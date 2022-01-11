Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.

They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result. Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should. Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.