数
负面的
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
正数
负面的
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
正数
负面的
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
正数
负面的
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
正数
负面的
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
正数
负面的
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
我会推荐这家酒店。房间漂亮宽敞，酒店工作人员非常细心和专业。
4.1 Deluxe
完全是好的。但如果他们能在第二次 Covid 测试后打扫房间，那就更好了。
4.7 Deluxe
正数
负面的
- 优秀的酒店员工/服务
- 食物准时送达
- 床很舒服
- 互联网稳定快速
工作人员非常乐于助人，满足我要求的一切，而且超级快速高效。房间非常宽敞舒适。为此，您可以使用瑜伽垫并在房间内留出足够的空间。食物总是准时而且质量很好但通常是相似的菜肴。 Covid 测试高效快速且组织良好。会再次入住这里，因为服务很棒！！
4.8 Grand Deluxe
正数
- 食物很好吃，可以自由选择
- 可以点外卖
- 有24小时的服务
- 环境很好
- 酒店措施很好
- 服务态度很好
酒店的粥和意面非常好吃，工作人员都非常有礼貌，刚住进来还有免费的零食，全程不担心沟通问题，酒店都会英语，如果英语不好的也可以使用翻译软件和酒店沟通交流。总而言之这个酒店非常不错，各项措施都很好，隔离也很顺利。
1.5 Grand Deluxe
- 当我们到达时，房间真是糟糕又肮脏。他们拒绝为15天隔离房打扫房间。他们说这是官方政策，并且对15天的住宿实行严格的政府规定！检查我们的男职员非常不礼貌！他首先向我们展示了一个非常肮脏的禁烟室，里面完全散发出烟味。我们拒绝了，然后打了几个电话给他后，他很生气。他给我们展示了一个闻起来不像烟的房间。它也很脏。当我们要求打扫房间时，他说这是不可能的，这是政府的官方政策。他告诉我们，我们负责打扫房间。当我预订房间时，广告上说他们会打扫房间。
- 食物的质量差，并且我们的住宿保持了70％的寒冷。
谨防 ;如果您需要停留15天，那么您将最有可能住在最不健康的ASQ酒店中
泰国王国。
5.0 Deluxe
正数负面的
我在泰国皇家本杰（Royal Benja）的酒店住了14天，进行检疫。大推荐选择这家酒店。对我来说，一切都是完美的。