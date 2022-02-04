AQ酒店客房总数 120 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
房间数
尊贵客房（无烟） 32m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
尊贵一室公寓（无烟） 40m²
฿42,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
尊贵套房（无烟） 58m²
฿52,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 浴缸
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最佳西方总理素坤逸酒店位于城市中心，素坤逸1号上，提供前往Ploenchit BTS Skytrain轻轨站的免费班车服务，该站距离酒店约550码。
它距离白金购物中心和中央世界百货商店1.2英里。素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）距离酒店有24.9英里。
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit酒店的客房布置典雅。每间客房均配有40英寸平面有线/卫星电视，iPod扩充基座和休息区。配有保险箱和沙发。私人浴室配有浴袍和吹风机。
便利设施/功能
- 24小时待命护理服务
- 日常健康监测
- 对该物业进行COVID-19 PCR筛选测试
- 从素万那普国际机场或廊曼国际机场到酒店的单程交通
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐（特殊套餐）
- 房内免费WiFi上网
- 每天免费喝四瓶水
- 室内咖啡和茶冲泡设施
- 点菜客房服务菜单可享受15％的折扣
- 洗衣服务可享受10％的折扣
- 包装内物品，条款和条件可能会根据政府指示进行更改，恕不另行通知
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Staffs and nurses were very helpful and kind
- I requested the laundry service but not sure if I ordered correctly
Thank you very much for the great stay.
It was g good experience stay in AQ hotel.
Hopefully I will stay there again
2.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
I think they just don't know to make the food taste good. Despite that the room is good enough for it's price.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Food was nice and lots of it
- Bed was spacious and comfortable
- Not a great view from the window, no balcony
Transfer from the airport to the hotel was smooth and well organised, PCR test carried out on arrival by friendly professional staff and room then allocated. Choice of menu was given. Breakfast was provided as was lunch and dinner. and left on a table outside the room. Around 6pm I was given a negative result and was then free to leave.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Easy booking and approval on the Test & Go website, approved within 24hrs.
- Easy airport transfer
- Fast check in, which included RT-PCR test
- Comfortable room
- Good food, served hotel
- Food delivery option available if required
- No negative comments, I found the entry process simple and straightforward - although I do have one improvement proposal, see comment below
Suggestion for airport ASQ transfer desks - list hotel and resorts alphabetically (A, B, C etc) to make it easier for tourists to identify their respective hotels
3.7 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- PCR test was done immediately on arrival
- Room was comfortable
- Food - maybe I made bad choices
Being holed up in a hotel room for 24 hours is not really a problem - but the food that I was served was almost inedible (and did not match the usual standard of food of this hotel - and I have stayed at this hotel once before).
2.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数 负面的
- By online booking nice pictures, but in the reality looks like 2 star hotel
Paid a lot of money to be detened in the room, no access to bar or swimming pool. No one call you about your COVID test result. First impression in Thailand very bad, far away from Amazing Thaïland
4.2 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Reception staff
- Nice room
- Efficient WiFi
- PCR test result given personaly by the nurse (she ringed at each guest door)
- Free to go outside after test result
- Freezing room, even with aircon shut down
- No hot water in shower
A good experience in my opinion except for the room that was litterally as cold as a fridge and the cold water in the shower. Very pleasant staff.
4.5 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
Very good stay for the Price - Nice food and very clean room.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Fabulous AQ experience.
- Room is spacious, and clean
- Great WiFi.
- The food is good and plentiful.
- Services of hotel staff is fabulous.
The check in is very efficient. Room is spacious and clean. I had 2 laptops and 2 cell phones working smoothly with the Wifi. Food is good and plentiful. Thanks for making my quarantine an enjoyable one!
2.6 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Nice bathrobe.
- Amelies were nice.
- Very tasty fisk and chips
- Room was not properly cleaned
Quite runt down hotel. Would not book again. Booring area. Food quality quite poor exept from fish and chips.
4.3 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- good responsiveness of the staff
- water was brown because lack of regular usage. had to run the cold and hot water for 1/2 an our to get the system clean,
- The carpets between the room and elevator was completely worn out and needs urgent replacement
central location, travel from hotel, testing and acceptance was swift. food was acceptable in trays according to menu. was an acceptable but not a good experience.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- Fast and easy completion. Nice room.
Everything worked perfectly. Fast PCR test upon arrival. Easy check-in and out process. Quality room with comfortable bed and awesome bathroom. Food also good.
5.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数 负面的
I want to go back to this Hotel and stay there some more as the staff looked after me very well indeed.
3.8 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- 服务质量 - 个人参与 - 食物好 - 良好的比例质量/价格
- WiFi 弱且不稳定，一周后修复 - 热水不热..！
良好的房间和工作人员的良好支持 - 通过 Line 精心设计的沟通机制 - 不幸的是，花园的景色有点荒芜。
4.0 Premier Room (Non-smoking)
正数
负面的
- 工作人员真的很好，乐于助人！
- 房间很大
- 全长窗户
- 食物还可以。
- 爱淋浴<3
工作人员真的很好，乐于助人！
房间很大
全长窗户
食物还可以。
爱淋浴<3
只有一个缺点：
互联网真的很糟糕；（
3.4 Premier Room
正数 负面的
- 缺点食品波纹管标准
- 老酒店
- 最差的AC /无法保持一个温度，
- 缺点-由于空调无法正常工作，不得不将房间切换3次，而且Wi-Fi是有史以来最慢的，无法加载任何可以正常工作的内容，这简直太糟糕了
我过去20年在bsngkok的许多酒店里住过，这家酒店的食物水平极低。没有选择或质量。
菜单甚至旋转了15天，我不得不吃3次相同的食物
早餐每天冷5天，直到管理层得到通知。
主菜几乎全天都是米饭，每天15天
食物简直没什么泰国可口的，他们甚至都没有提供全国性的汤或菜肴
食物只值我曾尝过的最差的2 *
给出的质量和数量用于孩子的部分。
他们似乎对所有这些东西都很st。
3.8 Premier Room
正数
负面的
- 我很享受这样一个事实，即该操作由一名护士完成，而且我不必每天自己拿去寄两次，因为这样可以使人与人之间进行短暂的互动。
- 有无限的水供应（每次清洗时，他们都会不断提供新瓶子-从第7天起发生了3次）
- 互联网很好
- 我唯一能发现的负面结果是，每当他们将餐点放在外面的桌子上时，门铃就会响起。第一个星期我一直在忍受时差的困扰，每当我睡觉的时候，大声的铃铛就一直叫醒我，哈哈
- 没有阳台
- 我认为不支持7-11运行-我也不需要。
我付了37.500泰铢，其中的5000英镑我必须先付，剩下的要在抵达时付清。这实际上就是为什么我最终决定选择Best Western的原因。。。我一直在看另一家酒店，但是他们要预付全额费用，并想要信用卡两面的图片，这让我感到不安，让我决定反对他们。
我很高兴，因为我认为没有比Best Western更好的酒店了。
工作人员很友好，反应迅速。食物总是很热而且准时。还有很多。每天早晨，我都会收到一封电子邮件，要求我第二天去做饭。每餐有3种不同的选择，它们使我的选择适应了我的素食。
我的房间有充足的自然光线进来，宽敞的空间足以让我铺开瑜伽垫并做一些运动，甚至只是在房间里上下走动。我特别喜欢拥有一张沙发和一张长书桌来做一些工作。
一位护士每天两次来检查我的体温。护士们总是非常友善和友善，我感谢他们的光临。
从第7天开始，我被允许在屋顶上停留至少45分钟。有时是一个小时，一次甚至是2个小时。有足够的空间可以在池畔上下走动，或者与远处的其他客人聊天。
作为一个容易在大城市中不知所措的人（被高楼大厦包围，我感到有些焦虑），我真的很感谢我窗外的景色，因为它正面临着一条安静的小街，只是不觉得尽管我在曼谷市中心（即使我在）。
归根结底，我认为您的ASQ隔离区将是您从中获得的收益。如果您将其视为监禁，您将感觉像被拘留者。如果您将其视为超时，以进行反思和放松，或者在事情上努力工作，那将感觉就像是在退缩。