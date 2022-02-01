合計AQホテルの部屋 70 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now
予約リクエストにより、優先的にフラマエクスクルーシブスクンビット 直接連絡し、 フラマエクスクルーシブスクンビットが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
バンコクのフラマエクスクルーシブスクンビットは、バンパコク9国際代替州検疫病院（ASQ）と提携して、34,500バーツから利用できる新しいホリスティックケアパッケージをリリースしました。これらの新しいパッケージは、バンパコク9インターナショナルホスピタルが提供する専用の医療サービスで、ゲストのニーズと懸念を満たすようにキュレーションされています。
バンコクのフラマエクスクルーシブスクンビットは、最高レベルの消毒と衛生を維持するという当社の取り組みが認められ、タイ国政府観光庁からアメージングタイ安全衛生管理（SHA）認証を授与されました。ホテルは、すべての人にとって安全な環境を作るために多くの予防措置を講じています。
安心してご利用ください。
アメニティ/機能
- 滞在ごとのリアルタイムRT-PCR（2または3回）によるCOVID-19検査（検査の数は検疫滞在の期間によって異なります）
- ホテルに駐在する認定看護師と病院スタッフ
- チェックアウト時に12日間の検疫を完了するための証明書
- COVID-19に関する懸念に対処するための08:00から20:00までの遠隔医療コンサルティングサービス
- 追加診断に関するBangpakok9 InternationalHospitalによる相談には料金が適用されます
- 看護師による健康モニタリング
- ホテルと病院間の無料の24時間救急車サービストランスファー
- 清潔で消毒された客室には、エアコン、コーヒーと紅茶の設備、IDD電話、アイロンとアイロン台、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫付きミニバー、調理器具とカトラリー付きのパントリー、安全な保管場所、広々としたワーキングデスクが備わっています。
- 選択したメニューから1日3食
- 1回目のCOVID-19RT-PCR検査後の部屋の清掃サービス
- 無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセス
- 衛星チャンネルとさまざまな国内および国際番組を備えた43インチLEDテレビ
- 部屋で水とコーヒーとお茶を飲む
- スワンナプーム空港またはドンムアン空港からホテルまでの交通手段
- すべてのランドリーサービスが20％割引
- ハラールフード追加料金4,500バーツ/人
フラマエクスクルーシブスクンビット
4.8 Premier Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Nurses make appointment for swaping at the same time,they should separate each customer 2minutes apart,not hotel fault by the way
Everything is met expectations, the location is also close the public transportation once check out.
0.6 Premier Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- During 7 days quarantine only 1 day for cleaning.
- Food are not good.
Should improve your services such as cleaning and food as well as the person who quarantine at your hotel should not be as prisoners, have to have some physical or mental pleasure as much as you can. During my stay, I was told go out because fire alarm from my room, actually nothing happen, just your device for alarm doesn't work well.
2.4 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Unfortunately, there is hardly positive thing to rate for this hotel.
- Please do not believe in what you see from their website.
- Very disappointing stay.
Started from the beginning until the end of my stay, I did not have any positive to say about this property. I do not wish to recommend anyone looks for AQ stay to select this hotel.
So bad experiences upon check-in and the Premier room is faced and so close to the highway which you cannot get a pleasure of resting. They had me at first the room that was stinky, an oven was dirty with bad smell. After reporting to the reception, I was treated badly the way staff answered me in order to resolve the problem, already knew that my stay would not be pleasant here. The building is very old, smelly all over the hallway.
Cleanliness is beyond poor considering that hygiene is the most important for guests. Food options are bad, please improve urgently. I had to order room services few times and be careful of the amount of chillies they put for you if you order Tom Yum, mild spicy for Thais does not mean I can handle more than 10 smashed chillis inside my soup, paid the price of 5 starred hotel, it was ridiculous because you are not even close to 3-star hotel.
Overall experience is very POOR!!
2.7 Premier Room
ポジティブ ネガ
No more comments. I have already mentioned all my reflections under the Ratings. If you can upgrade the meals, it will be more enjoyable.
4.2 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- You will need a microwave in the room, which Furamaxclusive did have and I was so glad as I walked in the room. They ring your bell at 7AM for breakfast, at 11:30 for Lunch and at 15:45 for dinner so if you are like me and not used to this meal times you better have a microwave in the room to warm those meals. always ensure in the reviews that the hotel has a microwave, its a mustttttt
- You will also need a good chef that cooks food that is well seasoned and nice to taste. Although there is no option to choose from, I was mostly happy with the meals I was recieving. If you dont like eggs, you will have a little problem, cause they love eggs with everything, you get poached, fried and scrambeled depending on whether is breakfast or lunch and dinner but you will get an egg with all your meals. Also they have this fish sause that they serve with most of their meals which I was a bit not so sure about as most of the meals are chicken, but when you try it you are going to like it. its better for you to get used to the taste of the foods cause you are in Thailand and you need to embrase the cuisine. They have very tasty soups loooooove them and the pad thai is to die for also. was not expecting the food to be this tasty specially when my husband was staying at Soliture hotel in Bangkok and appreantly they had the worst food and guess what he paid so much more for his package. he did not have a microwave in his room also and was misrable for 12 days.
- The room's windows do open, so thats a plus. Although I did not open them at all but I guess some people love to do that.
- The nurse msgs you on whatsapp to get your temp twice a day which I found very nice cause they dont bother you by phoning you on telephone especially when you work late at night and want to get sleep in the morning.
- After first PCR test was negative they come every two day and clean your room which other hotels do not do. So if you like your room cleaned this is the hotel for you.
- The internet is good.
- The staff are nice too.
- negatives are, there is no couch in the room so I spend most of the time on the bed.
- the room decor is a bit outdated if you really care about it.
- if you leave cakes and sweets out you will come back to see little ants on them so try not leave food out, clean after yourself immediately.
all and all good experience .. If you have not experienced ASQ in Thailand let me tell you what you would relly require to have a good 10 day quarantine. the basic things can bug you if they are not good in these 10 days, so try to make the right decision when choosing your home for 10 days.
2.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious room with Bath tub
- Cost effective for 35+sqm room
- Flexible with ordering outside food(Ordered several service without problem)
- Microwave, rather big fridge, and small kitchen with dishes.
- Wi-Fi is soooooo unstable (Laptop, iphone, tablets...all of them faced the connection problem)
- stuck in the room for 2 weeks, hotel should be aware of how important WiFi connection is.
- claimed once, but they never replied to that typical message(other requests, they did)
- Never had a chance to go outside for refreshment (Maybe I was able to ask, but no explanation from the hotel)
- No room cleaning nor towel changes during the 2 week stay(clearly stated in the explanation provided from the hotel)
Need stable Wi-Fi for Zoom meeting or Netflix? Go find different hotel.
(Furama Silom, had much better Wi-Fi when I stayed in the beginning of the year)
But if you need microwave, pantry and have other things that can entertain you without internet, I would say it is okay.
I mean, trying to find large room price with around 30K, I think you have to chose what you think is important.
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Attentive staff
- Plenty of food
- Delicious Thai desserts
- Not being able to leave the room
- no bathtub
Overall, it was okay. The staff was very helpful and the nurses were very sweet. I managed to kill the time with Netflix and knitting.
3.7 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff
- Spacious
- Bright
- Small kitchenette
It could be noisy at times and maintenance is needed but we made it.
Thanks to all the team members.
4.1 Premier Room
ポジティブ
- Spacious
- Big room
- Clean
- Good lighting
- With a sink
It was a pleasant stay at Furama Sukhumvit. Would definitely stay there again in the future. Highly recommend this place as the price was pretty cheap compared with the quality.
2.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nurse service
- Porter service
- Not allowed windows/balcony doors open for fresh air.
- Reception staff unwilling to help with food orders.
- Only a few english TV channel.
- Food selection could be better.
- Removal of furniture in room/only left one chair and bed in room.
- Shower cold/ no pressure also.
- Air conditioner unit very loud.
14 days is a long time to be in one room with nothing to do. I thought ahead and brought amazon fire stick plus VR gaming unit with me. All communication is done by text/LINE. Pictures on website not like the real thing so be warned. They charge you for the small mini bar/ no alcohol is aloud.
3.4 Premier Corner Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- A large room
- No carpet
- Comfortable bed
- Friendly staff
- Excellent ASQ set up with the medical team.
- Good to have a set of plates and cutlery.
- Happy to deviate from set menu for dietary needs, the chef makes an excellent tuna salad.
- Rapid response to requests for more tea, stationery etc.
- Prompt departure with all necessary documentation.
- The room and furniture are all a little tired and need renovating.: basic
- I never worked out how to use the TV
- The WiFi is adequate for low bandwidth use, but struggles on Zoom and things requiring more bandwidth.
- Too much tofu on the vegetarian menu and an omelette with ever meal. Thankfully, you could opt out and ask for an alternative.
- The back board feature behind the bed is covered with plastic sheeting and looks very odd.
- So much plastic!!!!!! Could the hotel explore using more environmentally friendly food boxes.
- Meal delivery times were often quite early, meaning food generally had to be reheated
If a main objective is space and you don't mind things being rather basic, this is a good option. Certainly not a luxury option, but the bed is comfortable, there are places to work and a kitchenette area to decant and heat or prepare food. The menu is released via Line on a daily basis to choose for the following day, and although there is choice the vegetarian menu is almost exclusively tofu based and involves a Thai style omelette. Thankfully, the kitchen became experts at preparing me salads, which were most welcome.
It would be wonderful if the hotel could explore using environmentally friendly food containers, as the amount of plastic packaging was soul destroying. The House keeping, Nursing team and reception staff were all friendly and efficient. Job done....
3.8 Premier Corner Room
ポジティブ ネガ
良いリフレッシュが必要な少し古いホテル。トイレのメンテナンスは見直されます。スタッフはとてもフレンドリーで親切です。
2.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 言及する価値のあるポジティブなものは何もありません
- WIFIは非常に貧弱でした。
- フードメニューとオプションはひどいものでした
- ソフトドリンクなどの部屋で提供されるアイテムは無料ではありませんでした
まったく感動しませんでした。
私の観点からは、もう少しお金を払って適切なASQにとどまりたいと思います
4.3 Deluxe Room
すべてが素晴らしい
しかし、イランやアラビアのフードメニューはありません
ものとサービスが素晴らしいので、全体的に私は誰にもお勧めします
5.0 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 広々としたお部屋
- 優れたWifi
- ボリュームたっぷりで美味しいお食事
- とても素敵な看護師
- 部屋の窓を開けて換気や空気の更新を行うことはできません。タイ保健省の指示に反して
- 恒久的なスクンビットノイズ
40代のための良いホテル！出発前に心の準備が必要な滞在です！通常の生活への復帰に注意してください。この2週間の活動と酸素の不足のために私はいくつかの心配をしました....「自由」の最初の日の間とても静かでした
1.8 Deluxe Room
食べ物は改善されるべきです。カレーカートをトッピングしたご飯のように、1泊あたり平均2,000以上ですが、カバーにはまったく載っていません。最悪です
2.8 Premier Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- リーズナブルな価格の大きな部屋
- 素晴らしいエリア、外から食べ物を注文することができます周りの多くの選択肢
- バルコニーはありますが、ドアは常に施錠されています
ホテルは完全に大丈夫ですが、病院（Bangpakok9）は大丈夫ではありません。私と私の夫は、彼がテストで陽性になったので（私たち両方が以前にファイザーで完全にワクチン接種されていたとしても）開始してから離れなければなりませんでした。 2回目の接種の1週間後、彼らはそれを許可せず、私たちがそれを支払うのが好きだと主張したとしても無駄だと言いました。しかし、彼らは結果でさえ彼がまだ行かなければならなかった否定的だったと言いました。そのため、夫は何の症状もなく14日間、covid病棟に入院して病院に行かなければならず、私は2日長く検疫ホテルに滞在しなければなりませんでした。幸いなことに、ホテルは素晴らしかった、彼らはそれのために追加料金を請求しませんでした。何度も担当医に電話をかけてみましたが、看護師しか見つからず、仕方がありませんでした。私はCovidホットライン1422に電話しました。彼らは、ワクチン接種後に検査を受けたことに驚いていました。しかし、それは政府の政策であるため、彼らは何も助けることができませんでした。それで、私はそれを私が望むすべての人にとって同時により快適で安全にするという私の考えを共有したいと思います。
1 Covidテストを行う前に、完全に予防接種を受けている期間を確認します。次に、テストを正確に整理します。
2密接な連絡先がすでに14日間検疫ホテルに滞在しているが、すべての陰性テストでより長く滞在しなければならない場合、自宅またはホテルで検疫する選択肢（特に完全に予防接種を受けている）を与える必要があります。誰かがホテルに支払うお金があまりない。
4.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフはとても気配りがありました。
- 彼らはまたあなたのニーズに対応するのに信じられないほど速かった。
- 彼らはまた、安全手順に対して信じられないほどの責任がありました。
- 大きくて快適な部屋。
- 食べ物は私にとって問題でした。私はタイ料理に慣れていないヨーロッパ人なので、さまざまなメニューオプション、おそらく西洋料理のオプションにお金を払いたいと思っていました。別のことを尋ねることができましたが、多くのオプションはありませんでした。
- 私にとって最大の問題は、インターネットの質の悪さでした。
インターネットの質は私にとって大きな問題でしたが、それにもかかわらずホテルは本当に良かったと思います、スタッフは素晴らしく、彼らは信じられないほど注意深く、部屋は広くて快適でした。
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
私は16日間隔離された17日間そこにいた良いホテルですが、私はもう1日余分に滞在し、良いサービス、おいしい食事、covidテストを3回、温度を毎日2回チェックしました。私たちは1日3回食事を取り、いつも時間通りに来て、他の良いサービスもあります！今年もフラマエクスクルーシブスクンビットに泊まりに戻ってきます。みんな頑張って安全を守ってください😀❤🌹🙏🙏
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 広々とした明るい部屋、丁寧なスタッフ、良いWifiとおいしい料理。
- 食べ物の選択肢をもっと増やしたいです。私はバルコニーから出ることができなかったか、少なくとも窓を開けることができませんでした。
全体的に満足しているので、このASQホテルを強くお勧めします。私は部屋で快適に感じます、彼らは私が必要とするすべてを私に提供します。無線LANはとても良いです。それは私にとって非常に重要です。