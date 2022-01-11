AQ酒店客房总数 55 卧室
Hotel Refund Policy
7 days cancellation before check-in date will be fully refund
Less than 7 days cancellation before check-in date will be no refund
In case of no show: no refund
Amendment is up to availability
Any proof of flight cancellation the hotel will fully refund the deposit
Any proof of positive COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the check-in
date, the hotel will fully refund the deposit
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
高级房 35m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
豪华房 40m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
* 这家酒店没有提供这个房间的房间功能列表。请提出预订，并直接向他们询问客房详情。
最大值 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
小型套房-带阳台 45m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
三素坤逸酒店位于曼谷市中心，就在Bumrungrad医院前。从Nana BTS轻轨站或Ploenchit BTS轻轨站步行10分钟。
客房设有免费无线网络连接，并设有阳台，卫星电视和冰箱。还设有一个休息区和一个电热水壶。浴室配有淋浴设施和免费洗浴用品。
此酒店提供的其他服务包括24小时前台服务，洗衣服务和行李寄存。
若要用餐，客人可以在酒店内的The Savor and Charming餐厅享用泰国和国际美食。
乘坐BTS轻轨轻轨可轻松到达附近的购物中心，从中央使馆，暹罗典范，中央奇德洛姆，中央世界到白金时尚购物中心。素万那普国际机场大约一个小时的车程。
便利设施/功能
- 从素万那普机场到酒店的免费运输服务
- COVID-19测试2次：第5-7天和第11-13天
- 酒店24小时待命护士
- 从酒店到医院的免费紧急救护车服务转移
- 每天与患者的医生为亲戚免费在线更新
- 所有患者只能在自己的房间里接受体温计
- 备用BP温度计氧饱和度机16天
- 面膜和酒精凝胶16天
- 口译/协调员24小时（待命）
- 一日三餐
- 24小时高速上网
- 带有线频道的高清电视
- 室内游戏机
- 瑜伽垫
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Staff politeness
- Staff helpfulness
- Room cleanliness
- Room size
- Hotel location
- Quarantine procedures
On being greeted at hotel the medical professional took all my details and performed the necessary checks in a concise efficient manner, Hotel staff were very polite and helpful, room was immaculate, location is next to world class hospital and 2 min walk from great restaurants and shopping. Covid results were returned in 4 hrs. Outstanding service.
4.3 Junior Suite Room with balcony
负面的
- No Food and drinks after 08.00pm
Everything was working well
Easy pick up at Airport and proper PCR test at the hotel
Fast result
Come again
5.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Very friendly staff and nurse
Very friendly staff and nurse,big clean room ,good food ,good wifi,quiet location ,no noise from traffic.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Result of PCR test took only a few hours.
They collected me in my own taxi. Partitioned from driver. Test administered as soon as I stepped out of the taxi in a booth specifically set up for the process at the entrance to the hotel. Certified nurse waiting and administered the test. Gave clear instructions to wait in room and she would call with result.
Staff were amazing and made my stay enjoyable although it was for one night on the test and go scheme. Was give a certificate of negative result for my onward journey which for me was important as I was to live in Thailand full time thereafter. Everything ran smoothly as it should.
Big thank you to all the staff during my stay.
3.7 Superior Room
正数 负面的
Good service at airport,very safe driver. Staff at hotel were very proffesionl and caring,i would recomend hotel to my friends and family.
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Comfortable bed, spacious and clean
- Everything is good. Food is not much for selection.
Everything is good for the price. Room is spacious and clean. Bed is very comfortable. Located in the heart of the city.
4.7 Superior Room
正数 负面的
All the Staff where very helpful, the room was very clean, the food was was delicious and portion was big and great price. I didn't wake up for breakfast but the receptionist was kind enough to call my room to inform me breakfast was ending and what I wanted to eat. Great service and great Covid distancing and cleaning of the hotel making me feel very safe.
4.2 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Airport pick up, PCR test on arrival, all well organized.
- Clean room with well working WiFi, Fridge in the room filled with various drinks. Friendly staff.
- Information about the result of the PCR test only upon request. Immediate information from the hotel would be desirable. Possibly only an individual case.
In my personal experience, highly recommended.
3.8 Superior Room
正数
- Fast, efficient and polite service.
I chose this hotel as the price was reasonable and it was only a short distance from my accommodation in Sathorn. Everything ran smoothly, from airport pick-up to test and check-in. I was only there for a few hours, as I arrived 2pm and my negative result arrived 3 hours later. To my surprise they told me I could go as soon as I wanted to. I'd thought I was required to stay the night. I had no experience of the breakfast therefore, though I did try room service. There wasn't a huge choice for vegetarians, just spring rolls, chips and salad. However, the room was large, though slightly noisy as overlooking the main road as in attached image. Altogether my short stay was pleasant and comfortable and I'd recommend the hotel.
4.7 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Communication
- Pick Up from Airport
- PCR Test
Airport pickup was punctual. PCR test was performed. My room was clean and as described. The room service was good. Hotel staff were friendly.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
LOVELY staff, always willing to help and give advices to the travellers so as they can enjoy their stay!
Very clean!
Great location.
We had such a wonderful stay, thank you very much :-)
2.3 Superior Room
too expensive for this Pick-up was not 100% OK. IF I pay the high room price, I want to have perfect service
4.8 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- The room was big
- It was clean
- WiFi was fast and never went down
- Staff was nice and catered to my needs
- Always stayed in contact with me.
- It was the best
- Food was a little spicy for me.
I was surprised at how well it was organized for my 10 day quarantine, no problems at all everything went well, I would stay here again, nice staff, nice hotel, clean room, would go back. Can’t say enough good about this hotel.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
It was great, I like my ASQ stay . It was clean and the staff were very cooperative and speaks fluent english. I highly recommend it and will use it again if I visit Thailand in future.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
- Staff is Very helpful and all perfect
Thanks for the all staff Good hotel for your family. A big room and very clean , so spacious and so convenient.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
We would strongly recommend all leisure, vacation, and business travelers choose this hotel as your top choice for a wonderful stay in Bangkok!!!
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- food is very delicious
- Staff is so good
- Big Room
- Clean Room
- Nice ASQ Hotel
the best hotel in my 3yrs Thailand. was there in Quarantine and that is not pleasant. has just come with new towels every 3 days cleaning bed making and changing good food and very spacious rooms b bathroom and very good internet a must for anyone who comes Quarantine or just on vacation.
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Reception are great / Big room / Convenient and perfect
highly recommended , only been here 2 days and well impressed, the room is clean very spacious and have everything and the kitchen sink!!!
balcony (on a junior suite)
Reception are great too,changed money,secretarial services etc for a budget asq his hotel is impressive , foods tasty and theres the usual order from menu
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV,
Big room (45 sq m), Clean room, bed, and bathroom, good shower, good WiFi, friendly and helpful staff, big HD TV, table for eating, loveseat, and coffee table for relaxing, decent food. It also had a walkout balcony which was great to get some fresh air. They can exchange money for you and deliver daily orders from the 7-11. I stayed here for ASQ were relaxing and went by pretty fast. I would definitely recommend this hotel for ASQ or otherwise. It was a good value
5.0 Junior Suite Room with balcony
正数
负面的
- The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests.
This is a nice hotel. I chose this as my ASQ hotel and am glad that I did. The room is spacious, with a couch and table and has a small balcony. The balcony was especially appreciated for my 1st week of quarantine. The staff were all very nice and the front desk was responsive to any questions are requests. The only minor downside is that the floor is vinyl. It is nicely done but any footsteps or chair movement was a little bit loud from the upstairs occupants. However, the front desk responded quickly when asked to have the upstairs tenants to be a little quieter. The food is packaged as per their ASQ requirements but was actually very good with generous portions. I highly recommend this hotel.